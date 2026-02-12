Donna Karan New York Presents The Edit, the Spring 2026 Campaign Featuring Adriana Lima, Joan Smalls and Grace Elizabeth

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Donna Karan New York continues its reemergence with The Edit: a curated fashion campaign shaped by three women whose presence transcends trend, age, and moment. Adriana Lima, Joan Smalls, and Grace Elizabeth bring their distinct points of view to the brand’s design DNA, selecting and styling a personal edit from the wider collection for an intimate dialogue between women and their wardrobes.













Highlighting the talents’ personality the curated fashion experience blends storytelling to create The Edit which reframes the Donna Karan New York ethos through individuality. Not only do we see what pieces Adriana, Joan and Grace gravitate towards, we also see how they embody each look: confident, composed, and unmistakably themselves. Styled by Jessica Diehl, the collection nods to the archives only reimagined for today, while affirming the brand’s enduring language of modern femininity.

Adriana approaches her edit with confidence and clarity. A belted trench and lightweight suiting project power without excess. Pieces in light gray have a monochromatic yet luminous presence. Worn close to the body and styled with restraint, they reflect a confidence that feels intuitive rather than performed.

Joan creates her edit around her personality, favoring constructed silhouettes that signal relaxed sensuality. In muted tones of snow petal pink and Umbria clay, tailoring and bias-cut dresses emphasize line and proportion, where minimal gestures carry maximum impact. Combining city polish and everyday style, the looks are an expression of control softened by nuance.

Grace articulates a femininity through contemporary, streamlined looks that also draw from the Donna Karan Weekend collection. From a ribbed knit dress to a low-slung skirt and tank, her edit leans into a light color palette, draped pieces and subtle contrast, offering a fresh interpretation of the Donna Karan New York attitude. The pieces feel natural and lived-in, designed to move with the body rather than define it.

Together, these three edits articulate a broader vision of Donna Karan New York today: fashion shaped by women, worn with intention, and grounded in timeless design. By resonating authentically, the campaign reveals how the brand evolves and lives on through the women who wear it.

The Spring 2026 collection will be available in North America in select retailers on February 12, 2026, and on DonnaKaran.com.

Photographed by Luigi & Lango

Creative Direction by Team Laird

Styled by Jessica Diehl

Hair by Akki Shirakawa

Makeup by Georgi

BTS Images by Gladimir Gelin

Still Life Images by Natalie Paul

ABOUT DONNA KARAN NEW YORK

Donna Karan New York revolutionized women's fashion in 1984 with Seven Easy Pieces, a groundbreaking system that made dressing effortless, sophisticated, and empowering. Now under the ownership of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. since 2016, the brand enters a new chapter with its 2024 relaunch. While staying true to its original vision, the iconic Donna Karan New York has evolved to meet the needs of the modern woman, offering designs that inspire confidence with timeless, versatile pieces that seamlessly integrate into daily life. With expanded distribution, Donna Karan New York continues to bring its signature style to a broader audience, resonating with women globally.

ABOUT G-III APPAREL GROUP, LTD.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NasdaqGS: GIII) is a global fashion leader with expertise in design, sourcing, distribution, and marketing. The Company owns and licenses a portfolio of more than 30 preeminent brands, each differentiated by unique brand propositions, product categories, and consumer touchpoints. G-III owns ten iconic brands, including DKNY, Donna Karan, Karl Lagerfeld, and Vilebrequin, and licenses over 20 of the most sought-after names in global fashion, including Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Levi’s, Nautica, Halston, Converse, BCBG, and major national sports leagues, among others.

Contact:

Gabriella Romero

gabriella.romero@g-iii.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8d151109-40dc-4eb4-bc0a-e9ff3fa35158

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bbbbcc18-f047-4166-919f-e7ffe6cf3306

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1ab5616a-6c57-4a4d-b8ed-4925260bbcbf