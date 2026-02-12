Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota Adds Innovative Pain Management Solution to Its Behavioral Health Provider Network

EAGAN, Minn., Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota (Blue Cross) today announced a new addition to its behavioral health provider network. Lin Health Medical Group (Lin Health) – a specialty virtual provider offering therapy and coaching for the treatment of chronic pain – is now available to Blue Cross commercial health plan members.

The new addition follows a year of significant expansion of the Blue Cross behavioral healthcare provider network, including the addition of two new virtual care providers for children and adolescents , as well as new options for the treatment of eating and substance use disorders.

“Blue Cross remains committed to offering comprehensive and convenient behavioral health solutions to our members that can improve their quality of life while reducing their overall healthcare costs,” said Dr. Mark Steffen, Chief Medical Officer at Blue Cross. “Lin Health provides a truly innovative alternative for those suffering from conditions such as back and neck pain, fibromyalgia, migraines and other chronic pain. By combining behavioral therapy and health coaching, along with medical oversight, Lin Health can provide a safe and effective treatment option with the potential to replace the use of prescription pain relief drugs, including opioids.”

Lin Health provides a virtual, evidence-based approach to managing chronic pain that addresses the cognitive, emotional and behavioral patterns affecting the experience of pain. 92% of patients reported an improvement in their pain and more than 25% of patients who were using pain medications prior to Lin Health reported that they had stopped using prescription pain relief medications altogether.

“Chronic pain and illness drive a significant share of healthcare visits, yet gold-standard, behavioral treatments have too often been out of reach,” said Lin Health CEO and Co-Founder Yehuda Kogan. “By pairing Blue Cross’ deep community roots with Lin’s human-led, tech-enabled treatment approach, we’re bridging medical and behavioral health to bring members insurance-covered, evidence-based care that is immediately accessible and personalized to each member’s needs. Together, we’re lowering barriers to care and helping Minnesotans reclaim their lives from chronic pain.”

Services from Lin Health are now available to Blue Cross members who have commercial (non-government) health insurance through their employer or purchase insurance on their own. Blue Cross members may confirm eligibility for behavioral health services in their respective Blue Cross online portal or by contacting their Blue Cross representative. More information about Blue Cross’ behavioral health plans and services can be found at www.bluecrossmn.com/bhvirtualcare .

