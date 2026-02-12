Asia-Pacific Construction Industry Databook Report 2026: Semiconductors, Data Centers & Energy Transition Projects Redefine Market Investments - Forecast to 2030

Dublin, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Construction Industry Databook - Market Size & Forecast by Value & Volume, 40+ Market Segments Across Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Institutional, Infrastructure Construction, City Level Construction by Value & Construction Cost Structure, Q1 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Key Insights

Asia Pacific Residential Construction



Asia Pacific's residential construction sector is being reshaped by cost-of-delivery constraints (labour, financing, approvals) even as structural housing demand remains strong in markets such as Australia and parts of Southeast Asia. The near-term story is less about "demand" and more about whether supply can be delivered at feasible margins, which is pushing governments toward enabling infrastructure funding and accelerating the shift to institutional rental models (where policy allows).

Project Landscape

Australia: Delivery pipelines are explicitly linked to national housing targets and funding rounds; the policy emphasis is shifting from "targets" to "deliverability" through programs that support social/affordable supply and enabling works.

Delivery pipelines are explicitly linked to national housing targets and funding rounds; the policy emphasis is shifting from "targets" to "deliverability" through programs that support social/affordable supply and enabling works. Indonesia (Nusantara ecosystem): Residential (workforce and supporting housing) remains intertwined with the new capital's broader development program; pace depends on coordination between public funding and private participation.

Residential (workforce and supporting housing) remains intertwined with the new capital's broader development program; pace depends on coordination between public funding and private participation. Southeast Asia growth nodes: Housing demand is strongest around industrial/logistics corridors; projects that bundle housing with transit/industrial employment catchments tend to move faster than purely speculative supply.

Industry-Specific Developments

Technology: Increased use of digital cost control, BIM-to-procurement workflows, and offsite methods for repeatable housing segments to reduce schedule variance.

Increased use of digital cost control, BIM-to-procurement workflows, and offsite methods for repeatable housing segments to reduce schedule variance. Sustainability: Stronger emphasis on energy performance and electrification-ready homes; this is becoming a financing requirement for institutional capital in several APAC markets.

Stronger emphasis on energy performance and electrification-ready homes; this is becoming a financing requirement for institutional capital in several APAC markets. Workforce: Labour shortages remain a binding constraint (Australia highlighted), encouraging modularisation, prefabricated components, and broader reliance on migration/training levers.

Asia Pacific Commercial Construction



APAC commercial construction is shifting away from "traditional offices-first" toward digital infrastructure (data centres) and high-performing mixed-use assets. Commercial activity is increasingly defined by power availability, ESG compliance, and MEP delivery capacity, not just land or demand.

Project Landscape

APAC-wide data centre pipeline: 1H 2025 updates indicate strong regional momentum with large MW volumes under construction and in planning.

1H 2025 updates indicate strong regional momentum with large MW volumes under construction and in planning. Hub dynamics: Mature hubs (e.g., Singapore/Tokyo/Sydney) remain strategic but face constraints; growth is also shifting toward secondary markets such as Johor and Melbourne, where land/power pathways may be more scalable.

Mature hubs (e.g., Singapore/Tokyo/Sydney) remain strategic but face constraints; growth is also shifting toward secondary markets such as Johor and Melbourne, where land/power pathways may be more scalable. Private vs public: Predominantly private-led (hyperscalers, colocation operators, REIT/private equity), with public sector influence concentrated in zoning, grid planning and sustainability standards.

Industry-Specific Developments

Technology: AI workloads are pushing higher rack densities and changing cooling architectures; this increases MEP complexity and raises commissioning/availability risk.

AI workloads are pushing higher rack densities and changing cooling architectures; this increases MEP complexity and raises commissioning/availability risk. Sustainability: Stronger requirements for renewable sourcing and efficiency reporting; "power-secure and low-carbon" sites are winning capital.

Stronger requirements for renewable sourcing and efficiency reporting; "power-secure and low-carbon" sites are winning capital. Workforce: Acute shortage of electrical/commissioning talent delivery advantage sits with firms that can lock MEP supply chains early.

Asia Pacific Institutional Construction



Institutional construction in APAC is increasingly tied to health and education capacity, with a clear "resilience and service continuity" agenda (climate change, disasters, and demographic pressures). Budget constraints are encouraging bundled programs and PPP-style delivery where appropriate.

Project Landscape

Vietnam: Recent national reporting highlights completion and expansion activity that includes healthcare assets alongside major transport programs supporting a broad institutional pipeline linked to growth corridors.

