Uber for Business and Mazda Team Up to Enhance Customer Experience at U.S. Dealerships

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uber for Business, Uber’s enterprise arm, today announced a collaboration with Mazda North American Operations to help its dealerships enhance the customer experience by offering courtesy rides on Uber’s platform. Through this integration, dealerships across the U.S. can tap into Uber’s network to easily arrange convenient, on-demand transportation for their customers, whether they’re purchasing a new vehicle or leaving one for service.

For Mazda dealerships using Uber for Business, this collaboration allows for greater flexibility and convenience when staff need to move customers to and from the dealership. In addition to traditional courtesy vehicles and shuttles, dealerships can now request Uber rides on-demand for their customers—another flexible transportation option that ensures customers can continue with their daily routine while their vehicle is being serviced. Dealerships also have the option to request premium rides like Uber Black or Uber Comfort for customers, enhancing the customer experience even further.

The integration offers a seamless way for dealerships to get customers from point A to point B without disrupting operations. Uber for Business integrates directly into existing workflows, making it easy to request and manage courtesy rides while maintaining centralized billing and detailed reporting. In addition to customer transportation, dealerships can also use the platform to supplement loaner fleets, deliver parts, or support other operational needs.

“In the dealership world, the customer experience is everything,” said Josh Butler, General Manager and Global Head of Sales at Uber for Business. “Today’s customers expect convenience and flexibility in every part of their experience, including how they get to and from the dealership. By working with Mazda, we’re helping dealerships meet those expectations with on-demand courtesy rides that fit naturally into customers’ daily routines, while giving dealers an easier way to manage transportation needs around their operations.”

The collaboration supports Mazda’s broader focus on elevating the dealership experience and reinforcing the Mazda Service Promise—its commitment to quality, convenience, and transparency throughout the ownership journey. By adding Uber for Business to the dealership toolkit, Mazda will continue to provide unique value to its customers while eliminating logistical hurdles, ultimately driving both customer loyalty and service volume.

“When customers leave their vehicle with us, they’re placing a great deal of trust in our dealerships,” said Rob Milne, Vice President of Accessories and Aftersales, Mazda North American Operations. “This collaboration allows dealership staff to extend that sense of care beyond the service bay by offering dependable courtesy transportation, so customers can stay focused on their day while our network of Mazda dealerships take care of their vehicle.”

To learn more about how to enhance the dealership’ experience for customers through Uber for Business, please visit [ link ].

About Uber for Business

Uber for Business brings the best of Uber to organizations around the globe with a seamless platform built to help them better support and engage those they employ and serve. With global scale, integrated solutions and exceptional service, Uber for Business empowers organizations to streamline business travel, reimagine employee wellbeing, and elevate the customer experience – all while enabling employees to effortlessly leverage the Uber they love and trust in their professional lives. Since launching in 2014, Uber for Business has scaled to 70 countries and 15,000 cities, and helped 200,000 organizations bring flexibility and efficiency into their operations. For more, visit our website .

About Mazda North American Operations

Proudly founded in Hiroshima, Japan, Mazda has a history of sophisticated craftsmanship and innovation, and a purpose to enrich life-in-motion for those it serves. By putting humans at the center of everything it does, Mazda aspires to create uplifting experiences with our vehicles and for people. Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Colombia through approximately 795 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario; operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City; and operations in Colombia are managed by Mazda de Colombia in Bogota, Colombia. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at news.mazdausa.com .

Media Contact

press@uber.com