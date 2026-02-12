Latin America Construction Industry Databook Report 2026: Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Institutional, Infrastructure, City Level Market Size & Forecast by Value & Volume 2021-2030

Dublin, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Latin America Construction Industry Databook - Market Size & Forecast by Value & Volume, 40+ Market Segments Across Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Institutional, Infrastructure Construction, City Level Construction by Value & Construction Cost Structure, Q1 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the construction sector in Latin America, offering a comprehensive view of market opportunities in the building and infrastructure construction industry at the country level.

With over 100+ KPIs covering growth dynamics in building and infrastructure construction, construction cost structure analysis, and analysis by key cities, this databook provides a wealth of data-centric analysis with charts and tables, ensuring stakeholders are fully informed.



It offers a comprehensive analysis of market dynamics in the construction sector through a range of KPIs such as value, volume, and number of units. The building construction covers detailed segmentation over 30+ segments in residential, commercial, industrial, and institutional sectors. The research methodology is based on industry best practices. Its unbiased analysis leverages a proprietary analytics platform to offer a detailed view of emerging business and investment market opportunities.



Key Insights

Latin America Residential Construction Industry



Subsidy-anchored residential housing programs in Brazil and Chile continue to offer relatively resilient construction pipelines, even amid higher interest rates and cost pressures. In these markets, success increasingly depends on execution capability particularly land acquisition, permitting efficiency, and delivery capacity rather than pricing alone.

For investors and EPC contractors, priority should be given to countries with stable housing policy frameworks, clearly defined delivery targets, and predictable funding flows. At the same time, municipal approvals and utility connections must be treated as critical-path risks and built conservatively into project timelines and return expectations.



Latin America Commercial Construction



Hospitality expansion and nearshoring-driven commercial ecosystems across Latin America are creating the potential for sustained, multi-year construction pipelines, particularly in locations where enabling infrastructure is proactively addressed. The key opportunity lies in markets that can reliably provide power, water, and timely permitting alongside real-estate development.

For developers and contractors, competitive advantage will increasingly depend on integrating "utility readiness" into project delivery, including assured grid capacity, resilient backup power solutions, and robust water management strategies. Commercial construction success will therefore hinge as much on infrastructure coordination as on core building execution.



Latin America Institutional Construction



Institutional construction opportunities in Latin America are most robust in markets where concession and PPP frameworks are well established and tender pipelines are transparent, notably in Chile and selected healthcare PPPs in Peru. These structures provide greater visibility on project flow and long-term revenue models.

For contractors and investors, competitive positioning increasingly depends on demonstrating lifecycle cost optimization, advanced MEP integration, and strong compliance execution rather than simply offering the lowest upfront build cost. Institutional asset owners prioritize operational uptime, safety, and long-term efficiency, making technical capability and delivery certainty critical differentiators.



Latin America Industrial Construction



Industrial construction growth in Latin America is increasingly concentrated in locations where trade connectivity and reliable power availability converge, notably along Mexico's manufacturing corridors, Peru's port and logistics gateways, and the lithium-producing zones of Chile and Argentina. These areas offer clearer demand visibility and stronger investment momentum.

For developers and EPC contractors, securing "utility-ready" sites supported by guaranteed grid access, connection approvals, and realistic permitting timelines has become a critical success factor. Without integrated utility and permitting strategies, industrial project schedules face heightened execution risk and may struggle to achieve financial close or bankability.

Latin America Infrastructure Construction



The most investable infrastructure opportunities in Latin America are concentrated in markets with clearly defined concession and tender calendars, established financing pathways, and strong export or trade-driven rationales, such as Chile's concessions portfolio, Peru's port developments, and Colombia's transport corridors. These factors provide greater visibility on project flow and long-term revenue stability.

For sponsors and contractors, success increasingly depends on treating stakeholder engagement, permitting management, and inflation-indexed contract structuring as core commercial disciplines. These elements are now as critical to project viability and risk management as engineering quality and construction execution.

Reasons to Buy

Comprehensive Insight into Construction Market Dynamics: Gain a holistic understanding of the construction market across 40+ segments and sub-segments, covering residential, commercial, institutional, industrial, and infrastructure construction. The analysis highlights market size, growth opportunities, demand drivers, and structural trends shaping the industry.

Gain a holistic understanding of the construction market across 40+ segments and sub-segments, covering residential, commercial, institutional, industrial, and infrastructure construction. The analysis highlights market size, growth opportunities, demand drivers, and structural trends shaping the industry. Detailed Analysis of Construction Costs: Access granular construction cost intelligence with breakdowns by construction type, material category, and labor profile. The report provides clear visibility into material price movements, labor cost variations, and cost benchmarks by worker type, supporting accurate budgeting and cost planning.

