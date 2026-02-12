United States Construction Industry Report 2026: CHIPS Act Megaprojects, Data Centers & IIJA Infrastructure Spending Redefine U.S. Construction Investments - Forecast to 2030

Dublin, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Construction Industry Databook - Market Size & Forecast by Value & Volume, 40+ Market Segments Across Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Institutional, Infrastructure Construction, City Level Construction by Value & Construction Cost Structure, Q1 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The construction market in the United States is expected to grow by 5.6% on annual basis to reach USD 1.27 trillion in 2026. The construction market in the country experienced robust growth during 2021-2025, achieving a CAGR of 7.3%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2026-2030. By the end of 2030, the construction sector is projected to expand from its 2025 value of USD 1.20 trillion to approximately USD 1.59 trillion.



This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the construction sector in United States, offering a comprehensive view of market opportunities in the building and infrastructure construction industry at the country level. With over 100+ KPIs covering growth dynamics in building and infrastructure construction, construction cost structure analysis, and analysis by key cities in the country, this databook provides a wealth of data-centric analysis with charts and tables, ensuring stakeholders are fully informed.



It offers a comprehensive analysis of market dynamics in the construction sector through a range of KPIs such as value, volume, and number of units. The building construction covers detailed segmentation over 30+ segments in residential, commercial, industrial, and institutional sectors. The research methodology is based on industry best practices. Its unbiased analysis leverages a proprietary analytics platform to offer a detailed view of emerging business and investment market opportunities.



Key Insights

United States Residential Construction



The U.S. residential construction sector is in a "policy-and-rates" transition: affordability constraints and financing volatility are still limiting demand, while builders recalibrate product mix toward attainable segments and rental-oriented supply. Recent federal data show single-family starts fluctuating, while multifamily activity is softer, reflecting pressure on feasibility from higher debt costs and slower absorption.



At the same time, structural undersupply and demographic demand keep the medium-term outlook constructive, especially where builders can control cycle time and cost. The fastest-moving adjustment is the continued expansion of single-family rental/build-to-rent (BTR) models, which attract institutional capital but are also becoming a policy focus.

Project Landscape

Ongoing activity is uneven by product type: Multifamily starts have been notably weaker versus prior peaks; single-family output is choppier but remains the builder focus in many metros.

Multifamily starts have been notably weaker versus prior peaks; single-family output is choppier but remains the builder focus in many metros. BTR pipeline expansion is limited by land availability: Market updates highlight stronger activity in SFR/BTR relative to traditional multifamily in selected geographies, though deliveries can temporarily pressure rent growth when supply surges.

Market updates highlight stronger activity in SFR/BTR relative to traditional multifamily in selected geographies, though deliveries can temporarily pressure rent growth when supply surges. Private vs. public: Private capital leads most starts; public-sector influence is strongest through energy/efficiency incentives and local permitting/zoning rules.

Private capital leads most starts; public-sector influence is strongest through energy/efficiency incentives and local permitting/zoning rules. Investment outlook: Cautiously improving into 2026 if rates ease, best-positioned are builders with tight cycle-time control and strong subcontractor ecosystems.

Industry-Specific Developments

Industrialized methods as a cost lever: Modularization/prefab and tighter production-style scheduling are being adopted to reduce labor dependence and exposure to volatility.

Modularization/prefab and tighter production-style scheduling are being adopted to reduce labor dependence and exposure to volatility. Energy efficiency becomes mainstream: Incentives and operating-cost sensitivity increase demand for efficient HVAC, better insulation, and electrification-ready homes.

Incentives and operating-cost sensitivity increase demand for efficient HVAC, better insulation, and electrification-ready homes. Workforce: Persistent shortages are measurable and financially material, driving stronger demand for training pipelines and productivity tech.

United States Commercial Construction



U.S. commercial construction is bifurcated: demand is weak in conventional offices yet strong in select "mission-critical" categories and in conversion/retrofit activity. The most investable themes are (i) energy-performance upgrades (supported by tax policy), and (ii) specialized assets (notably data centers) that require advanced MEP capability and power access.

Project Landscape

Conversion pipeline is a defining urban theme: Washington, D.C. is highlighted as a national leader in office-to-housing pipeline activity, illustrative of the broader adaptive reuse opportunity set.

Washington, D.C. is highlighted as a national leader in office-to-housing pipeline activity, illustrative of the broader adaptive reuse opportunity set. Data centers are a major commercial driver: 2025 outlooks and project pipeline tracking emphasize rapid expansion and increasing power-related constraints.

