Product of the Year Canada Unveils 2026 Award Winners

TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Product of the Year Canada , the world’s largest globally recognized consumer-voted award for product innovation, today announces the 2026 Product of the Year Award winners, recognizing standout products across dozens of categories that are redefining innovation for Canadian shoppers.

Determined through a national survey of 4,000 Canadian shoppers, conducted by global research partner Kantar , the awards celebrate products that demonstrate meaningful innovation, relevance and consumer appeal in today’s fast-evolving marketplace.

“As consumers face an ever-expanding marketplace, Product of the Year continues to help simplify decision-making by spotlighting products that deliver proven quality and innovation,” said Mike Nolan, Global CEO of Product of the Year Management. “With today’s shopping landscape extending well beyond traditional retail—from direct-to-consumer channels and on-demand grocery delivery to real-time digital recommendations—trusted validation has never been more important.”

“Against a backdrop of rapid retail transformation, including more immersive experiences and a heightened focus on sustainability and ethical choices, the Product of the Year Seal serves as a meaningful mark of credibility,” Nolan added. “The 2026 winners represent what Canadians value most today: reliable performance, solutions that make everyday life easier, and products that offer genuine value while helping shape the future of retail.”

As shopping habits continue to shift across physical and digital channels, the Product of the Year Red Seal remains a powerful signal of credibility at shelf and online. Backed entirely by consumer votes, the designation gives shoppers confidence in identifying products that demonstrate innovation and quality within their categories.

The 2026 winners span food and beverage, health and wellness, personal care, household essentials, home appliances and beyond, highlighting innovation across both emerging and established brands.

2026 Product of the Year Canada Award Winners

Age Spot & Wrinkle Face Treatment | NIVEA Q10 Anti-Wrinkle Specialist Dual Action Serum – Beiersdorf Canada Inc.

Apps & Snacks | Western Family Feta & Caramelized Onion Bites – Pattison Food Group

Better-for-You Drinks | LOOP Pro + Prebiotic Fresh Fruit Sodas – Loop Mission

Better-for-You Yogurt | Activia Expert – Danone Canada

Body Care | Dove Deep Moisture Body Wash – Unilever Canada

Candy | Starburst All Pink Gummies – Mars Wrigley Canada

Cheese | Armstrong High in Protein Marble Cheddar Cheese – Saputo Dairy Products Canada G.P.

Chocolate Bars | KitKat Chunky Rolo – Nestlé Canada Inc.

Chocolatey Cookies | Cadbury Fingers – Mondelēz Canada

Condiments | Heinz Mayonnaise-Style Sauce – Kraft Heinz

Energy Snacks | Go Pure Energy Ball in a Bar – Biscuits Leclerc Ltd.

Fabric Care | Snuggle® Crystals Blue Sparkle® In-Wash Scent Booster & Snuggle® Crystals Lavender Breeze In-Wash Scent Booster – Henkel Consumer Brands Canada Corporation

Frozen Desserts | 7 Select Ice Cream – Cookies and Cream – 7-Eleven Canada

Hair Care & Treatment | SheaMoisture Coconut & Hibiscus Smooth & Shine Oil – Unilever Canada

Hair Styling & Finishing | göt2b Glued Brow & Edge Gel – Henkel Consumer Brands Canada Corporation

Home Appliances – Cooktops | KitchenAid 36" Temp Cook™ Induction Cooktop with 5 Cooking Zones – Whirlpool Corporation Canada

Indulgent Treats | Hershey’s Dark Classic; Hershey’s Dark Almonds & Caramel Flavour; Hershey’s Dark Almonds & Coffee Flavour – Hershey Canada Inc.

Insect Devices / Traps | STEM™ Flying Insect Light Trap – SC Johnson

Intimate Grooming | Philips OneBlade Intimate – Philips Electronics Limited

Mattress | Logan & Cove Pinnacle Mattress – Goodmorning

Meal in a Bowl | Crave Bowls – Kraft Heinz

Men’s Deodorant | NIVEA Men Black & White Invisible Original Antiperspirant Roll-On – Beiersdorf Canada Inc.

Men’s Facial Care | NIVEA Men Anti-Wrinkle 2in1 Power Serum – Beiersdorf Canada Inc.