Recent national reporting highlights completion and expansion activity that includes healthcare assets alongside major transport programs supporting a broad institutional pipeline linked to growth corridors. Pacific / Southeast Asia capability building: Regional programs supported by Japan-linked initiatives emphasize digital health system strengthening, an indicator that "health infrastructure" is increasingly paired with digital enablement.

Regional programs supported by Japan-linked initiatives emphasize digital health system strengthening, an indicator that "health infrastructure" is increasingly paired with digital enablement. Private vs public: Mostly public-funded, but PPP models are used in select markets for hospitals, student accommodation, and campus expansions where lifecycle performance contracting is feasible.

Industry-Specific Developments

Technology: Hospitals are adopting digital-first planning (smart operations, better data backbone), and schools/campuses are integrating energy management and modern learning infrastructure.

Hospitals are adopting digital-first planning (smart operations, better data backbone), and schools/campuses are integrating energy management and modern learning infrastructure. Sustainability: Emphasis on low-operational-cost designs (electrification, efficient envelopes) to reduce fiscal strain over the asset lifecycle.

Emphasis on low-operational-cost designs (electrification, efficient envelopes) to reduce fiscal strain over the asset lifecycle. Workforce: Specialist MEP/commissioning shortages mirror commercial trends; framework contracting and program alliances are being used to lock capacity.

Asia Pacific Industrial Construction



Industrial construction is being driven by energy transition manufacturing (solar/EV/batteries) and semiconductor ecosystems, with India and parts of Southeast Asia scaling capacity. The defining feature is capex intensity and schedule criticality, making procurement discipline and utilities readiness central.

Project Landscape

Semiconductors: Industry guidance expected 18 new fab construction starts in 2025, with many beginning operations in 2026-2027, supporting sustained demand for cleanroom and advanced facilities across Asia.

Industry guidance expected 18 new fab construction starts in 2025, with many beginning operations in 2026-2027, supporting sustained demand for cleanroom and advanced facilities across Asia. India semiconductor buildout: Approvals under the India Semiconductor Mission continue to expand the sanctioned project set and associated investment commitments (with major projects targeting operations later in the decade).

Approvals under the India Semiconductor Mission continue to expand the sanctioned project set and associated investment commitments (with major projects targeting operations later in the decade). India solar upstream manufacturing: Recent announcements (e.g., large ingot/wafer facilities) signal scaling of solar supply chains, which drives demand for industrial parks, utilities, and logistics adjacency.

Industry-Specific Developments

Technology: Accelerated adoption of digital twins, automated QA, and modular process skids to reduce rework and speed commissioning in complex plants.

Accelerated adoption of digital twins, automated QA, and modular process skids to reduce rework and speed commissioning in complex plants. Sustainability: Increasing use of renewable PPAs and on-site generation for energy-intensive facilities; investors are screening for low-carbon supply chains.

Increasing use of renewable PPAs and on-site generation for energy-intensive facilities; investors are screening for low-carbon supply chains. Workforce: The scarcest capabilities are high-voltage electrical, clean utilities, and commissioning firms that can guarantee these become preferred partners.

Asia Pacific Infrastructure Construction



Infrastructure remains APAC's delivery engine for competitiveness, spanning rail, ports, airports, highways, and grids. The main constraints are execution capacity, skills, approvals, and cost escalation, rather than project ambition.

Project Landscape

Vietnam rail connectivity: Recent reporting highlights construction starting on stations for a major rail link to China (multi-year corridor investment), reinforcing transport connectivity as a national priority.

Recent reporting highlights construction starting on stations for a major rail link to China (multi-year corridor investment), reinforcing transport connectivity as a national priority. Indonesia (Nusantara enabling works): Infrastructure delivery remains central to the capital development program; sequencing and investor confidence influence pacing.

Infrastructure delivery remains central to the capital development program; sequencing and investor confidence influence pacing. Private vs public: Public sector dominates core transport corridors; private participation is rising where revenue models are clearer (ports, airports, renewables-linked grid works, select toll roads).

Industry-Specific Developments

Technology: Greater use of digital delivery (4D/5D BIM, asset condition monitoring) to improve productivity and reduce claims on complex packages.

Greater use of digital delivery (4D/5D BIM, asset condition monitoring) to improve productivity and reduce claims on complex packages. Sustainability: Electrified mobility, grid reinforcement, and low-carbon materials pilots are expanding particularly in markets with strong net-zero commitments and high energy security focus.

Electrified mobility, grid reinforcement, and low-carbon materials pilots are expanding particularly in markets with strong net-zero commitments and high energy security focus. Workforce: The limiting factor across APAC infrastructure is skilled labour availability; contractors are responding with mechanization, prefab components, and earlier contractor involvement to reduce interface risk.

