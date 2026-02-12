Torreon Group Launches ABOA Real Estate Division with Strategic Property Acquisitions in Colorado, Arizona, and Florida

SAHUARITA, Ariz., Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Torreon Group, Inc. (OTCID: NXTN), a U.S. and Mexico-based incubator company, today announced the establishment of ABOA Real Estate, a new division focused on generating recurring rental income through strategic property acquisitions in high-growth markets across the United States.

ABOA Real Estate has completed two significant acquisitions and is actively evaluating additional properties in premium markets including Florida and Oregon, demonstrating Torreon's commitment to building a geographically diversified income-producing real estate portfolio.

"The launch of ABOA Real Estate represents a strategic evolution of our real estate operations from development-focused activities to include stable, income-generating assets," said John Hayden, CEO of Torreon Group. "This diversification provides recurring revenue streams while we continue our successful residential development projects in Southern Arizona."

Completed Acquisitions:

Castle Rock, Colorado: ABOA Real Estate acquired a 6,000 square-foot single-family home in Castle Rock, a rapidly growing affluent community positioned between Denver and Colorado's mountain resort areas. The $1.7 million acquisition targets the high-end rental market in one of Colorado's fastest-growing cities.

Sahuarita, Arizona: The division purchased a 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom single-family home in the Santa Rita Villas development for $240,000, providing immediate rental inventory in Torreon's established Southern Arizona market.

ABOA Real Estate employs multiple acquisition strategies including seller financing, traditional financing, 1031 tax-deferred exchanges, and equity swaps to optimize capital efficiency and tax advantages.

Properties Under Evaluation:

The division is currently reviewing four additional high-profile properties:

A 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom condominium in North Palm Beach, Florida ($800,000), targeting Florida's strong rental market

Three properties in the prestigious Palatine Estates along the Willamette River in Portland, Oregon, currently undergoing rehabilitation to enhance rental appeal

The first Palatine Estates acquisition is expected to be completed via 1031 exchange, with the second property's upgrades anticipated by mid-April 2026.

This income property strategy complements Torreon's ongoing residential development success, including the recent $1.65 million sale of prototype townhomes in the Santa Rita Villas development.

For more information, visit www.torreongroupinc.com or review the company's filings at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/NXTN.

About Torreon Group, Inc.

Torreon Group, Inc. (OTCID: NXTN) is an incubator company dedicated to creating value through acquisitions in real estate, premium spirits, mining, and other commercial sectors, with operations in the U.S. and Mexico. The company's mission is to identify, acquire, and incubate commercially viable ventures, with the intent to spin off divisions after reaching maturity.

Contact:

John Hayden, CEO

520-254-0090

jhayden@torreongrp.com