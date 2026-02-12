Unique Global Innovative Solutions Corp. (UGIZ) Announces Strategic Spin-Off of Food Division and Special Stock Dividend to Shareholders

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unique Global Innovative Solutions Corporation (OTCPK: UGIZ) today Announces Corporate Strategic Spin-Off of Legacy Food Division and Special Stock Dividend to Shareholders: Targets NASDAQ Uplist. The Board of Directors has formally approved a strategic plan to spin off its food division into an independent, publicly traded entity. This move is designed to streamline UGIZ into a pure-play environmental technology firm.

Unlocking Strategic Value

The decision to pursue a spin-off follows a comprehensive review of the Company’s evolving asset portfolio and is part of the plan to uplist to NASDAQ. By separating into two independent companies, UGIZ aims to:



Focus on High-Growth Environmental Technology: Allow the core UGIZ entity to dedicate its resources to the commercialization of its water remediation technologies.

The PFAS Buster & Remediation Strategy

UGIZ remains committed to its mission of solving persistent environmental challenges. The Company continues to advance its patent-pending (The)PFAS Buster technology, which utilizes high-pressure atomization and proprietary nebulizing nozzles to eliminate "forever chemicals" from water sources. By combining this mechanical dispersion with Rare Earth Lanthanide Solutions, the company is able to trigger rapid ionic precipitation, effectively sequestering contaminants from wastewater streams with unprecedented efficiency.

James Vowler President & CEO of Unique Global Innovative Solutions Corp. stated, "Building on our foundation in the food industry, we have expanded into environmental technology. Our acquisition and evolution of a world-changing water treatment solution represents a strategic shift toward global sustainability. We are currently finalizing the distribution ratio and specific terms for a stock dividend in our spin-off entity and we anticipate releasing a comprehensive update this spring.

To ensure transparency, we will soon announce a formal 'Record Date.' All current shareholders, as well as those who acquire shares prior to this upcoming cut-off date, will be eligible to receive the dividend. This distribution is expected to occur automatically, requiring no action from our shareholders. Following the transaction, UGIZ will continue to trade and operate as a standalone company.

This is a transformative milestone. By creating two focused, agile companies, we can better serve our markets and reward our shareholders for their continued support. This spin-off allows us to sharpen our focus on the global contaminated water crisis while providing a clear path for our other innovative divisions to thrive independently."

The completion of the spin-off is subject to customary conditions and regulatory reviews.

About Unique Global Innovative Solutions Corporation (UGIZ):

Based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, UGIZ is a diversified holdings company transitioning into high-impact environmental technology. The company specializes in advanced wastewater remediation through its proprietary (The) PFAS Buster technology and rare earth mineral solutions. UGIZ is dedicated to providing scalable, sustainable results for complex industrial and municipal water challenges.

With a strategic partnership, Unique Global Innovative Solutions Corporation has developed patent pending technology that can treat any chemically, radiological or biologically contaminated water, removing all contaminants, including the “forever chemical” PFAS, while releasing purified water vapor into the atmosphere. Since no water is discharged from the site (Zero Liquid Discharge) there is no need for an expensive, hard to acquire, environmentally unfriendly discharge permit and thus no fines for exceeding discharge limits. This industry changing technology also comes at a greatly reduced cost compared to traditional treatment processes.

Integrated PFAS & Wastewater Remediation:

Phase 1: High-Efficiency Atomization

Our partner custom manufactures our proprietary (The) PFAS Buster, utilizing patent-pending technology to volatilize wastewater for maximum atmospheric exposure. By nebulizing contaminated water through proprietary high-pressure nozzles, we create an optimal "hang time" that allows nature to dissipate clean water vapor. Simultaneously, the dense, contaminated solids—treated with a specialized blend of flocculants and biologics—are electrostatically charged and encapsulated in oxygen. These micronized clusters descend back into the treatment pond, where the remediating agents begin the permanent removal of pollutants from the water and sludge.

Phase 2: Rare Earth Precipitation & Sequestration

To ensure the total removal of emerging contaminants, we introduce a continuous stream of Rare Earth Lanthanide Solutions and Bio-Clean mineral compounds into the aeration zone.