Microgreens | GoodLeaf Intensely Arugula Microgreens – GoodLeaf Community Farms Ltd.

On-the-Go Snacks | RITZ To-Go – Original & Baked with Whole Wheat – Mondelēz Canada

Oral Care | Colgate Total Active Prevention Toothpaste – Colgate-Palmolive

Peanut Butter Treats | M&M’s® Peanut Butter Mega – Mars Canada Inc.

Protein Beverage | Dairyland / Neilson Chocolate Protein Beverage – Saputo Dairy Products Canada G.P.

Protein Food | Oikos PRO High Protein Greek Yogurt – Danone Canada

Protein Snacks | CLIF Builders Low Sugar Protein Bars – Mondelēz Canada

Quick Meal Solutions | Taco Bell Crunchwrap Supreme – Kraft Heinz

Ready-in-Minutes Sides | Cavendish Farms Quick Crisp Crinkle Chips – Cavendish Farms

Salty Snacks | Tostitos Loaded Nachos Flavour Tortilla Chips – PepsiCo Foods Canada

Seasonal / Limited Edition | OREO x Selena Gomez – Mondelēz Canada

Sensitive Face Care | Scotties Ultra Soft Facial Tissues – Kruger Products Inc.

Soft Snack Cakes / Cookies | OREO Cakesters – Mondelēz Canada

Sparkling Refreshment Beverages | Clearly Canadian Mountain Blackberry & Wild Cherry – Clearly Food & Beverage Company ULC

Spreads | Philadelphia Cream Cheese Seasonal Flavours – Kraft Heinz

Sweets & Treats | Reese’s + Nougat Bar – Hershey Canada Inc.

Women’s Hygiene | Aruna Revolution Compostable Menstrual Pads – Aruna Revolution

The 2026 Product of the Year Canada winners will be highlighted nationally in a segment of The Morning Show on GlobalTV, February 13, 2026, at 9 a.m., hosted by Carolyn MacKenzie and Jeff McArthur. In addition, the 2026 winners will be showcased through Corus’ premium broadcast, digital and social platforms on the GlobalTV App, StackTV and through a social media influencer campaign. Winning products will be part of a returning campaign on Flipp, the one-stop marketplace for everyday savings and deals; Elle Canada, the renowned fashion and lifestyle brand and Astral Out of Home activations across Toronto in partnership with Bell Media. Winners also receive premium coverage from EnsembleIQ, a premier business intelligence resource with revered publications, including Canadian Grocer and Convenience Store News Canada.

For additional information about the 2026 Product of the Year Canada winners, visit productoftheyear.ca and follow along on social media with #POYCanada2026 on Instagram , Facebook , LinkedIn and X .

About Product of the Year

Product of the Year is the largest globally recognized consumer-voted award for product innovation. Established over 40 years ago, POY currently operates in over 45 countries with the same purpose: guide consumers to the best products in their market and reward manufacturers for quality and innovation. Product of the Year winners are backed by the votes of 4,000 consumers in a national representative study conducted by research partner Kantar, a global leader in consumer research. The award is a powerful merchandising program for marketers proven to increase product sales, distribution, and awareness. Winning products announced in February of each year are included in Product of the Year’s national marketing program and receive the right to use the Product of the Year honor and logo in their own marketing and sales communications for two years. For more information, visit productoftheyear.ca .

About Kantar

Kantar is the world’s leading marketing data, insight, and consultancy company. We know more about how people live, feel, shop, vote, watch, and post worldwide than any other company. Working across the entire sales and marketing lifecycle, we help brands uncover growth in an extraordinary world. Kantar is part of WPP and its services are employed by over half of the Fortune 500 companies in 100 countries.

About EnsembleIQ

EnsembleIQ is the premier resource of actionable insights and connections powering business growth throughout the path to purchase. We help retail, technology, consumer goods, healthcare and hospitality professionals make informed decisions and gain a competitive advantage. EnsembleIQ delivers the most trusted business intelligence from leading industry experts, creative marketing solutions and impactful event experiences that connect best-in-class suppliers and service providers with our vibrant business-building communities. To learn more about EnsembleIQ, visit ensembleiq.com.

