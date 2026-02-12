Valentine’s Day Gift Guidance for Online Shoppers

Phoenix, Arizona, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With only two days until Valentine’s Day, Cate & Chloe offered last-minute guidance for jewelry shoppers preparing for the holiday. Jewelry purchases for the occasion aren’t limited to romantic gifting. As delivery timelines tighten, online shoppers can reduce uncertainty by paying closer attention to product listings before checkout.

Cate & Chloe Blake 18k White Gold Plated Halo Necklace

“People shop for Valentine’s Day in different ways, and jewelry can fit several types of relationships when the style and specifications are clear,” said Robert Boniface, Co-Founder of Cate & Chloe. “Whether the gift is for a partner, a friend, or a personal purchase, shoppers can reduce uncertainty by reviewing materials, plating information, closure type, and delivery estimates before placing an order.”

Cate & Chloe said shoppers often consider classic silhouettes for partners, versatile everyday styles for friends, and pieces that complement existing jewelry for personal purchases.

Cate & Chloe also recommended a few checks before ordering online:

Choose styles that do not require precise sizing.

Confirm materials and plating, chain length, and clasp or closure type.

Review delivery estimates at checkout during peak demand.

Cate & Chloe noted that promotions on Walmart.com may include savings of up to 87% off select styles during the Valentine’s Day shopping season, while supplies last.

About Cate & Chloe

Cate & Chloe is a premium jewelry brand dedicated to making luxury accessible. Combining high-quality materials like Swarovski crystals, genuine gemstones, and precious metal plating with accessible pricing, the brand has built a loyal following among customers seeking elegant jewelry without the traditional luxury markup.

