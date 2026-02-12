OneMedNet Reports Record 2025 Bookings of $2.79 Million, Surpassing Prior Year by More Than 4.1X and Accelerating Subscription Transition

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneMedNet Corporation (Nasdaq:ONMD) (“OneMedNet,” the “Company,” “we,” “us” or “our”), a leader in AI-powered Real-World Data (RWD), today announced record bookings in 2025 of data-delivery agreements totaling $2.79 million of contract value, exceeding 2024 bookings by more than four times (4X). The milestone reflects increasing deal size, strong enterprise demand, and meaningful progress toward a recurring subscription model. The Company also provides an update on product offering heading into 2026.

2025 Booking Highlights

Total Bookings: $2.79 million in contract value signed in 2025, 4.1X more than prior fiscal year

$2.79 million in contract value signed in 2025, 4.1X more than prior fiscal year Larger Deal Sizes: Continued expansion in average contract value, driven by enterprise-scale AI models, and life sciences engagements

Continued expansion in average contract value, driven by enterprise-scale AI models, and life sciences engagements Continued Shift to Subscription Model: As previously announced subscription agreements signed in the second and third quarters of 2025 with Circle CVI and mlHealth360, evidencing a growing pipeline of agreements extending into 2026



“This year represents a strategic inflection point for OneMedNet,” said Aaron Green, CEO & President of OneMedNet. “We are increasing bookings and deal size, and we are successfully transitioning from project-based engagements to recurring subscription partnerships. This shift enhances visibility, predictability, and long-term enterprise value.”

OneMedNet 2026 Diversified Product Mix Across Data and Subscription Products

Data Projects Curated Bespoke Data Sets: Regulatory-grade, multimodal datasets tailored for AI model development, drug, device and therapeutics development, validation, and regulatory submission Pre-Curated Specialty Datasets: High-value, pre-assembled regulatory-grade datasets focused on key therapeutic areas (e.g., oncology including lung cancer, neurology including Alzheimer's, cardiology, rare diseases), enabling accelerated evaluation and shortened time-to-market while maintaining fit-for-purpose quality. Subscription Search Palantir Agentic Search (LLM) for data discovery & analytics Accelerate feasibility analysis from weeks to minutes reducing search times by over 600% Subscription Data License Near real-time streaming healthcare data feeds Continuous access to de-identified longitudinal patient journeys Ongoing cohort refresh and model retraining support

These live data feeds move customers beyond one-time data transactions toward continuous data partnerships—aligning with the growing need for iterative AI modeling, drug, device, and therapeutics development and regulatory lifecycle management.

Building the Funnel into 2026

OneMedNet believes it enters 2026 with strong momentum of a high-quality pipeline anchored by its premium recurring revenue solutions powered by Palantir Foundry — Subscription Search and Subscription Data License. Early feedback on these new Palantir Powered offerings has been enormously positive.

“We have never seen a rich and extensive platform like this” – VP Partnerships, Life Science Technology and Intelligence Provider company

These offerings are positioned at higher price points than traditional one-time Data Projects because they deliver greater enterprise value through continuous, near real-time access to multimodal RWD, agentic AI-powered discovery that compresses weeks of feasibility work into minutes, and longitudinal patient journeys, updated throughout the subscription that support iterative model development and regulatory lifecycle management.

With these subscription solutions, the Company believes it is positioned for:

A rapidly expanding pipeline weighted toward higher-Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) Subscription Search and Data License agreements

Meaningfully higher average deal sizes, driven by the premium economics of recurring, high-value platforms

Sustained strong inbound demand for multimodal, regulatory-grade datasets as the foundational entry point into longer-term subscription relationships

Accelerated adoption of AI-enabled discovery workflows that enhance customer stickiness and create multiple expansion opportunities within existing accounts

Collectively, these dynamics are expected to drive a more predictable, higher-margin, and scalable revenue profile as OneMedNet continues its transition to a predominantly subscription-based business model.

About OneMedNet Corporation

OneMedNet is revolutionizing how the world unlocks Real-World Data (RWD), harnessing the untapped potential of over 2,130 healthcare sites through its iRWD™ platform. This isn’t just data—it’s the lifeblood of innovation, from de-identified medical imaging to electronic health records, fueling breakthroughs for drugmakers, medical device pioneers, and AI visionaries. With a network spanning rare diseases, oncology, cardiology, and beyond, OneMedNet delivers precision insights that redefine patient care and power the next wave of healthcare disruption.

Beyond healthcare OneMedNet’s proprietary AI anonymizes data for industries like finance, retail, and telecom, unlocking endless possibilities—rigorously testing production system upgrades, de-risking complex projects, and securely sharing sensitive data by stripping out personal information. Learn more at www.onemednet.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our products, plans and strategies, and our ability to achieve our operational strategies.

Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and were based on current expectations as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management as of that time with respect to future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: our ability to change the direction of OneMedNet; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; the competitive environment of our business; risks inherent with investing in Digital Assets, including Digital Asset’s volatility; our ability to implement our Digital Asset treasury strategy and its effects on our business; and the other risks described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

OneMedNet Contacts:

Michael Wong, VP Marketing

Email: michael.wong@onemednet.com

SOURCE: ONEMEDNET CORPORATION