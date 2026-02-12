CFPDP to Honour Accessible Media Inc. (AMI), Granite REIT, Duncan Sinclair, David and Lynn Coriat, George Przybylowski, Prasanna Ranganathan and Tony Wight at 42nd Annual Great Valentine Gala

TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Foundation for Physically Disabled Persons (CFPDP) is pleased to announce the 2026 winners of the CFPDP Corporate Award, The Honourable David C. Onley Award, the King Clancy Award and The Honourable Vim Kochhar Award. The official ceremony will take place on Saturday, February 14, 2026 at the 42nd Annual Great Valentine Gala presented by Scotiabank at the Fairmont Royal York Hotel in Toronto.

“Each year, the Great Valentine Gala allows us to shine a spotlight on people and organizations who are moving the needle on disability inclusion in meaningful, tangible ways,” says The Honourable Vim Kochhar, Founding Chair of CFPDP. “The 2026 honourees reflect the very best of leadership, service, innovation and allyship in this country and it is a privilege to celebrate their impact.”

2026 CFPDP Award Winners

Accessible Media Inc. (AMI) and Granite REIT will be honoured with CFPDP’s 2026 Corporate Award.

AMI is being recognized for its leadership in producing original, accessible content that elevates the voices, achievements and authentic representation of Canadians with disabilities. Today, its accessible programming reaches audiences in both English and French through AMI-tv, AMI-audio, AMI-télé, apps for iOS and Apple TV, Roku, YouTube and the free streaming platform AMI+, reflecting the evolving ways Canadians now access content.

The second 2026 Corporate Award will be presented to Granite REIT for its deeply embedded culture of philanthropy and community engagement. Through its Granite Gives program, employees across the company’s global locations actively lead charitable giving and volunteer initiatives. The program demonstrates a strong commitment to supporting disability-related organizations, including Canadian Helen Keller Centre (CHKC), Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital (Holland Bloorview) and the Canadian Disability Hall of Fame.

Established in 2024 as a tribute to the incredible legacy of CFPDP’s founder, The Honourable Vim Kochhar Award celebrates individuals who have contributed significantly to the disability community and our country. Duncan Sinclair, Chair of Deloitte Canada and Chile, is this year’s recipient in recognition of his national leadership in advancing diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility (DEIA), including an emphasis on disability. Sinclair has championed these values as organizational priorities at Deloitte. As Chair of CFPDP’s “A Seat at the Table” (SATT) program, he has helped strengthen pathways to greater corporate board diversity. His commitment extends beyond CFPDP through his service with organizations such as True Patriot Love Foundation and the Invictus Games Vancouver 2025, reflecting a deep and ongoing dedication to Canadians with disabilities.

The Honourable David C. Onley Award will be presented to David and Lynn Coriat in recognition of their extraordinary philanthropy and advocacy for children, youth and young adults with disabilities. For more than two decades, the Coriats have supported impactful initiatives such as the LIFEspan Program, developed in partnership with Holland Bloorview and University Health Network. LIFEspan helps youth with disabilities as they move into adulthood. Their philanthropy also includes the Coriat Youth Transitions and Development Centre and other programs that provide practical supports, life-skills development and direct assistance to families.

George Przybylowski is being honoured with the 2026 King Clancy Award for his commitment to advancing opportunities for Canadians with disabilities. A founding board director of CFPDP, Przybylowski played a key role in helping the team build the organization and advance the Great Valentine Gala and the Canadian Disability Hall of Fame. He was instrumental in the creation of Rotary Cheshire Homes, a groundbreaking model of independent living with intervenor services for people who are deafblind, now part of CHKC. After being diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2006, Przybylowski also became a strong advocate for awareness and early detection, serving seven years on the board of Prostate Cancer Canada.

The second 2026 King Clancy Award recipient is Prasanna Ranganathan, recognized for his leadership in advancing diversity, equity, inclusion, accessibility and belonging (DEIAB) in Canada and internationally. Over more than two decades, he has driven systemic change and amplified the voices of people with disabilities through his work as a documentary producer, DEIAB advisor, speaker and human rights lawyer. His impact includes leading Shopify's global diversity and belonging strategy, advancing accessibility in the film sector through work with the Toronto International Film Festival and helping establish the Disability Screen Office.