Lanthanides occupy a unique position on the periodic table; their high-charge density and superior ionic affinity allow them to bind with persistent pollutants more aggressively than traditional elements. This process triggers a rapid molecular precipitation, forcing contaminants out of the water column and sequestering them permanently within the sludge for final remediation.

Key Technical Advantages:



Enhanced Hang Time: Maximizes evaporation rates through precise droplet sizing.

Investor Notes: Spin-Off & Dividend Summary



Eligibility: To qualify for the stock dividend, investors must hold UGIZ shares through the Record Date , which will be announced in a forthcoming press release.

Following the spin-off, will remain a standalone, publicly traded entity. Timeline: Detailed specifics regarding the share-to-share ratio and the official distribution calendar are expected to be finalized by Spring 2026.

Shareholder FAQ: Strategic Spin-Off & Stock Dividend

1. What exactly am I receiving?

Current shareholders of UGIZ will receive a "pro-rata" dividend of common stock in our new, independent environmental technology company. This means for every share of UGIZ you own, you will receive a specific number of shares in the new entity.

2. When is the "Record Date"?

We have not yet finalized the Record Date. We anticipate announcing this date, along with the distribution ratio (e.g., 1 share of the new company for every 10 shares of UGIZ owned), in a formal press release by Spring 2026.

3. Do I need to do anything to claim my new shares?

No. The distribution will be "automatic." If you hold your shares in a brokerage account, the new shares will appear there automatically following the distribution date. If you hold physical certificates, the transfer agent will contact you directly.

4. Will I lose my UGIZ shares?

No. You will keep all of your original UGIZ shares. This is an additional dividend. After the process is complete, you will own shares in two separate, publicly traded companies: the original food-based business (UGIZ) and the new environmental tech company.

5. Why are you doing this now?

By separating our food-based roots from our high-growth water treatment technology, we allow each management team to focus 100% on their specific industry. This "pure-play" strategy is designed to unlock the full market value of the water technology for our shareholders.

6. How the Spin-Off Structure Works

As shown in the visual flow of a standard spin-off, UGIZ acts as the "Parent." The environmental tech division is "spun off" into its own entity. You, the shareholder, end up with a stake in both.

The Company has four wholly owned subsidiaries Jose Madrid Salsa, Pizza Fusion, Unique Tap House and PopsyCakes and a Licensing and or distribution agreements with Aerosolization Equity Investments & Christopher Street Products.

Jose Madrid Salsa “The Healthy Fundraiser” has continued to dominate in the fundraising category, expanded its Ohio offices & production facility, recently purchased a custom delivery vehicle and has been expanding into many retail outlets throughout the US & Canada, food distributors Gia Russa & McAneny Brothers began carrying and distributing 10 of Jose Madrid Salsas “The Healthy Fundraiser” (Wholly Owned Subsidiary of UGIZ). Gia Russa & McAneny Brothers are full service convenience and grocery store distributors, offering on-line ordering and next day delivery throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia and New York to over 3,200 retail customers. UGIZ Wholly Owned Subsidiary Jose Madrid Salsa currently has their 28 Gourmet Salas in 150+ Grocery, Convenience & Liquor Stores throughout Ohio & PA. JMS started selling its Gourmet Salsas in 1993 and quickly established the brand as the #1 Salsa Fundraiser nationwide. Currently JMS continues to lead the industry in fundraising and over the past couple of years has been taking a larger presence into the retail marketplace.

Unique Global Innovative Solutions Corp. partnered with Jack Brewer (UGIZ’s Brand Ambassador) & Brewer Media & Entertainment Group in October of 2017. Brewer Media Group was brought on to help build all aspects of the many Unique brands. With a primary focus on the increase of online and retail food sales, social media presence and overall content, public persona and awareness, acquire acquisition opportunities and much more.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, the planned spin-off of our environmental technology division, the anticipated timing of the stock dividend, and the future performance of both UGIZ and the spin-off entity. Such statements are based on current expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to: regulatory approvals, market conditions, and the company’s ability to successfully separate its business divisions. Unique Global Innovative Solutions Corp. assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events, new information, or otherwise.

Safe Harbor Act: This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 27E of the Securities Act of 1934. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward- looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Actual performance and results may differ materially from that projected or suggested herein due to certain risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, ability to obtain financing and regulatory and shareholder approval for anticipated actions. There are no financials in this press release so this is not needed and undermines the release.