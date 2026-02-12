E-Power Announces Strategic Partnership with Kehui International Ltd to Launch U.S.-Based Microgrid Joint Venture for Artificial Intelligence Data Center (AIDC)

DOVER, USA, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E-Power Inc. (“E-Power”, the “Company”, “we” or “our”) (NASDAQ: EPOW) is pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Kehui International Ltd to establish a new joint venture in the United States. The new entity, to be named E-Power Grid Inc. USA, will focus on the rapidly expanding sectors of microgrids for AIDC, power equipment, and power automation.

The agreement follows high-level discussions involving key leadership from both organizations. Under the terms of the MOU, E-Power will serve as the majority shareholder with a stake of at least 55%.

Key Strategic Highlights:

Capital Investment: E-Power will provide $1.5 million USD in cash to fund the initial registration and establishment of the joint venture.





Technological Integration: Kehui International will contribute its proprietary "Synchronous Constant Frequency Microgrid" patents and provide ongoing technical support.





Third-Party Valuation: The investment value of the patents used for the initial investment shall be determined by a third-party appraisal agency recognized by both parties, and the investment ratio shall be assessed by both parties.





Market Scope: The joint venture holds exclusive rights to utilize the contributed patent technology within the United States and Canada.





The joint venture holds exclusive rights to utilize the contributed patent technology within the . Operational Synergy: The partnership includes a priority procurement clause, ensuring the joint venture utilizes Kehui’s high-quality power products when they meet competitive market standards.

"This collaboration represents a significant step in our mission to bring advanced power automation and microgrid solutions for AIDC to the North American market," the parties noted during the signing ceremony.

The agreement includes performance-based milestones, including a target of $3 million USD in cumulative sales within the first three years to ensure long-term patent retention by the joint venture. Both companies have committed to forming a joint task force within 30 days to finalize registration, patent appraisals, and capital transfers.

About Kehui International Ltd

Kehui International Ltd is a global technology leader at the forefront of the smart grid and microgrid revolution. Registered in England and Wales, the company has established a premier reputation for pioneering Synchronous Constant Frequency (SCF) microgrid technology, an innovation that ensures unparalleled stability in distributed energy systems. Kehui’s technological dominance is supported by a robust intellectual property portfolio of over 80 domestic and international patents. The company specializes in:

Next-Generation Microgrids: Developing cutting-edge solutions for power automation and smart energy management.





Industry-Leading R&D: Driven by a specialized team of doctoral and master's researchers led by the renowned Professor Xu Binggen.





Proven Global Infrastructure: With over 600 employees and a footprint spanning 30 countries, Kehui has successfully deployed over 10,000 fault location instruments and monitoring systems globally.





With over 600 employees and a footprint spanning 30 countries, Kehui has successfully deployed over 10,000 fault location instruments and monitoring systems globally. Specialized Electric Drives: Researching and industrializing the world’s most powerful Switched Reluctance Motor (SRM) drive systems, including the record-breaking 630kW system.

From the world’s first 1000kV UHV AC lines to the most advanced passenger railways, Kehui’s mission of "Innovation Building Dreams" continues to deliver the reliable, high-efficiency technological infrastructure required for the modern energy transition.

About E-Power

Headquartered in Zibo, Shandong Province, China, E-Power, through its subsidiaries, the variable interest entity (the “VIE”), and the VIE’s subsidiaries, is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of graphite anode material for lithium-ion batteries. Through a subsidiary of the VIE, the Company operates a plant in Guizhou Province, China, powered by electricity from renewable sources, which contributes to the plant’s low production costs and reduced environmental impact in the production of graphite anode materials. In addition, through certain subsidiaries of the VIE, the Company also operates a knowledge sharing platform business. For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.sunrisenewenergy.com.

Forward-looking statement

Certain statements in this press release regarding the Company's future expectations, plans and prospects constitute forward-looking statements as defined by Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements about plans, goals, objectives, strategies, future events, expected results, assumptions and any other factual statements that have not occurred. Any words that refer to "may", "will", "want", "should", "believe", "expect", "expect", "estimate", "estimate" or similar non-factual words, shall be regarded as forward-looking statements. Due to various factors, the actual results may differ materially from the historical results or the contents expressed in these forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the company's strategic objectives, the company's future plans, market demand and user acceptance of the company's products or services, technological updates, economic trends, the company's reputation and brand, the impact of industry competition, relevant policies and regulations, China's macroeconomic conditions, international market conditions, and other related risks and assumptions. In view of the above and other related reasons, we advise investors not to blindly rely on these forward-looking statements, and we urge investors to visit the SEC’s website to consult the company's relevant documents for other factors that may affect the company's future operating results. The company is under no obligation to make public amendments to changes in these forward-looking statements due to specific events or reasons unless required by law.