Tony Wight is being celebrated as the third recipient of the 2026 King Clancy Award for his commitment to community service and disability advocacy over significant periods during the past four decades. Wight has made a difference through his vital support for the Great Valentine Gala and the Canadian Disability Hall of Fame; his early involvement with the Rotary Club of Toronto-Don Valley; and, more recently, his service as a board director and event co-chair with CFPDP. Wight’s volunteerism also extends to the Lymphedema Association of Ontario, inspired by his late wife’s experience with cancer and lymphedema.

CFPDP and Scotiabank Celebrate Canada’s Paralympic Medallists

CFPDP will host a special tribute and send-off for athletes preparing to compete at the Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games. The celebration brings together current and past Paralympians to honour their dedication, achievements and the pride they inspire nationwide.

A cherished tradition of the evening is the Team Canada banner, signed by Great Valentine Gala guests with messages of encouragement and shared with the Canadian Paralympic Committee for display in the Athletes’ Village.

Raj Viswanathan, Group Head and CFO for Scotiabank, will take part in the send-off celebration alongside Gala hosts Scott Russell, Chancellor of Nipissing University and former CBC Sports broadcaster, and Rob Snoek, CBC Sports broadcaster and a member of the network’s Milano Cortina coverage team.

In addition to being the Gala’s Presenting Sponsor, Scotiabank has been a generous, ongoing partner in CFPDP’s Podium Fund since 2004. Through this enduring partnership, Scotiabank has generously contributed nearly $1 million in financial support to help recognize the achievements of outstanding Team Canada athletes.

“It’s an honour to be part of this special send-off for athletes preparing to compete at the Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games,” said Raj Viswanathan, Group Head and CFO, Scotiabank. “Their commitment and resilience inspire pride across the country, and Scotiabank is proud to help celebrate their journey. Our longstanding partnership with the CFPDP reflects our commitment to supporting Team Canada athletes.”

CFPDP’s Proud Legacy

For more than 40 years, CFPDP has led groundbreaking initiatives that have reshaped accessibility in Canada. This includes its support for the world’s first barrier-free apartment complex for individuals who are deafblind. Located in Toronto’s Willowdale neighbourhood, the building is managed by Canadian Helen Keller Centre, an organization founded by CFPDP that remains central to the Foundation’s legacy.

“From the beginning, CFPDP has been committed to building independence and dignity for people who are deafblind,” says Hon. Kochhar. “The funds raised at our first Great Valentine Gala in 1985 helped make CHKC’s first affordable, accessible housing project a reality. Today, CHKC is constructing a new 56-unit accessible apartment complex to support even more members of the deafblind community. The project has been underway for more than a year and is expected to open in mid-2026. We are incredibly proud to see this legacy continue to grow and to continue supporting the organization and its dedicated team, which is making this progress possible.”

Kochhar adds, “The impact of CFPDP’s work is something we see every day in the lives of people with disabilities across the country. What began as a single fundraising Gala has grown into a national movement that has strengthened the Paralympic community, expanded access to Para sport and recreation, launched initiatives like the WhyNot Marathon and created lasting platforms such as the Canadian Disability Hall of Fame. Through ‘A Seat at the Table,’ we are also working to change who is represented in leadership by advocating for greater inclusion of highly qualified professionals with disabilities on corporate boards, while our SATT endowment funds are making an impact in perpetuity for students with disabilities across Canada.”

The 42nd Annual Great Valentine Gala is presented by Scotiabank along with Platinum sponsors Deloitte and Element Fleet Management. The Honourary Gala Co-Chairs are Jay-Ann Gilfoy, President and CEO of Meridian Credit Union, and Kris Shah, Co-Executive Chairman of Baylis Medical Technologies. Our Gala Co-Chairs for 2026 are George Przybylowski and Tony Wight, both CFPDP board directors.

“Our Gala has always been about people — about recognizing achievements and allies who are creating real change and building a more inclusive Canada,” says Hon. Kochhar. “CFPDP is proud to be part of a powerful community of change, made possible through the generosity and belief of our patrons, sponsors, donors, guests and volunteers. I am profoundly grateful for the trust placed in CFPDP and for our community’s commitment to ensuring that Canadians with disabilities are seen and supported today and for generations to come. Thank you for helping us in our mission to make Canada the best country in the world for people with disabilities.”

About Canadian Foundation for Physically Disabled Persons:

Founded in 1984, the Canadian Foundation for Physically Disabled Persons (CFPDP) seeks to consistently emphasize a person’s abilities — rather than disabilities — and to recognize and celebrate their achievements and contributions to society. Since then, CFPDP has founded dozens of important projects and events, raising over $40 million to support them and other initiatives. Learn more at cfpdp.com.

