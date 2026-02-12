Family Office of America Expands CPA Roll-Up Strategy and expansion of Family Office Services with Strategic Acquisition of Donald Benson CPA, PA

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Family Office of America, Inc. (“FOFA”), an emerging national platform delivering integrated tax, accounting, and family office services, today announced that its subsidiary has acquired substantially all of the assets of Donald M. Benson CPA, PA, a Florida-based accounting firm serving individuals, families, and closely held businesses.

This acquisition further advances FOFA’s strategy to build a scaled, technology-enabled platform through the consolidation of high-quality CPA practices, expanding access to comprehensive family office services beyond the ultra-high-net-worth market.

Donald Benson, CPA/CFP, has built a respected practice with long-standing client relationships and a strong reputation for personalized service. Following the acquisition, Benson will remain involved with the business to ensure a smooth client transition and continuity of service while supporting FOFA’s broader growth initiatives with family office services in the region.

Executing a Disciplined Roll-Up Strategy

The acquisition of Donald Benson CPA, PA follows FOFA’s previously announced acquisition of Toone & Associates in Maryland and reflects the company’s growing pipeline of targeted CPA firm acquisitions. FOFA is focused on partnering with firms that share a commitment to client service, professional excellence, and long-term value creation.

“We are executing a clear and deliberate strategy to consolidate top-tier CPA firms and integrate them into a broader family office platform,” said Patrick Adams, CEO of Family Office of America. “Each acquisition strengthens our ability to deliver tax, accounting, and wealth solutions in a more comprehensive and efficient way, while preserving the trusted relationships local firms have built over decades.”

FOFA’s model is designed to address a rapidly evolving industry landscape, including CPA succession challenges, increasing client complexity, and the opportunity to leverage technology and artificial intelligence to improve operational efficiency and service delivery.

Rico Conte, Director of Acquisitions at Family Office of America, added:

“This transaction represents exactly the type of firm we are seeking — well-run, client-focused, and aligned with our long-term vision. Our acquisition pipeline remains active, and we expect continued expansion as we build a national platform capable of competing with much larger players. We believe we are building something very unique and helpful for clients.”

About Family Office of America

Family Office of America, Inc. provides integrated tax, accounting, wealth management, and family office services designed to help clients achieve their financial goals through a coordinated, holistic approach. The company partners with CPA firms and financial professionals to deliver sophisticated financial solutions traditionally available only to large family offices. We welcome other CPAs, to explore joining our team, either through an acquisition, investment, or utilizing our family office services for their clients. Family Office of America is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

Contact:

Patrick Adams

padams@fofausa.com