2025 outlooks and project pipeline tracking emphasize rapid expansion and increasing power-related constraints. Private vs. public: Primarily private, but shaped by federal tax rules and city/state incentives for conversions and efficiency retrofits.

Primarily private, but shaped by federal tax rules and city/state incentives for conversions and efficiency retrofits. Investment outlook: Strongest where projects are tied to tenant demand (data, healthcare-adjacent, logistics-linked commercial) and where retrofit economics are subsidy-supported.

Industry-Specific Developments

Digital delivery reduces rework: Adoption of model-based coordination, reality capture, and analytics is accelerating to manage claims and shorten schedules (especially for complex interiors/MEP).

Adoption of model-based coordination, reality capture, and analytics is accelerating to manage claims and shorten schedules (especially for complex interiors/MEP). Sustainability is procurement-driven: Embodied-carbon and disclosure requirements are increasingly influencing material selection and documentation practices (spilling into commercial supply chains).

Embodied-carbon and disclosure requirements are increasingly influencing material selection and documentation practices (spilling into commercial supply chains). Workforce: Commercial is seeing rising demand for electricians, controls, commissioning, and low-voltage specialists due to the complexity of smart buildings and data infrastructure.

United States Institutional Construction



Institutional construction in the U.S. remains more needs-driven than cyclical: healthcare access, federal facility modernization, and campus renewal sustain demand even when private real estate slows. The key executive issue is not demand; it is delivery capacity (labor, MEP depth, and procurement discipline) and the ability to design for resilience, energy performance, and operational continuity.

Project Landscape

The federal pipeline is meaningful: VA FY2026 budget materials highlight continued focus on veterans' medical care resourcing, which supports a sustained facility-upgrade and construction ecosystem.

VA FY2026 budget materials highlight continued focus on veterans' medical care resourcing, which supports a sustained facility-upgrade and construction ecosystem. Defense-related facility investment signals ongoing institutional work: FY2026 military construction summaries underscore continued appropriations for facility programs.

FY2026 military construction summaries underscore continued appropriations for facility programs. Private vs. public: Heavily public-influenced (VA, DoD, public universities), with private/nonprofit healthcare systems also driving significant capital programs.

Industry-Specific Developments

Tech-forward hospitals and campuses: Higher adoption of digital commissioning, asset tagging, and building automation to reduce operating risk and energy spend.

Higher adoption of digital commissioning, asset tagging, and building automation to reduce operating risk and energy spend. Resilience is becoming "clinical grade": Backup power, microgrid readiness, and climate hardening (flood, heat, smoke) are increasingly embedded in specs for mission continuity.

Backup power, microgrid readiness, and climate hardening (flood, heat, smoke) are increasingly embedded in specs for mission continuity. Workforce: Scarcity of experienced MEP/commissioning talent is a gating factor; institutional owners increasingly value contractor teams with proven infection-control and live-site execution.

United States Industrial Construction



U.S. industrial construction is being reshaped by industrial policy, reshoring, and the AI/electrification supply chain. The largest "real assets" impulse comes from semiconductor and advanced manufacturing expansions supported by federal incentive awards, creating a durable multi-year pipeline but also increasing competition for power, skilled labor, and specialized builders.

Project Landscape

Semiconductor projects constitute a definable national pipeline: GAO reporting indicates that Commerce has awarded incentives to multiple companies for dozens of projects to construct/expand/modernize semiconductor facilities as of mid-2025.

GAO reporting indicates that Commerce has awarded incentives to multiple companies for dozens of projects to construct/expand/modernize semiconductor facilities as of mid-2025. Example of private investment catalyzed by federal awards: Commerce/NIST announcements describe finalized CHIPS incentives awards aimed at expanding domestic semiconductor fabrication and packaging.

Commerce/NIST announcements describe finalized CHIPS incentives awards aimed at expanding domestic semiconductor fabrication and packaging. Private vs. public: Private capital builds the plants; public funds and state packages influence site selection and timelines.

Industry-Specific Developments

Technology: Industrial mega-projects are accelerating the adoption of digital twins, advanced scheduling, and automated QA/QC documentation to manage complexity and claims risk.

Industrial mega-projects are accelerating the adoption of digital twins, advanced scheduling, and automated QA/QC documentation to manage complexity and claims risk. Sustainability: Low-embodied-carbon material requirements on federal construction programs are influencing supplier practices and may spill into industrial builds with public linkages.

