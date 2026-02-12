From $54B to $85B: A Promising Decade for North America IVD

Ottawa, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North America in-vitro diagnostics market size is calculated at USD 56.91 billion in 2026 and is expected to reach around USD 85.21 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 5.23% for the forecasted period.

Key Takeaways

By 2025, the global in vitro diagnostics market is projected to reach around $85.09 billion, growing at a CAGR of 4.45%.

By product, the reagents segment was dominant in the North America in vitro diagnostics market in 2024.

By product, the services segment is expected to grow at a rapid CGAR in the coming years.

By technology, the immunoassay segment registered dominance in the market in 2024.

By technology, the microbiology segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during 2025-2034.

By application, the infectious diseases segment dominated the market in 2024.

By application, the oncology segment is expected to grow rapidly in the studied years.

By end-use, the hospitals segment led the North America in vitro diagnostics market in 2024.

By end-use, the homecare segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period.



How are the North American In Vitro Diagnostics Emerging?

The North America in vitro diagnostics market is primarily fueled by the ongoing AI integration, molecular diagnostics, and a robust shift towards point-of-care (POC) & home testing. Alongside, the region is pushing FDA approvals for new blood-based tests, like those for Alzheimer's and cancer, and also fostering breakthroughs in automation for expedited, decentralized outcomes.

What are the Key Drivers in the North America In Vitro Diagnostics Market?

A significant catalyst is the emergence of key investments in healthcare, with the possession of suitable reimbursement policies for diagnostics. Several firms are promoting innovations in molecular diagnostics, point-of-care testing (POCT), and AI-assisted diagnostics, enabling rapid, more precise, and convenient, often remote, testing.

Drifts in the North America In Vitro Diagnostics Market

In January 2026, Biocartis collaborated with Mayo Clinic in the US to establish an accelerated sample-to-answer test, which leads to faster and more efficacious treatment for breast cancer patients.

In December 2025, Cofactor Genomic received investments from Labcorp & Ascension Ventures to speed up Cofactor’s nationwide progression and expand patient access to its immunotherapy-response diagnostics.

In November 2025, Freenome agreed with Roche & focused on commercialising its cancer screening technology outside the US.



What is the Key Challenge in the North America In Vitro Diagnostics Market?

Firstly, the need for higher expenditures for molecular analyzers and automated platforms is an emerging obstacle, mainly for smaller laboratories, with additional spending on maintenance and consumables. Moreover, in some cases, players may face the FDA’s robust, time-consuming approval processes and compliance requirements for novel tests, which limit faster commercialization.

Country Analysis

U.S. Market Trends

The U.S. was a huge contributor to the respective market, as emphasized by at-home and point-of-care (POC) solutions. A recent FDA approval includes Visby Medical Women’s Sexual Health Test as the first rapid at-home PCR assay for chlamydia, gonorrhea, and trichomoniasis. Alongside, bioMérieux’s system secured FDA authorisation for a rapid, 15-minute multiplex PCR test for respiratory pathogens.

Canada Market Trends

In the last few months, Canada’s Drug Agency published new pan-Canadian recommendations, raising the recommended screening from 25 conditions to 54, and finally fueling demand for rare-disease testing platforms. As well as, QuidelOrtho Corporation acquired Health Canada approval for its Triage PLGF test for laboratory use, a fluorescence immunoassay used for managing pregnancy-related risks.

Global In Vitro Diagnostics Market Size and Growth Factors

The global in vitro diagnostics market was estimated at US$ 77.95 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to US$ 123.45 billion by 2034, rising at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.45% from 2024 to 2034.

The In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) market is growing steadily as healthcare systems become more advanced and accessible. Hospitals and labs are using more modern diagnostic tools, which is increasing the demand for IVD products.

One major growth factor is the expansion of the medical device industry. As new healthcare equipment enters the market, the need for accurate diagnostic testing also rises.

Segmental Insights

By product analysis

Which Product Led the North America In Vitro Diagnostics Market in 2024?

The reagents segment held a major share of the market in 2024. This is propelled by the incorporation of specialized chemical, biological, or immunological substances in laboratory tests on human samples to find, diagnose, and monitor diseases. The region is promoting automated analyzers, which need boosted, ready-to-use reagent kits to raise efficiency & accuracy.

