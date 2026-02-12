MI Concept + Design Inc. joins Team Canada Trade Mission to Mexico strengthening economic ties in innovative growth sectors including the creative arts industry

TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MI Concept + Design Inc. (“MIC” or the “Company”), a global leader of award-winning innovative and creative themed entertainment solutions and guest experiences, is pleased to announce its participation in the Team Canada Trade Mission to Mexico from February 15-20, 2026.

Business delegates from across Canada will join the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister responsible for Canada-U.S. Trade, Intergovernmental Affairs, Internal Trade and One Canadian Economy as he leads the Team Canada Trade Mission to Mexico. He will be joined by the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture, and Parliamentary Secretary David Myles.

Invited to attend the creative industries segment of the trade mission alongside over 30 companies from the creative arts sector, they join a cross section of over 200 businesses in the agricultural, automotive, advanced manufacturing, clean energy, and information technology industries.

"Mexico represents a key growth market for creativity, entertainment and innovative expansions - and we are truly honoured to represent Team Canada on this important mission to diversify and expand business ventures, partnerships and investment opportunities for both countries across varied sectors,” said Meeta Ingram, Founder and President of MI Concept + Design. “This important endeavour is just one step in achieving our long-standing goal of establishing deeper roots in the Americas where the guest experience is paramount and the need for themed leisure entertainment is growing at a spectacular rate.”

The creative services sector in Mexico is a key contributor to national identity and economic growth. As of 2025, they account for over three per cent of Mexico’s GDP and employ more than two million people. The Department of Canadian Heritage and the funding provided via its Creative Export Strategy, is helping bridge international markets to increase export profitability for Canada’s creative industries.

Mexico’s creative industries are rapidly evolving due to digital transformation, new financing structures, and regulatory reform. Canada views Mexico as a high-potential export market for Canada's creative industries. In 2022, Mexico was Canada’s seventh largest creative export market with $377.8 million in cultural trade, up 52.7% from 2021 and surpassing pre-pandemic levels, according to data from Canada’s Trade Commissioner Service.

Additionally, Mexico continues to strengthen its position as a major global tourism destination in the Americas and the creative services plays a key role in these attractions. A recent El Pais article notes the country welcomed over 79 million international visitors (up 13% in 2025 from previous year) thereby bolstering the travel and leisure ecosystem that feeds theme parks, attractions, resorts and entertainment industries. In 2025, visitor spending in Mexico totaled over $28B USD, up over 6.5% compared with the same period in 2024 according to Mexico Tourismo.

In attendance on behalf of MI Concept + Design, Marianella DelaBarrera, EVP of Marketing and Communications, and Robin Ingram, Head of Business Development. Together they will join members from the Canadian Trade Commissioner Services team, Global Affairs Canada, provincial government representatives, business councils and industry partners in the region to showcase Canada’s creative talent. To book a meeting in either Mexico City or Guadalajara during this visit, please contact: ideas@miconcept.ca.

The Company has previously attended Canadian business delegations and trade missions to Saudi Arabia, India, Macao and Hong Kong to expand its local reach - forging new business, partnerships and investments.

About MI Concept + Design Inc.

Founded in 2015 by a group of award-winning architects and creative professionals, MI Concept + Design is a privately owned design firm that houses a family of multi-disciplined experts with hundreds of years of collective design experience. The team is dedicated to creating and developing innovative solutions in the themed entertainment industry that includes theme parks, water parks, and immersive guest experiences. From their Canadian headquarters in Toronto, Ontario, and creative hubs in Orlando, Florida; Singapore; and Mumbai, India – the team works with the most recognized organizations worldwide, transforming imaginative ideas into exciting, buildable solutions. Their portfolio boasts over hundreds of global projects spanning concept design to multimedia content creation.