Access granular construction cost intelligence with breakdowns by construction type, material category, and labor profile. The report provides clear visibility into material price movements, labor cost variations, and cost benchmarks by worker type, supporting accurate budgeting and cost planning. Top Ten Cities Construction Value: Evaluate the construction market size across top ten cities, with value split by key city-level construction sectors. This city-focused assessment enables comparison of urban demand concentration, sectoral exposure, and investment attractiveness.

Evaluate the construction market size across top ten cities, with value split by key city-level construction sectors. This city-focused assessment enables comparison of urban demand concentration, sectoral exposure, and investment attractiveness. In-Depth Volume and Value Data: Develop a comprehensive view of the market using historical data and forward-looking forecasts across both volume (units, sq. ft., km, capacity) and value metrics. Data is segmented by construction activity, asset class, and project type to support robust market modeling.

Develop a comprehensive view of the market using historical data and forward-looking forecasts across both volume (units, sq. ft., km, capacity) and value metrics. Data is segmented by construction activity, asset class, and project type to support robust market modeling. Strategic Market-Specific Insights: Support informed decision-making by identifying high-growth segments, emerging opportunities, and structurally attractive sub-markets. The analysis assesses key trends, growth drivers, policy impact, and execution risks influencing the construction industry.

Support informed decision-making by identifying high-growth segments, emerging opportunities, and structurally attractive sub-markets. The analysis assesses key trends, growth drivers, policy impact, and execution risks influencing the construction industry. City-Level Trend Analysis: Gain detailed insights into tier-1, tier-2, and tier-3 city dynamics, including differences in demand drivers, project pipelines, cost structures, and execution risks, enabling targeted and location-specific construction strategies.

Report Scope

This report provides market size and forecast across 40+ construction segments for ten years from 2021-2030.



KPIs covered include the following:

Market size by value

Market size by volume of construction

Number of units

Economic Indicators

Top Cities Construction Data

Residential Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Housing type (multi family, single family)

Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)

Price point/income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Residential Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Green building by Housing type (multi family, single family)

Green building by Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)

Green building by Price point/income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)

Commercial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Office (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Retail (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Hospitality (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Restaurant (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Entertainment

Sports facility

Other commercial building construction

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Commercial Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Office green building construction

Retail green building construction

Hospitality green building construction

Restaurant green building construction

Entertainment green building construction

Sports facility green building construction

Other commercial green building construction

Industrial Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units):

Manufacturing Plants building construction

Chemical & Pharmaceutical building construction

Metal & Material Processing building construction

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Institutional Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Healthcare construction

Educational construction

Other building construction

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Institutional Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Healthcare green building construction

Educational green building construction

Infrastructure Construction Sectors: 10-year market size & forecast in value terms by:

Marine and inland water infrastructure

Utility system construction (oil and gas infrastructure, communication infrastructure, power infrastructure, water and sewer infrastructure)

Transportation infrastructure (highway, street and bridge construction, railway construction, airport construction, and tunnel construction)

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Green Infrastructure Construction: 10-year market size & forecast in value terms

Construction Cost Structure Analysis: 10-year market size & forecast in value terms:

Cost Analysis by Type (Material, Labour, Equipment, Others)

by Type (Material, Labour, Equipment, Others) By Material & Work Cost: It provides the cost outlook of material costs by type of materials used in construction (Cement, Steel, Sand, Aggregates, Bricks, Wood, Windows Glazing, Flooring, Plumbing, Electrical, Painting, Other Materials)

It provides the cost outlook of material costs by type of materials used in construction (Cement, Steel, Sand, Aggregates, Bricks, Wood, Windows Glazing, Flooring, Plumbing, Electrical, Painting, Other Materials) By Labour Cost: It provides the cost outlook of labour costs (RCC Construction Work, Masonry and Plastering Work, Plumbing Work, Water Proofing Work, Carpentry Work, Electrical Work, Tile Fixing Work, CATV Antenna Points, Painting Work, Departmental Labour)

It provides the cost outlook of labour costs (RCC Construction Work, Masonry and Plastering Work, Plumbing Work, Water Proofing Work, Carpentry Work, Electrical Work, Tile Fixing Work, CATV Antenna Points, Painting Work, Departmental Labour) By Type of Construction (New, Re-Development)

(New, Re-Development) By Material Cost: It provides the cost outlook of material costs by type of materials used in construction (Concreting Sand, Stone Aggregate, Ordinary Portland Cement, Reinforced Concrete (Grade 30 MPA), Reinforced Concrete (Grade 40 MPA), High Tensile Steel bars, Mild Steel Round Bars, Structural Steelwork, Plywood Formwork (1800*900*12mm), Clay Bricks)

It provides the cost outlook of material costs by type of materials used in construction (Concreting Sand, Stone Aggregate, Ordinary Portland Cement, Reinforced Concrete (Grade 30 MPA), Reinforced Concrete (Grade 40 MPA), High Tensile Steel bars, Mild Steel Round Bars, Structural Steelwork, Plywood Formwork (1800*900*12mm), Clay Bricks) Type of Labour (Skilled vs. unskilled)