On the other hand, the services segment will expand rapidly. This mainly covers diverse molecular diagnostics, immunoassays, and automated lab solutions, as well as advanced AI-integrated solutions. A substantial instance is that Illumina fully combined its XLEAP-SBS chemistry into all reagents for NextSeq 1000/2000 instruments, which crucially raises the speed and accuracy of genetic testing.

By technology analysis

How did the Immunoassay Segment Dominate the Market in 2024?

In 2024, the immunoassay segment captured the biggest share of the North America in vitro diagnostics market. Across the region, a rise in diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and infections, like HIV and hepatitis, is highly impacting this technology. Also, they are looking for quicker, easy-to-use POC immunoassay devices, especially in clinics. Recently, the FDA cleared the Sofia 2 SARS Antigen FIA assay for rapid, high-sensitivity COVID-19 testing.

Moreover, the microbiology segment is predicted to expand fastest. The market is widely adopting Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), next-generation sequencing, & automated platforms, which allow faster, precise pathogen identification. Recently, the FDA approved a few extensive solutions, like Inflammatix TriVerity Test for a host-response test to evaluate sepsis and infection severity, and also MeMed Sepsis Test for bacterial/viral differentiation.

By application analysis

Which Application Dominated the North America In Vitro Diagnostics Market in 2024?

The infectious diseases segment registered dominance in the market in 2024. North America is experiencing a greater need for testing in HIV, Hepatitis B & C, tuberculosis, respiratory pathogens, and COVID-19. Continuous advances includes expansion of Haystack Analytics’s infexn NGS test to determine respiratory RNA viruses, with efficient detection of antimicrobial resistance.

Whereas the oncology segment is anticipated to register rapid growth. Surging geriatric population in the U.S. and Canada is fueling the wider adoption of Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS), PCR, and liquid biopsies in the rising cancer cases. Additionally, Canadian researchers are increasingly transforming cancer-specific antigen tests, with trials for vaccines targeting lung and breast cancer, which is predicted to start within two years.

By end-use analysis

Why did the Hospitals Segment Lead the Market in 2024?

In 2024, the hospitals segment captured a dominant share of the North America in vitro diagnostics market. It is empowered by a booming pool of ageing patients, a greater adoption of automated laboratory systems to enhance effectiveness, lower turnaround times, and handle high patient throughput. Recently, Quest Diagnostics revealed plans for a CAD 1.35 billion acquisition of Canada-based LifeLabs to bolster testing capacity and speed up innovation.

However, the homecare segment will expand rapidly. Widespread patients and providers are prioritizing POCT devices to enable rapid, actionable results & skipping hospital visits, which fosters convenience and optimizes patient outcomes. Furthermore, prominent telehealth companies, like Wisp, are strengthening their diagnostics vertical to encompass at-home test kits followed by follow-up care, which integrates diagnostics with treatment.

What are the Key Developments in the North America In Vitro Diagnostics Market?

In January 2026 , Insight Molecular Diagnostics Inc. unveiled its GraftAssureDx test kit clinical trial and strategic in vitro diagnostic (IVD) de novo submission to the US FDA.

, Insight Molecular Diagnostics Inc. unveiled its GraftAssureDx test kit clinical trial and strategic in vitro diagnostic (IVD) de novo submission to the US FDA. In December 2025 , Roche launched the new cobas 6800/8800 systems version 2.0 and software version 2.0.1 to assist in a more simplified diagnostics experience for healthcare professionals and their patients.

, Roche launched the new cobas 6800/8800 systems version 2.0 and software version 2.0.1 to assist in a more simplified diagnostics experience for healthcare professionals and their patients. In October 2025, Augurex Life Sciences Corp. & MitogenDx explored the JOINTstat blood test and broadened access to advanced rheumatoid arthritis (RA) diagnostic testing and disease monitoring for clinicians and patients across Canada.



Key Players

Abbott

bioMérieux SA

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

BD

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

QIAGEN

Quidel Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Sysmex Corporation

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

Quest Diagnostics

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Danaher



Segments Covered in the Report

By Product Instruments Reagents Services

By Technology Immunoassay Instruments Reagents Services Hematology Instruments Reagents Services Clinical Chemistry Instruments Reagents Services Molecular Diagnostics Instruments Reagents Services Coagulation Instruments Reagents Services Microbiology Instruments Reagents Services Others Instruments Reagents Services

By Application Infectious Diseases Diabetes Oncology Cardiology Nephrology Autoimmune Diseases Drug Testing Others

By End-use Hospitals Homecare Laboratory Others

By Region North America U.S. Canada





