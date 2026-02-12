Xiaomi-Backed RoboParty Launches ORIGIN: World’s First-Tier Full-Stack Open-Source Bipedal Humanoid Robot, Forging Embodied Infrastructure

Shanghai, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shanghai Roboparty Technology Co., Ltd. officially open-sourced its flagship bipedal humanoid robot ROBOTO ORIGIN in January 2026, with its R&D completed in just 120 days from April to August 2025. As the world’s first-tier full-stack open-source bipedal humanoid robot, ROBOTO ORIGIN is a prototype verifying end-to-end capabilities from "0 to running" (not an industrial-grade product) and has quickly gained over 1,000 GitHub Stars and nearly 100 development kit pre-orders. Founded by 21-year-old prodigy Yi Huang and backed by a $10 million seed round from MPCi, Xiaomi Strategic Investment and Galbot, RoboParty is reshaping the embodied AI industry by anchoring itself as an Embodied Infrastructure builder with its radical open-source strategy and technical prowess. Notably, the company’s upcoming new robot model will adopt the Behavior Foundation Model (BMF), boasting industry-leading technical capabilities to accelerate the industrialization of embodied intelligence.





From Dorm Prototype to 120-Day End-to-End R&D

RoboParty’s journey originated from Yi Huang’s robotics pursuit at Harbin Institute of Technology (HIT). In 2023, Huang won a national tech competition with an amphibious drone, then built the open-source bipedal robot AlexBot in his dorm for just $2,300—attracting Fourier Intelligence’s sponsorship for its 2025 iteration, and even catching the attention of Boston Dynamics founder Marc Raibert.

Troubled by the industry’s "closed-loop inefficiency"—repeated designs, wasted trial-and-error costs—Huang founded RoboParty after early graduation in 2025. The team spent 120 days (April-August 2025) developing ROBOTO ORIGIN, a 1.25m, 34kg prototype not for commercialization but to validate end-to-end humanoid robotics workflows. Using decoupled parallel development, they avoided legacy burdens, iterated fast, and tested hardware-software alignment, Sim2Real feasibility, and small-team agility.

Rejecting short-term orders, RoboParty made a bold open-source decision: sharing ROBOTO ORIGIN’s full designs, code, and engineering insights—not just fragments. "Too many showcase the future; few bare reality," Huang said, "ROBOTO ORIGIN is a 'problem validator' to democratize embodied infrastructure." Now with 1,000+ GitHub Stars, it’s paving the way for collaborative industry progress.













ORIGIN: First-Tier Open-Source Prototype for Embodied Infrastructure

In January 2026, RoboParty launched ROBOTO ORIGIN’s full-stack open-source on GitHub alongside a global developer co-creation program, breaking the industry’s fragmented open-source model with a "reproducible, extensible, verifiable" end-to-end system—laying the foundation for its Embodied Infrastructure positioning.

At 1.25m tall and 34kg, ROBOTO ORIGIN runs at 3m/s, ranking among the world’s top open-source humanoid robots. Its core strength lies in the self-developed AMP anthropomorphic gait algorithm, which underpins stable and natural motion. ROBOTO ORIGIN’s open-source covers the entire industrial chain to validate full-link capabilities: hardware (full structural drawings, EBOM, SOP, domestic supplier lists); software (full low-level control code, SMPL-X human model adaptation); engineering (Sim2Real gap solutions, debugging experience, pitfall avoidance). This open prototype has quickly attracted global developers to co-create and iterate, fueling the evolution of Embodied Infrastructure.

Full-Stack Open Source: Catalyzing Global Collaborative Innovation for Embodied Infra

RoboParty’s open-source model addresses the industry’s three core pain points—high costs, unstandardized design, and disunified architectures—by forging a shared Embodied Infrastructure base for the entire industry, which is expected to cut embodied intelligence development costs by 80%.

ROBOTO ORIGIN’s ecosystem has attracted top global talents, including university researchers, Fortune 500 robotics engineers, and startup core technical members, forming a collaborative network that accelerates innovation beyond single-organization capabilities. RoboParty also maintains the global "Hands-On Humanoid Robot Problem List" co-creation knowledge base, turning individual trial-and-error into collective progress. By open-sourcing ROBOTO ORIGIN’s full-link verification capabilities, RoboParty empowers small teams and individual developers with equal access to high-performance foundational resources, democratizing Embodied Infrastructure development.





Strategic Capital Backing

In November 2025, RoboParty closed a $10 million seed round co-led by MPCi (Matrix Partners China) and Xiaomi Strategic Investment, with participation from L2F Light Source Entrepreneurs Fund and Galbot, and Light Source Capital serving as the exclusive incubator and financial advisor. As one of the largest seed rounds in the domestic bipedal humanoid robot track to date, this financing is not only a recognition of the team’s full-stack R&D capabilities and executive strength, but also a strong vote of confidence in the Embodied Infrastructure strategic direction from the capital market.

MPCi noted, "We are optimistic about open-source solutions driving the construction of the robotics technology ecosystem, accelerating the iteration of underlying technologies. We also attach great importance to the early commercial penetration of humanoid hardware ontologies amid the immature embodied software stack, and highly recognize the team’s full-stack capabilities and commercial insights."

Xiaomi Strategic Investment emphasized, "We are bullish on the market prospects of small humanoids in developer and consumer segments, and fully agree with the concept that open-source ecosystems fuel application outbreaks. This post-00s full-stack team impresses us with their exceptional technical literacy and potential, and we will continue to empower their long-term development."

Huang Xinxin, head of 3i Incubation Business at Light Source Capital, commented, "Born in 2004, Yi Huang shows remarkable foresight in industry trends. His fully open-source humanoid robot solution is a promising attempt to advance embodied intelligence landing, and we believe the team will become a key force in China’s embodied intelligence sector."

Future Vision: Leading Global Open Embodied Infrastructure

Centered on its Embodied Infrastructure strategy and ROBOTO ORIGIN’s foundational verification, RoboParty has laid out a clear three-phase development plan:

2026 (Open-Source Landing): Expand the global developer community to 1,000 core members, optimize ROBOTO ORIGIN via community feedback, and achieve small-scale commercialization in education and scientific research—solidifying the Embodied Infra base.

2027-2028 (Ecological Outbreak): Launch the BMF-equipped new robot, achieve profitability via core component supply and JDM services, with over 500 developer applications based on ROBOTO ORIGIN’s Embodied Infra covering consumer, industrial and service scenarios.

Post-2029 (Platform Maturity): Build Humanoid Robotic Embodied Infrastructure into the world’s leading humanoid robot universal ontology platform (on par with Android in mobile), enabling large-scale embodied intelligence application across thousands of industries.

"The ultimate endgame of humanoid robots lies in open collaborative Embodied Infrastructure. Our goal is to let the best robot solutions be born from this ecosystem, serving the whole world," said Yi Huang.

