KDventures AB (publ) carries out a directed issue of shares to guarantors in connection with the completed rights issue

KDventures AB (publ) (“KDventures” or the “Company”) announces that the Board of Directors, based on the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting held on 15 May 2025, has resolved to carry out a directed issue of 5,283,870 shares of series B, with deviation from the shareholders’ preferential rights, as compensation for guarantee commitments provided in the rights issue resolved by the Board of Directors on 1 December 2025 and approved by the Extraordinary General Meeting on 8 January 2026 (the “Rights Issue”). The directed share issue is carried out in accordance with the guarantee agreements entered into between the Company and the guarantors (the “Directed Issue”).

In accordance with the guarantee agreements entered into between the Company and the guarantors ahead of the Rights Issue, the guarantors were given the option to receive their guarantee commission either in cash or in the form of newly issued shares in the Company, as previously communicated in connection with the Rights Issue. Certain guarantors have chosen to receive their guarantee compensation in shares. As a result, and based on the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on 15 May 2025, the Board of Directors has resolved to issue up to 5,283,870 shares of series B, which will increase the Company’s share capital by up to SEK 52,838.70. The purpose of the Directed Issue and the reason for deviating from the shareholders’ preferential rights is therefore to fulfil the Company’s obligations towards the guarantors pursuant to the guarantee agreements entered into.

The subscription price in the Directed Issue amounts to SEK 0.31 per share, in accordance with the guarantee agreements, corresponding to the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) of the Company’s share during the subscription period of the Rights Issue. The Board of Directors has resolved that payment shall be made by way of set-off of the guarantors’ claims against the Company, which total SEK 1,638,000. Following the registration of the Directed Issue with the Swedish Companies Registration Office (Sw. Bolagsverket), the number of shares of series B in the Company will amount to 656,972,867 and the Company’s share capital will amount to SEK 6,595,281.28. The dilution resulting from the Directed Issue amounts to approximately 0.8 percent.

Advisers

Redeye AB is acting as financial adviser to KDventures in connection with the Rights Issue and Cirio Advokatbyrå AB is acting as legal adviser. Nordic Issuing AB is acting as issuing agent in connection with the Rights Issue.

For further information, please contact:

Viktor Drvota, CEO, KDventures AB

Tel: +46 73 982 52 02, e-mail: viktor.drvota@kd-ventures.com

Johan Dighed, General Counsel and Deputy CEO, KDventures AB

Tel: +46 70 207 48 26, e-mail: johan.dighed@kd-ventures.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on 12 February 2026 at 15:45 CET.

About KDventures AB

KDventures AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDV) is a Nordic investment company specialized in life sciences. The company identifies and invests in innovative pharmaceutical projects and medical technology products originating from leading research institutions in the Nordic region. Through a diversified portfolio across various stages of development, professional due diligence, and active board engagement, KDventures creates value from early research to commercialization. The company offers investors exposure to both listed and private life science projects with significant value growth potential.

For more information, please visit www.kd-ventures.com.

