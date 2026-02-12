United Kingdom Construction Industry Report 2026: HS2, Sizewell C & Battery Gigafactories Drive the Next Construction Cycle as Build-to-Rent and Data Centres Reshape Private-Sector Investments

Dublin, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Kingdom Construction Industry Databook - Market Size & Forecast by Value & Volume, 40+ Market Segments Across Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Institutional, Infrastructure Construction, City Level Construction by Value & Construction Cost Structure, Q1 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The construction market in the United Kingdom is expected to grow by 4.5% on annual basis to reach GBP 168.60 billion in 2026. The construction market in the country experienced robust growth during 2021-2025, achieving a CAGR of 7.9%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2026-2030. By the end of 2030, the construction sector is projected to expand from its 2025 value of GBP 161.39 billion to approximately GBP 204.12 billion.



This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the construction sector in United Kingdom, offering a comprehensive view of market opportunities in the building and infrastructure construction industry at the country level. With over 100+ KPIs covering growth dynamics in building and infrastructure construction, construction cost structure analysis, and analysis by key cities in the country, this databook provides a wealth of data-centric analysis with charts and tables, ensuring stakeholders are fully informed.



Comprehensive Insight into Construction Market Dynamics: Gain a holistic understanding of the construction market across 40+ segments and sub-segments, covering residential, commercial, institutional, industrial, and infrastructure construction. The analysis highlights market size, growth opportunities, demand drivers, and structural trends shaping the industry.

Detailed Analysis of Construction Costs: Access granular construction cost intelligence with breakdowns by construction type, material category, and labor profile. The report provides clear visibility into material price movements, labor cost variations, and cost benchmarks by worker type, supporting accurate budgeting and cost planning.

Top Ten Cities Construction Value: Evaluate the construction market size across top ten cities, with value split by key city-level construction sectors. This city-focused assessment enables comparison of urban demand concentration, sectoral exposure, and investment attractiveness.

In-Depth Volume and Value Data: Develop a comprehensive view of the market using historical data and forward-looking forecasts across both volume (units, sq. ft., km, capacity) and value metrics. Data is segmented by construction activity, asset class, and project type to support robust market modeling.

Strategic Market-Specific Insights: Support informed decision-making by identifying high-growth segments, emerging opportunities, and structurally attractive sub-markets. The analysis assesses key trends, growth drivers, policy impact, and execution risks influencing the construction industry.

City-Level Trend Analysis: Gain detailed insights into tier-1, tier-2, and tier-3 city dynamics, including differences in demand drivers, project pipelines, cost structures, and execution risks, enabling targeted and location-specific construction strategies.

Key Insights

United Kingdom Residential Construction



The UK residential construction market is in a "viability and delivery-capacity" cycle: demand is stabilising as rates ease, but build costs, skills gaps, and planning throughput continue to cap new supply. Policy is increasingly centred on unlocking land and improving delivery certainty (especially in England), while institutional capital keeps Build-to-Rent (BTR) active despite wider housing-market volatility.

Project Landscape

Build-to-Rent pipeline stays active: Recent market updates show sustained capital deployment and a strong pipeline across London and regional metros, supporting multi-year starts where planning and grid capacity align.

Recent market updates show sustained capital deployment and a strong pipeline across London and regional metros, supporting multi-year starts where planning and grid capacity align. Public and quasi-public delivery is a stabiliser: Affordable housing investment commitments (England) aim to support future starts (often with multi-year lead times from funding, procurement, and build).

Affordable housing investment commitments (England) aim to support future starts (often with multi-year lead times from funding, procurement, and build). Investment outlook: Improving if planning reform increases land availability and reduces consent risk; otherwise, viability-driven pauses persist on complex urban sites.

Industry-Specific Developments

Efficiency tech: Broader use of digital cost control, design standardisation, and MMC/offsite for repeatable typologies to reduce programme risk.

Broader use of digital cost control, design standardisation, and MMC/offsite for repeatable typologies to reduce programme risk. Sustainability: Retrofit momentum (insulation, low-carbon heat, building fabric upgrades) is increasingly treated as "core housing infrastructure," not an optional add-on.

Retrofit momentum (insulation, low-carbon heat, building fabric upgrades) is increasingly treated as "core housing infrastructure," not an optional add-on. Workforce: Demand is strongest for bricklayers, electricians, and supervisors, hence the focus on apprenticeships, placements, and bootcamps.

United Kingdom Commercial Construction



UK commercial construction is rebalancing away from traditional office-led new builds toward retrofit, life sciences, and data centres, with energy performance regulation and grid access now shaping what is financeable and lettable.

Project Landscape

Data centres become a flagship commercial pipeline: London remains a major absorption market, but power access is a binding constraint; developers are shifting strategies toward more "fully fitted" facilities to capture AI-driven demand.

London remains a major absorption market, but power access is a binding constraint; developers are shifting strategies toward more "fully fitted" facilities to capture AI-driven demand. Life sciences/labs: Specialised commercial builds (high MEP and compliance) continue where clusters and funding support demand.

Specialised commercial builds (high MEP and compliance) continue where clusters and funding support demand. Private vs public: Predominantly private-led (landlords, hyperscalers, operators), with government playing an enabling role via planning and power strategy.

Industry-Specific Developments

Retrofit-first delivery model: Deep refurb (facade, MEP replacements, smart controls) becomes the primary driver of commercial workloads in major cities.

Deep refurb (facade, MEP replacements, smart controls) becomes the primary driver of commercial workloads in major cities. Smart building tech: BIM-to-operations handover, IoT monitoring, and energy optimisation are increasingly "lease-critical," not nice-to-have.

