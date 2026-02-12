New Analysis Reveals Winning Equation for Restaurant Labor Investment

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revenue Management Solutions (RMS), a leading expert on restaurant pricing analytics, consumer behavior insights and unit-level financial performance, in partnership with Merchant Centric, a leading provider of AI-powered insights and guest review management, has uncovered an operational 'sweet spot' where labor investment, guest sentiment and unit profitability align.

The Winning Equation? Strategic investment in labor boosts guest satisfaction and drives higher sales.

The data reveals a clear progression: well-trained, engaged staff create better customer experiences, which in turn generate higher review scores and Net Promoter Scores (NPS). The combination correlates with stronger sales performance.

"Operators are facing record labor costs and persistent turnover in 2026," said RMS CEO John Oakes. "Our joint analysis gives brands data-driven confidence to invest strategically and understand precisely how staffing and training decisions drive guest satisfaction and profitability for maximum return."

Traditionally, restaurant brands have assessed financial metrics and guest sentiment separately, resulting in siloed decision-making and limited visibility. Combining unit economic data from RMS’ metiRi® solution with sentiment analytics from Merchant Centric bridged the gap. Operators now gain a complete view of high-performing restaurants: how they are staffed, why those decisions resonate, and how they impact franchise restaurant performance.

Three Key Findings

Strategic Labor Investment Correlates to Better Customer Experience. Restaurants that invest in well-trained, low-turnover teams consistently earn higher customer review scores and Net Promoter Scores. The key is spending smarter on the right mix of staffing and training, not simply to spend more. Better Staff Engagement Drives Higher Guest Satisfaction. Across brands, locations with consistently positive feedback on staff demeanor and dedication significantly outperform their peers on review scores and NPS. Higher Guest Satisfaction Translates to Stronger Sales. Restaurants with improved customer reviews and NPS demonstrate measurably stronger sales performance, proving the direct revenue impact of positive guest experiences.

Why It Matters for Franchise Operators

The integrated analysis helps franchisors understand how staffing and other operational levers drive both guest satisfaction and restaurant profitability. With an actionable framework, brands can prioritize investments with greater confidence.

"In today's competitive landscape, guest sentiment becomes a strategic asset. By combining review intelligence with financial data, we're giving brands a powerful lens to spot what's working, course-correct quickly and elevate performance across every location," added Merchant Centric CEO David Bay.

Next Steps for Operators

RMS will release additional findings throughout 2026 as the joint analysis expands. Operators interested in leveraging this data for 2026 strategic planning can contact RMS to explore tailored insights for their brand.

About Revenue Management Solutions (RMS)

Revenue Management Solutions (RMS) partners with restaurant brands to deliver actionable insights and data-driven solutions that increase sales, improve unit economics, and maximize profitability. With AI-powered solutions supporting over 150,000 locations worldwide, RMS helps brands navigate challenges such as inflation and rising labor costs with clarity and confidence. Discover how RMS can turn your data into a competitive advantage at https://www.revenuemanage.com.

About Merchant Centric

Merchant Centric delivers comprehensive AI-powered customer reviews and sentiment analytics that help restaurant brands understand and improve guest experience. By transforming customer feedback into actionable intelligence, Merchant Centric empowers multi-location brands to drive revenue, enhance operational performance, and build lasting customer loyalty. Learn more at https://www.merchantcentric.com.