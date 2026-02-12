Alira Health Earns EcoVadis Silver Rating, Ranking in the Top 15 Percent Globally

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alira Health today announced it has been awarded a Silver rating by EcoVadis, a globally recognized provider of business sustainability ratings. This achievement reflects Alira Health’s continued commitment to operating responsibly in service of its core mission: improving the lives of patients worldwide.

EcoVadis evaluates companies across four key areas: Environment, Labor and Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement. The Silver designation places Alira Health among the top-performing organizations assessed globally and recognizes the company’s efforts to embed sustainability and ethical practices across its operations.

“At Alira Health, our mission to improve patients’ lives extends beyond the solutions we deliver to clients. It also shapes how we operate as a company,” said Benjamin Chambon, Co-CEO of Alira Health. “The EcoVadis Silver rating affirms that our approach to sustainability, integrity, and social responsibility is aligned with the impact we strive to make for patients, healthcare systems, and society.”

As a global health advisory and services company, Alira Health recognizes that long-term patient impact depends on responsible business practices. The company’s sustainability efforts support a resilient organization that attracts purpose-driven talent, partners with like-minded suppliers, and earns the trust of clients working to advance innovative therapies and healthcare solutions.

This recognition builds on Alira Health’s ongoing initiatives to reduce environmental impact, promote inclusive and ethical workplaces, and ensure transparency and accountability throughout its value chain. Alira Health remains committed to strengthening these efforts as part of its long-term strategy to drive meaningful, patient-centered impact.

