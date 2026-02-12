Healthtech Newcomer T·TIME Launches Affordable TRT Alternative

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T·TIME, a men’s health company, today announced the launch of its online clinic at https://TTIME.men, introducing an affordable, injection-free alternative to traditional testosterone replacement therapy (TRT).

Designed for men seeking safe and sustainable testosterone optimization, T·TIME delivers oral enclomiphene citrate protocols that support the body’s natural testosterone production without synthetic testosterone injections, long-term dependency or fertility suppression commonly associated with conventional TRT.

As demand for online men’s hormone therapy continues to grow, T·TIME differentiates itself from existing platforms by offering an all-inclusive testosterone support program. Unlike many TRT clinics that rely on injectable testosterone, T·TIME focuses on enclomiphene for men, a clinically studied medication that stimulates endogenous testosterone production by activating the body’s pituitary signalling pathways.

“Many men are looking for a legitimate online TRT alternative that doesn’t involve injections, hidden fees, or compromised fertility,” said Moshe Saraf, CEO of T·TIME. “We built T·TIME to remove complexity and cost while keeping medical standards high. Our members receive clinician-guided hormone optimization AKA testosterone booster, continuous monitoring and clear pricing.”

Why T·TIME Is Disrupting the Men’s Testosterone Optimization Market

Enclomiphene-Based Testosterone Support

Rather than replacing testosterone synthetically, T·TIME’s oral enclomiphene protocol helps restore the body’s own hormone production, reducing common side effects such as testicular atrophy and infertility.

All-Inclusive Men’s Hormone Therapy Pricing

T·TIME operates on a flat monthly membership that includes medical consultations, lab analysis, customized enclomiphene prescriptions and continuous clinical supervision without add-ons or surprise costs.

Fully Digital, Direct-to-Consumer Care

Members manage their testosterone optimization program through a secure, mobile-friendly dashboard, eliminating the need for in-person clinic visits or pharmacy delays.

T·TIME is currently accepting new members across all 50 states. The company aims to bridge the gap between consumer biohacking trends and regulated telemedicine by offering evidence-based testosterone support with licensed medical oversight.

To learn more about enclomiphene therapy for men or to begin an online consultation, visit https://TTIME.men.

About T·TIME

Founded in Texas in 2025, T·TIME is a men’s telehealth platform focused on hormone optimization through science-backed, injection-free protocols. By prioritizing natural testosterone production, clinical transparency, and accessible pricing, T·TIME helps men improve energy, focus and performance safely and sustainably.