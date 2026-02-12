Flashy Group and GAMEE Announce Strategic Collaboration to Bring Digital Gold Rewards ($NUGS) to GAMEE’s Global Game Portfolio

Hong Kong, China, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flashy Group, the company pioneering the For-Gold Economy, and GAMEE (GaMee Global Limited), one of the world’s largest Web3 gaming communities and ad networks, today announced a multi-phase strategic collaboration to bring digital gold rewards ($NUGS) in association with Flashy Gold and backed by over $35 Million USD in secure digitized gold, to GAMEE’s global game portfolio and to launch new gold-native titles in 2026. The collaboration will deploy Play-For-Gold mechanics across existing GAMEE titles while introducing purpose-built experiences designed specifically around earning digital gold through verified gameplay and participation.

The collaboration will roll out in two phases through 2026, beginning with the integration of Play-For-Gold mechanics across existing GAMEE titles in Q1, followed by the launch of a new, dedicated gold-native title in Q2.

Phase 1 (Q1 2026): Digital Gold Rewards Across GAMEE Titles

In Phase 1, GAMEE will integrate its infrastructure and campaign systems into the Flashy partner ecosystem to enable Play-For-Gold campaigns across its existing hyper-casual game portfolio. This phase is expected to include tournaments, leaderboards, missions, and reward-driven events that award players $NUGS, which can be claimed by qualified participants into real-world-asset-backed digital gold tokens sponsored by nGRND.

As part of the Phase 1 rollout, GAMEE will also provide viral growth and distribution support for Dig It Gold Game, the breakout Play-For-Gold title developed by Flashy Fun. This collaboration is designed to accelerate user acquisition and awareness for Dig It while introducing millions of players to digital gold rewards through familiar, social-first gaming experiences.

The result is a scalable system that allows players to earn digital gold rewards for qualified participation and gameplay across GAMEE’s portfolio, marking a significant step toward the mainstream distribution of gold-based incentives within consumer gaming.

Phase 2 (Q2 2026): Launch of New Gold-Native Titles (“The Gold Rush”)

In Phase 2, GAMEE will develop and launch new, purpose-built game titles centered on a shared narrative:

Digital gold is locked in the internet, and players can get it out.

These titles are expected to include deeper retention systems and meta-progression layers, including gacha mechanics, Telegram-native features, and viral social loops designed for large-scale player adoption and repeat engagement.

The collaboration is designed to accelerate awareness and adoption of Flashy’s Play-For-Gold movement, an emerging model where users can earn digital rewards backed by real-world value through verified participation of human behaviour.

“Games are where culture forms, where attention lives, and where daily behavior compounds,” said Michael Gord, CEO of Flashy Group. “This collaboration with GAMEE is a major step toward bringing digital gold incentives to global gameplay at scale, and toward making Play-For-Gold a new standard for how people earn value on the internet.”

The collaboration is structured to support scalable rewards distribution while maintaining clear separation of responsibilities between platform infrastructure and rewards issuance. GAMEE will lead the design, development, and operation of the game infrastructure and campaign mechanics, while Flashy will support brand, narrative, and reward programs that align with the For-Gold Economy.

About GAMEE (GaMee Global Limited)

GAMEE was founded in 2015 and has been a subsidiary of Animoca Brands since 2020. GAMEE is a high-engagement mobile gaming platform focused on onboarding a mass gaming audience to Web3. It has over 119 million registered users and has served over 10 billion gameplay sessions across multiple ecosystems. GAMEE’s WATCoin airdrop collectively onboarded 4 million user wallets into the TON ecosystem. The company has partnered with over 40 major Web3 communities including Mocaverse, TON, Notcoin, The Sandbox, and Cool Cats. Learn more at www.gamee.com or get updates by following on X.

About Flashy Group (Flashy Labs, Inc).

Flashy Group is building the For-Gold Economy, an ecosystem of consumer applications where users earn digital gold rewards for qualified behavior across gaming, social participation, and online engagement. Flashy’s Play-For-Gold programs include Dig It Gord Game, the world’s first Play for Gold game, and Flashy Social, and are designed to bring real-world-backed incentives to everyday internet activity.





