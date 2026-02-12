Tenable Named as the Current Company to Beat for AI-Powered Exposure Assessment in a 2025 Gartner® Report

COLUMBIA, Md., Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable® Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB), the exposure management company , today announced it has been recognized in the 2025 Gartner® AI Vendor Race: Tenable Is the Company to Beat for AI-Powered Exposure Assessment.1

According to Gartner, “Tenable achieved its front-runner status in EAP by not only leveraging its long-standing dominance in vulnerability assessment but also combining its strong asset and attack surface discovery capabilities, support for third-party telemetry ingestion and AI. Tenable ingests asset and exposure data across the attack surface for cross-domain context beyond vulnerabilities and applies AI to enhance prioritization, analyze attack paths and enable greater automation.”

Tenable attributes this recognition to its exposure management strategy and AI vision: an AI-driven approach to unifying and contextualizing all forms of organizations’ risk exposure for complete proactive defense. Using the power of AI for security to aggregate, normalize and connect asset, exposure and threat data, Tenable One transforms security programs, democratizes advanced threat analytics and remediation guidance and enables organizations to focus efforts on preventing likely attacks.

Gartner said, “Tenable is positioning its platform to become the pane of glass for all exposure data to better inform Tenable’s AI. This will result in better analysis of attack paths and more comprehensive assessment of risk exposure to enable the orchestration of prioritized remediation workflows and mitigation actions.”

“As our world is increasingly shaped by AI, cybersecurity success belongs to organizations that proactively defend against threats at machine speed, rather than solely reacting to them,” said Vlad Korsunsky, Chief Technology Officer, Tenable. “This approach requires organizations to master two sides of the AI coin: leveraging AI for defense and securing AI from threats. We’re leading on both AI frontiers, helping organizations rapidly discover and close exposure gaps wherever they exist.”

In addition to advanced AI for cyber defense capabilities, Tenable One delivers comprehensive AI Exposure Management , unifying discovery, protection and governance for AI across the enterprise – including SaaS platforms, cloud services, APIs and agents. Tenable One gives security teams a continuous, risk-aware view and control that security leaders need to turn AI risk into a competitive advantage.