Low-embodied-carbon material requirements on federal construction programs are influencing supplier practices and may spill into industrial builds with public linkages. Workforce: Strongest demand in electrical, controls, instrumentation, welding, and clean-room trades; contractors with national labor access and prefabrication capacity have an edge.

United States Infrastructure Construction



U.S. infrastructure construction is in an execution-heavy cycle as IIJA funding continues to flow through formula programs and competitive grants. The strategic challenge for owners and contractors is converting appropriations into delivered assets amid permitting complexity, workforce shortages, and supply constraints while also meeting rising requirements on resilience and embodied carbon.

Project Landscape

Funding conversion is trackable: USDOT's IIJA funding status reporting provides a current view (updated monthly) on where funds are obligated and moving into projects.

USDOT's IIJA funding status reporting provides a current view (updated monthly) on where funds are obligated and moving into projects. Highway programs remain the backbone: FHWA notes IIJA provides ~$350B for federal highway programs across FY2022-FY2026, anchoring state DOT pipelines.

FHWA notes IIJA provides ~$350B for federal highway programs across FY2022-FY2026, anchoring state DOT pipelines. Private vs. public: Predominantly public-led, with private participation via P3s and alternative delivery, especially where schedule acceleration and risk transfer are valued.

Industry-Specific Developments

Digital delivery is becoming standard practice: Model-based design, e-construction, and real-time field reporting improve claims control and compliance (infrastructure owners increasingly expect this).

Model-based design, e-construction, and real-time field reporting improve claims control and compliance (infrastructure owners increasingly expect this). Sustainability is procurement-enforced: Embodied carbon and materials transparency are moving from "nice-to-have" to "must-submit" on relevant federal work.

Embodied carbon and materials transparency are moving from "nice-to-have" to "must-submit" on relevant federal work. Workforce: Civil construction demand competes directly with mega industrial projects for equipment operators, truck drivers, surveyors, and inspectors, raising the premium on self-perform capacity and subcontractor strength.

Reasons to Buy

Comprehensive Insight into Construction Market Dynamics: Gain a holistic understanding of the construction market across 40+ segments and sub-segments, covering residential, commercial, institutional, industrial, and infrastructure construction. The analysis highlights market size, growth opportunities, demand drivers, and structural trends shaping the industry.

Gain a holistic understanding of the construction market across 40+ segments and sub-segments, covering residential, commercial, institutional, industrial, and infrastructure construction. The analysis highlights market size, growth opportunities, demand drivers, and structural trends shaping the industry. Detailed Analysis of Construction Costs: Access granular construction cost intelligence with breakdowns by construction type, material category, and labor profile. The report provides clear visibility into material price movements, labor cost variations, and cost benchmarks by worker type, supporting accurate budgeting and cost planning.

Access granular construction cost intelligence with breakdowns by construction type, material category, and labor profile. The report provides clear visibility into material price movements, labor cost variations, and cost benchmarks by worker type, supporting accurate budgeting and cost planning. Top Ten Cities Construction Value: Evaluate the construction market size across top ten cities, with value split by key city-level construction sectors. This city-focused assessment enables comparison of urban demand concentration, sectoral exposure, and investment attractiveness.

Evaluate the construction market size across top ten cities, with value split by key city-level construction sectors. This city-focused assessment enables comparison of urban demand concentration, sectoral exposure, and investment attractiveness. In-Depth Volume and Value Data: Develop a comprehensive view of the market using historical data and forward-looking forecasts across both volume (units, sq. ft., km, capacity) and value metrics. Data is segmented by construction activity, asset class, and project type to support robust market modeling.

Develop a comprehensive view of the market using historical data and forward-looking forecasts across both volume (units, sq. ft., km, capacity) and value metrics. Data is segmented by construction activity, asset class, and project type to support robust market modeling. Strategic Market-Specific Insights: Support informed decision-making by identifying high-growth segments, emerging opportunities, and structurally attractive sub-markets. The analysis assesses key trends, growth drivers, policy impact, and execution risks influencing the construction industry.

Support informed decision-making by identifying high-growth segments, emerging opportunities, and structurally attractive sub-markets. The analysis assesses key trends, growth drivers, policy impact, and execution risks influencing the construction industry. City-Level Trend Analysis: Gain detailed insights into tier-1, tier-2, and tier-3 city dynamics, including differences in demand drivers, project pipelines, cost structures, and execution risks, enabling targeted and location-specific construction strategies.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9jimo1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.