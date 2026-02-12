Media Advisory: Vector Institute celebrates AI innovation at Remarkable conference, Feb 19-Feb 20, 2026

TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vector Institute is hosting its third annual Remarkable conference, showcasing the latest AI developments, industry innovations, and cutting-edge research. This two-day event brings together world-renowned researchers, industry leaders, and emerging talent who are advancing Canada’s position in the global AI landscape.

Date and time:

Thursday, February 19, 2026

10:00 AM - 2:30 PM

Friday, February 20, 2026

10:00 AM - 2:30 PM

Location:

In-person for accredited media (February 19-20) or online (February 19). Downtown Toronto location details available once registered.



Event highlights:

Day 1 - February 19

Hear from speakers including:

Nick Frosst, Co-Founder, Cohere

Ankita Upadhyay, Senior Director, AI Enablement, Thomson Reuters

Priyank Jaini, Research Scientist, Google DeepMind

Alán Aspuru-Guzik, Director, Acceleration Consortium/Vector Institute Faculty Member



Notes:

Accredited Media can register to attend in-person on February 19-20 by emailing media@vectorinstitute.ai, or register to attend online on February 19 through the Remarkable registration page.

Day 2 - February 20

Hear from researchers and industry experts from Layer 6, Accenture, Linamar, and more on privacy and security, agentic AI, and frontiers of large language models and discover poster presentations from Vector’s research community.