CambriLearn Launches CambriCommunity to Tackle Online Education's Biggest Challenge: Socialisation

Johannesburg, GAUTENG, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CambriLearn, a leading global online school operating across more than 100 countries, has launched CambriCommunity, a purpose-built community platform that gives students and families access to meaningful social connections, real-world experiences, and peer networks wherever they are in the world.

The launch takes aim at the single biggest concern parents raise when considering online or home education: will my child have a social life?

Rather than treating socialisation as an afterthought or a box to tick, CambriLearn has built CambriCommunity as an integrated pillar of its education model. The platform connects students and families through regional meetups, extracurricular partnerships, interest-based groups, and facilitated peer interaction across CambriLearn's global network.

"For too long, the online education industry has dodged the socialisation question," said Ryan Swartzberg, CEO and Co-Founder of CambriLearn. "The standard response has been 'join a sports club', as if a throwaway suggestion solves a fundamental human need.

We're done dodging. CambriCommunity is our answer: a structured, intentional approach to making sure every child has the social connections they deserve, regardless of how they learn. The future of education isn't about choosing between academic excellence and social development. It's about delivering both, and we intend to lead that charge."

While most online and homeschool platforms stop at curriculum delivery, CambriCommunity represents a deliberate investment in what happens outside the classroom. The platform brings together regional and global student networks, facilitates social events and meetups, partners with sports, arts, and cultural organisations, supports interest-based student groups, and offers structured opportunities for cross-cultural connection spanning more than 100 countries.

"Parents shouldn't have to sacrifice their child's social development to escape a school system that isn't working for them," Swartzberg added. "That's a false trade-off, and CambriCommunity exists to prove it."

CambriLearn is a leading global online school serving students across more than 100 countries. Founded in 2016 on a simple conviction, your child isn't the problem, the system is , CambriLearn offers six internationally recognised curriculum pathways including the International British curriculum, South African CAPS, KABV, IEB, Pearson Edexcel, and US K-12. CambriLearn gives families the freedom to choose an education that fits their child rather than forcing their child to fit a system that was never designed for them. With consistently top-rated reviews across Google, Trustpilot, Facebook, and HelloPeter, CambriLearn has built its reputation on academic outcomes and family trust. Learn more at cambrilearn.com

