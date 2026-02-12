Touio Empowers Next-Gen Farmers at Wilson’s ‘The Source’ with Intellidrip Deployment

Charlotte, NORTH CAROLINA, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Touio, an emerging IoT Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) startup headquartered in Charlotte, NC, is proud to announce the successful deployment of its Intellidrip® solution at "The Source," the City of Wilson’s high-tech agricultural laboratory and research testbed. This strategic implementation provides the critical infrastructure needed to help small and medium-sized growers, as well as entrepreneurs, enhance their operations through automation and data-driven decision-making.

Tea farmers witnessing the irrigation automation.

Driving Efficiency and Sustainability in the Field

The Source was established by the City of Wilson in 2024 to empower the agricultural community by lowering the barrier to entry for high-tech farming. In collaboration with RIoT Labs, the facility serves as an active trial ground where growers can push the boundaries of precision agriculture, integrating smart farming techniques that make agriculture more sustainable and profitable.

Touio’s Intellidrip® solution, managed through its proprietary Ginjer™ analytics platform, serves as the operational backbone for trial crops at the site. The system provides a fully automated watering solution that meticulously monitors real-time environmental variables, soil intelligence, and water consumption to improve operational efficiency.

"Our deployment at The Source is about proving that advanced technology can be accessible and profitable for every grower," said Ali Hosseini, CEO and Founder of Touio. "As a North Carolina startup, integrating our Intellidrip® solution into this ecosystem allows us to help farmers transition from traditional methods to smart farming techniques that are more sustainable and productive."

A Collaborative Vision for AgTech

The successful deployment was made possible through the collaborative efforts with RIoT Labs, the City of Wilson, and East Carolina University Center for IOT Engineering and Innovation (CIEI) who provided vital support to integrate CIEI’s Platform for IoT Open Networks (PITON) with Touio’s IoT analytics platform Ginjer™.

The integration of specialized IoT solutions into The Source highlights the power of the Gig East innovation ecosystem. By bringing together city leadership, technology accelerators, and agile startups, the testbed is rapidly becoming a hub for rural modernization.

"The Source is designed to be a catalyst for regional economic growth by putting the latest technological advancements directly into the hands of growers," said Greg Dunko, Director of Strategy at RIoT Labs. "This initiative is about creating a collaborative environment where precision agriculture can be tested and perfected, ensuring that our agricultural community remains at the forefront of the global data economy."

"Wilson has long been at the intersection of agriculture and innovation," said Emily Wells, Community and Engagement Manager, Greenlight. "This testbed reinforces our commitment to providing local growers with high-tech infrastructure. By fostering these types of innovation efforts, we are ensuring that our farmers have every resource necessary to improve efficiency and thrive in a modern marketplace."

A Proven Track Record of Impact

The deployment at The Source builds on Touio's successful track record of leveraging IoT for social and environmental good. Prior to this installation, Touio's Intellidrip® solution was deployed across 18 community gardens in Mecklenburg County in support of the Health Department's Edible Landscape initiative. By utilizing Touio’s powerful Ginjer™ and Netsy™ platforms, that effort has successfully helped reduce food deserts, estimating over 50 tons of produce grown and over 80% in water savings.

Explore the Intellidrip® Solution

About Touio

Based in Charlotte, NC, Touio makes IoT more accessible with end-to-end SaaS products that eliminate the significant time and complexity traditionally associated with IoT deployments. By simplifying development, deployment, and ongoing management, Touio drastically reduces time-to-market and delivers a measurable increase in ROI across all business digitalization efforts.

About the City of Wilson & The Source

The City of Wilson, North Carolina, is a leader in digital infrastructure and innovation. Known for its municipal fiber-optic network, Greenlight, Wilson continues to foster economic growth through its Gig East ecosystem. The Gig East Source is where agricultural innovation takes root. As part of the Gig East ecosystem alongside The Exchange, The Source is a smart agriculture testbed at the intersection of entrepreneurship, science, technology, and the natural world. By investing in projects like The Source, the City is bridging the gap between its rich agricultural heritage and the modern data economy.

About RIoT Labs

RIoT Lab’s mission is to drive growth and opportunity by connecting people, ideas, and resources—breaking down silos so innovators can build businesses, create jobs, and make a difference.

About East Carolina University Center for IoT Engineering and Innovation

The Center for IOT Engineering and Innovation (CIEI)’s mission is to enable and facilitate the research and development of IoT solutions for a wide range of domains, from environmental monitoring to water management, from smart farming to smart agriculture, from intelligent transportation to smart cities and many more.

Touio CEO installing IoT valve controller.

Press Inquiries

Touio LLC

Sales & Marketing

info [at] touio.com

+1 (980) 288-4302

https://www.touio.com



City of Wilson

Greenlight (Gig East)

info [at] gigeast.com

+1 (252) 296-3474

https://www.greenlightnc.com/



RIoT Labs

Jen Morgan

jen [at] riot.org

https://riot.org/riot-labs/



East Carolina University

Center for IOT Engineering and Innovation

Dr. Ciprian Popoviciu

popoviciuc18 [at] ecu.edu

+1 (252) 737-4973

https://cet.ecu.edu/ciei/#