BIM-to-operations handover, IoT monitoring, and energy optimisation are increasingly "lease-critical," not nice-to-have. Skills: MEP trades and commissioning expertise are the main schedule risk (and pricing hotspot).

United Kingdom Institutional Construction (Health, Education, Justice)



Institutional construction is being driven by estate safety, capacity backlogs, and programme resets with "shovel-ready" progress depending on procurement and sequencing.

Project Landscape

Hospitals: The New Hospital Programme has an updated implementation plan and "wave" approach, implying uneven annual workloads but a long runway of projects.

The New Hospital Programme has an updated implementation plan and "wave" approach, implying uneven annual workloads but a long runway of projects. Schools (England): School Rebuilding Programme now lists 518 projects, with delivery staged (approximately 50 per year entering delivery).

School Rebuilding Programme now lists 518 projects, with delivery staged (approximately 50 per year entering delivery). Justice estate: Delivery of major new capacity continues, e.g., HMP Millsike (fully electric) completed for the Ministry of Justice, highlighting modern standards and repeatable prison delivery models.

Delivery of major new capacity continues, e.g., HMP Millsike (fully electric) completed for the Ministry of Justice, highlighting modern standards and repeatable prison delivery models. Public vs private: Primarily public-funded, with private delivery partners and frameworks central to execution (design & build, alliances, frameworks).

Industry-Specific Developments

Standardisation/platform designs: Repeatable templates (wards, teaching blocks, custodial units) to reduce cost and speed delivery.

Repeatable templates (wards, teaching blocks, custodial units) to reduce cost and speed delivery. Low-carbon public buildings: Electrified heating, PV integration, and high BREEAM targets are increasingly embedded (e.g., "green prison" approach).

Electrified heating, PV integration, and high BREEAM targets are increasingly embedded (e.g., "green prison" approach). Digital health estate: Growing need for IT, data, and resilient MEP infrastructure across hospitals as care models digitise.

United Kingdom Industrial Construction (Manufacturing, Energy Transition Supply Chains, Logistics)



Industrial construction in the UK is increasingly "energy-transition-led," with major spend concentrating in battery supply chains, CCUS-linked industry, and automation-heavy logistics.

Project Landscape

Battery gigafactory scale-up: AESC's Sunderland gigafactory expansion has a £1bn funding package supported by the National Wealth Fund and UK Export Finance, anchoring investment in the EV supply chain.

AESC's Sunderland gigafactory expansion has a £1bn funding package supported by the National Wealth Fund and UK Export Finance, anchoring investment in the EV supply chain. CCUS infrastructure (North West): HyNet/Liverpool Bay CCS has moved toward construction execution, with major contracts awarded, creating demand for industrial civil, pipeline, and terminal works.

HyNet/Liverpool Bay CCS has moved toward construction execution, with major contracts awarded, creating demand for industrial civil, pipeline, and terminal works. CCUS infrastructure (East Coast): The East Coast Cluster's transport & storage infrastructure has progressed into execution-phase milestones and contract awards, supporting a long pipeline of industrial decarbonisation builds.

The East Coast Cluster's transport & storage infrastructure has progressed into execution-phase milestones and contract awards, supporting a long pipeline of industrial decarbonisation builds. Private vs public: Hybrid model, private developers/industrial majors lead delivery, with government contracts/regulated frameworks and guarantees reducing risk.

Industry-Specific Developments

Process-led construction: Industrial builds increasingly require integrated delivery across building, process equipment, and utilities (HV, cooling, controls).

Industrial builds increasingly require integrated delivery across building, process equipment, and utilities (HV, cooling, controls). Sustainability as a licence to operate: CCUS and electrified manufacturing are shifting industrial sites toward net-zero-aligned operating models (and stricter reporting).

CCUS and electrified manufacturing are shifting industrial sites toward net-zero-aligned operating models (and stricter reporting). Skills: Demand spikes for electricians, automation engineers, and commissioning specialists are often the true critical path.

United Kingdom Infrastructure Construction (Transport, Energy, Utilities, National Networks)



UK infrastructure is the most visible long-term construction pipeline, with delivery concentrated in rail, strategic roads, nuclear, and grid upgrades supported by a formal 10-year strategy and an infrastructure pipeline.

Project Landscape

HS2 (London-Birmingham core): Recent updates highlight major milestones, including the completion of tunnelling on the opening section and ongoing works at Old Oak Common.

Recent updates highlight major milestones, including the completion of tunnelling on the opening section and ongoing works at Old Oak Common. Lower Thames Crossing: Development Consent Order granted 25 March 2025, enabling construction planning to move forward for the UK's largest road tunnel scheme.

Development Consent Order granted 25 March 2025, enabling construction planning to move forward for the UK's largest road tunnel scheme. Sizewell C nuclear: Final Investment Decision and shareholder structure updates (including government stake and private investor participation) support the move into the main construction phase.

Final Investment Decision and shareholder structure updates (including government stake and private investor participation) support the move into the main construction phase. Networks: Grid constraints and connection reforms drive a large enabling-works pipeline (reinforcement, new connections, system upgrades) affecting almost every infrastructure category.

Industry-Specific Developments

Industrialised delivery for mega-projects: Stronger emphasis on productivity systems, alliance behaviours, and programme transparency (notably in rail).

Stronger emphasis on productivity systems, alliance behaviours, and programme transparency (notably in rail). Lower-carbon infrastructure: Biodiversity net gain expectations and embodied carbon management increasingly shape materials and logistics planning.

Biodiversity net gain expectations and embodied carbon management increasingly shape materials and logistics planning. Workforce: Civils, high-voltage, and tunnelling capability remains a scarce, premium resource, competing with nuclear, rail, and grid upgrades simultaneously.

