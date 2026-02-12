The Apache Software Foundation Announces New Top-Level Project

Wilmington, DE , Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Apache Software Foundation (ASF), the global home of open source software the world relies on, today announced that Apache HugeGraph has become a Top-Level Project (TLP).

Apache HugeGraph is a full-stack platform integrating graph database, computing, and AI capabilities for massive data storage, real-time querying, and offline analytics. Supporting flexible query patterns, it processes hundreds of billions of graph elements with millisecond-level latency. Backed by a vendor-neutral, diverse community co-developed by enterprises and academia, HugeGraph seamlessly integrates with the Apache ecosystem—including Apache Flink, Apache Spark, and Apache SeaTunnel. Battle-tested in security and social networking, it now bridges graph data with LLMs to empower intelligent, data-driven applications in the AI era.

“Graduating to become an Apache Top-Level Project marks a pivotal milestone for HugeGraph,” said Jermy Li, Apache HugeGraph PMC Chair. “In the era of LLMs, graph technology has emerged as critical infrastructure—particularly for enhancing model accuracy, explainability, and creating contextual memory. HugeGraph is dedicated to bridging the gap between data and intelligence. Through our open, full-stack suite of storage, computing, and Graph RAG capabilities, we empower enterprises to uncover deep value from massive datasets. As we embark on this new chapter, we remain committed to deepening the convergence of Graph and AI, providing global developers with a more efficient and intelligent foundation.”

Open source projects need healthy communities to thrive. The ASF provides projects with services and mentorship for building resilient and durable communities throughout their lifecycle. The Apache Incubator provides services to incoming projects (called podlings) that want to enter The ASF and adopt The Apache Way.

