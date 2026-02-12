Two Blind Brothers Officially Becomes a 501(c)(3) Charity, Expanding Its Impact for the Blind Community

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two Blind Brothers, the mission-driven organization founded by brothers Bradford and Bryan Manning, has officially been recognized as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charity, marking a major milestone in its nearly decade-long journey to support the blind and visually impaired community through awareness, education, and connection.

Bradford and Bryan were both diagnosed with Stargardt’s disease, a degenerative retinal condition, at a young age. In 2016, they launched Two Blind Brothers with a simple but bold idea: create products that spark awareness and give back to the blind community, committing 100% of all profits to organizations like the Foundation Fighting Blindness to help move research and potential treatments forward.

What began as a small apparel project quickly grew into a nationwide movement, supported by hundreds of thousands of people and well-known advocates including Ellen DeGeneres, Ashton Kutcher, Cheryl Sandberg, and Lester Holt. Their story and mission have been featured by major media outlets and embraced by leaders across business, entertainment, and philanthropy.

From the beginning, the organization focused on making accessibility something people could feel, literally. Two Blind Brothers’ apparel and products often feature tactile braille and braille-inspired design elements that invite interaction and help start conversations about blindness and inclusion in everyday life. The organization has also created guide dog stuffed animals as educational tools to help raise awareness about the important role guide dogs play in supporting independence.

Despite operating with an entirely charitable mission from day one, including donating 100% of profits, Two Blind Brothers was originally structured as an apparel brand, which limited its ability to accept donations, apply for grants, or access nonprofit resources.

In response, the organization leaned even further into education and awareness. Its viral Shop Blind Challenge introduced thousands of people to braille, trust, and the experience of navigating the world without sight. The team also launched interactive tools like a digital braille translator, now one of the most-used braille translators on the internet, helping make braille literacy more approachable and accessible to people everywhere.

The impact was clear. Following years of educational programming and community engagement, the IRS recognized Two Blind Brothers’ work as serving a meaningful public benefit and granted the organization official nonprofit status.

“This moment finally aligns our structure with why we’ve always existed,” said Bradford Manning, Co-Founder of Two Blind Brothers. “We’ve always been focused on serving the blind community. Now we can do that in bigger, more direct ways, from programs and partnerships to education and access.”

As a 501(c)(3), Two Blind Brothers can now accept tax-deductible donations, apply for foundation grants, receive charitable vendor pricing, and scale its work nationwide. Today, the organization supports a community of more than 600,000 people, operates the largest charity-branded optical eyewear collection in the country, and continues to build partnerships that expand opportunity and independence for the blind community.

“This next chapter belongs to the community that helped us get here,” Bryan Manning added. “Blindness isn’t what holds people back; barriers do. Our goal is to keep removing those barriers together.”

With nonprofit status secured, Two Blind Brothers plans to expand educational tools, grow mission-aligned partnerships, and launch new programs that increase accessibility, awareness, and opportunity for people who are blind or visually impaired across the country.

About Two Blind Brothers

Founded by brothers Bradford and Bryan Manning, Two Blind Brothers is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the blind and visually impaired community through awareness, education, and connection. Known for its Shop Blind Challenge, braille-forward and tactile design, and accessible tools like its popular braille translator, the organization creates products and experiences that spark conversation, build empathy, and drive meaningful impact.

Learn more at twoblindbrothers.com

