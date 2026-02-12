Intersection Partners with Influencer Haley Kalil (@haleyybaylee) in Its Largest Collaboration to Date, Bringing Creator Culture to the Streets of New York

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intersection , the experience-driven out-of-home media company behind LinkNYC , today announced a new partnership with creator and model Haley Kalil (@haleyybaylee) — marking Intersection’s largest creator collaboration to roll out across LinkNYC. Through summer 2026, Kalil’s content will appear across more than 4,000 LinkNYC screens, bringing her distinctive voice from popular social channels into neighborhoods across the city.

The partnership represents a milestone moment for Intersection as it continues to champion this emerging, real-world channel for creator content. Kalil, a New York City–based creator and model known for her sharp humor and everyday observations, with a community of millions followers across leading social platforms brings her unique perspective on city life to the platform, embedded within New York City itself.

“Creators play the defining role in shaping culture today, but most of that influence still lives in the digital world, on social media feeds,” said Esther Raphael, Chief Marketing Officer at Intersection. “Intersection is bringing that influence into shared urban spaces to meet people where they are, in the real world. Haley’s content is authentic, human, and unfiltered, which makes it particularly powerful when experienced as part of the city itself.”

Kalil’s arrival builds on Intersection’s growing body of creator-led programming on LinkNYC. She follows a roster of New York-focused voices who have helped establish the Network’s editorial foundation, including creators behind @thetoast, @whatspoppin, @averagesocialite, @piperphillips, @alexdwong, and @k8newyork. Together, these creators reflect Intersection’s commitment to programming that feels local, authentic, and native to the rhythms of the city.

Intersection is the company behind LinkNYC, the world’s fastest free public Wi-Fi network, and an integral piece of New York City’s urban infrastructure. Across 4,000+ LinkNYC in all five boroughs, LinkNYC provides free high-speed Wi-Fi, phone calls, device charging, real-time information, and city-focused programming — reaching 91% of New Yorkers and visitors each month. Designed to make city life more connected, accessible, and engaging, Intersection has built LinkNYC into a powerful platform for culture as well as connectivity.

“There’s something different about encountering content on the street instead of on your phone,” said Haley Kalil. “New York is such a communal city, and seeing my work live in that environment turns everyday moments into something shared. It feels like a new way to connect with my community— not just digitally, but in real life.”

Through its LinkNYC Creator Network, Intersection brings creator content out of phones and into public space. After more than doubling between 2021 and 2024, annual creator economy ad spend is estimated at $37 billion in 2025, according to IAB — yet most creator content remains confined to mobile devices. Intersection bridges this gap, making the case for a new kind of IRL connection via digital out-of-home media.

Intersection is an experience-driven Out of Home media and technology company that delivers programming, consumer amenities, and advertising to cities. From free internet access to wayfinding to real-time information, our products make city life easier and more sustainable. We further enrich cities with experiential programming that inspires and engages people throughout their day. With valuable, diverse audiences in America’s top cities, we provide innovative, data-driven solutions for brands to reach urbanites at scale. For more information, visit www.intersection.com .

Haley Kalil is a model, host, and digital creator named to both the Forbes Top Creators of 2024 & 2025 lists and the inaugural TIME100 Creators List. With followers across Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and Snapchat, Haley has built one of the most dynamic cross-platform audiences in the creator space. Her content, which blends high-concept fashion, humor, and pop culture, consistently averages million views per video, with several viral moments reaching tens of millions. Before her digital rise, Haley began her career as a published scientist, conducting medical research before launching her modeling career after winning Sports Illustrated’s Model Search in 2017. Since then, she’s evolved into one of social media's most followed creators.

