Manufacturing Digital’s Latest Issue Features Fujifilm Electronic Materials’ Hans Vloeberghs and John Stewart

London - 12 February 2026 - BizClik, a global B2B media and events company, has released the latest issue of Manufacturing Digital.





Fujifilm Electronic Materials Europe: The Future of Micro Manufacturing

Throughout their career at Fujifilm, Hans Vloeberghs and John Stewart have leveraged the company’s legacy in photographic film to tackle some of the most demanding manufacturing challenges across semiconductors and biopharmaceuticals.

"We are striving to be the TSMC of the biopharmaceutical industry, with trust as the foundation,” John Stewart, SVP Global Process Development at Fujifilm Biotechnologies.

In this feature, they reflect on how Fujifilm’s zero-defect manufacturing philosophy, coupled with deep expertise in materials chemistry and process precision, enables breakthroughs in two seemingly disparate fields.

From pioneering EUV lithography materials for next-generation chips to building modular, resilient biomanufacturing networks for vaccines and cell therapies, they share insights on scaling complexity, maintaining quality under pressure and preparing industries for the future.

Mourad Tamoud, Schneider Electric: The Dramatic Evolution of the Supply Chain Funciton and The Industry’s Future

Throughout his career, Mourad Tamoud has navigated the evolving role of supply chains from operational necessity to strategic differentiator.

As Chief Supply Chain Officer at Schneider Electric, he reflects on his journey from accidental supply chain professional to C-suite executive, sharing insights on leading global networks spanning 160 factories, 75 distribution centres and 80,000 employees.

“To me, leadership is about fostering an environment where innovation and continuous improvement thrive,” Mourad Tamoud, Chief Supply Chain Officer at Schneider Electric.

He discusses how modern supply chains can drive growth, sustainability and resilience while empowering people, integrating digital technologies and aligning operational capabilities with broader business strategy.

It’s a timely, behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to transform supply chains into engines of innovation and strategic advantage, and why people, technology and foresight must work together to deliver results.

