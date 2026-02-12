TIAN RUIXIANG Unveils unprecedented Asia-Pacific AI Healthcare Revolution: Strategic Partnership & Acquisition of Singapore’s Top 3 Medical Leaders to Dominate AI-Driven Diagnostics Across Southeast Asia

Beijing/Singapore, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tian Ruixiang Holdings Limited ("Tianruixiang" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TIRX), a global trailblazer in AI-powered insurance innovation, today announced a landmark expansion of its transformative ecosystem, cementing its position as the undisputed leader in AI-driven healthcare across Southeast Asia and the Asia-Pacific. Building on its historic AI initiative with top-tier global insurance firms, TIRX has entered into strategic partnership and acquisition discussions with Singapore’s top three medical technology leaders, a move set to redefine the future of insurance-clinic integration and precision diagnostics in the region.

The proposed collaboration and acquisitions, which are expected to be finalized within the next 12 months, will integrate Singapore’s world-renowned AI diagnostic expertise directly into TIRX’s expanding pan-Asia network. This strategic fusion will create a fully integrated AI healthcare platform, delivering unparalleled precision, accessibility, and efficiency for patients, providers, and insurers across Southeast Asia and the broader Asia-Pacific.

A Paradigm Shift in Regional Healthcare

"Following our historic redefinition of the insurance industry, we are now igniting a healthcare revolution across the Asia-Pacific," declared the CEO of Tian Ruixiang Holdings Limited. "Singapore’s medical technology sector is the global gold standard for innovation and precision. By integrating its top three leaders into our AI ecosystem, we are not just expanding our footprint—we are building a new era of AI-driven healthcare where diagnostics are proactive, personalized, and seamlessly integrated into every patient’s insurance journey."

The strategic partnership will focus on three transformative pillars:

- AI Diagnostic Supremacy: Leveraging Singaporean medical tech leaders’ proprietary AI platforms to deliver 95%+ accurate predictive diagnostics directly within TIRX’s insurance clinic networks, revolutionizing early disease detection and treatment outcomes.

- Pan-Asia Integration: Establishing a seamless Asia-Pacific network of insurance clinics powered by TIRX’s AI infrastructure, enabling real-time patient data integration, genomic sequencing analysis, and personalized treatment pathways across borders.

- Operational Excellence: Automating 70% of routine healthcare workflows, reducing operational costs by over 40%, and unlocking trillions in latent value across the healthcare value chain.

"Asia-Pacific is the epicenter of global healthcare growth, and AI is the key to unlocking its full potential," added the CTO of TIRX. "By combining our insurance AI leadership with Singapore’s medical tech dominance, we are creating a blueprint for the future—one that is proactive, personalized, and accessible to all."

Accelerated Growth & Market Leadership

The completion of the proposed acquisitions and strategic partnership is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals and shareholder consent. TIRX expects to finalize all details and complete the transactions within the next 12 months, positioning the company as the dominant player in the Asia-Pacific AI healthcare market and a catalyst for exponential growth in AI-related revenue.

"Today, we cross the threshold from insurance innovation to healthcare leadership," concluded the CEO. "TIRX is not just a stock—it’s a ticket to the future of healthcare in the world’s most dynamic region. For patients, partners, and investors, the revolution starts now."

