RainKing Purification Systems Introduces Saltless Water System as Demand Grows for Low-Maintenance Home Water Solutions

HAINES CITY, FL, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RainKing Purification Systems, a Florida-based water treatment company serving Central Florida homeowners since 2018, announced the launch of its new saltless water system as the company surpasses 5,000 customers served across the region.

Salt-Free Water System

The newly introduced system is designed to address one of the most common issues facing Florida homes: mineral scale buildup that damages plumbing, fixtures, and tankless water heaters. Unlike traditional softeners, RainKing’s saltless solution focuses on conditioning hardness minerals so they are less likely to adhere to surfaces, helping homeowners reduce scale without adding sodium to their water or managing salt and brine discharge.

“Many homeowners want protection for their plumbing and water heaters without the ongoing maintenance of salt-based systems,” said Oxana Maceac, founder and owner of RainKing Systems. “This saltless system gives families a low-maintenance way to protect their investment while keeping their water chemistry intact.”

RainKing Systems developed the product in response to growing demand from homeowners seeking simpler, more environmentally conscious solutions. The system operates without electricity, regeneration cycles, or wastewater discharge, making it especially attractive for homes with tankless water heaters and properties on septic systems. By reducing scale formation, the system supports more consistent appliance performance and can help extend the lifespan of plumbing components.

Homeowners can learn more about the new saltless water system and how it works by visiting RainKing Systems’ website. The company provides free water testing and custom system recommendations based on local water conditions.

With a service footprint spanning Polk, Lake, and Osceola counties, RainKing Systems has built its reputation by focusing on practical outcomes: fewer plumbing issues, lower maintenance demands, and long-term equipment protection. Homeowners looking for water purification solutions for Florida homes can explore available options and schedule a consultation directly through the company’s site.

RainKing Systems, a trusted Florida water treatment company serving Central Florida homeowners since 2018, today announced the launch of a next-generation salt-free water conditioning solution as the company continues its rapid growth, now helping more than 5,000+ households improve the quality of their home water.

RainKing’s expanded offering addresses one of the state’s most persistent household challenges: mineral scale buildup in plumbing, fixtures and tankless water heaters. Unlike traditional softeners that remove minerals with salt and brine regeneration, RainKing’s salt-free approach conditions hardness minerals so they are less likely to cling to pipes or appliances. That means less scaling over time without adding sodium to the water and without managing salt or wastewater. This matters especially in Florida, where hard water and well water are widespread.

At RainKing Systems, every installation begins with a professional water test at no cost, ensuring the solution is tailored to a home’s unique water conditions. The company specializes in whole-home systems — from city water conditioning to well water purification and reverse osmosis drinking water systems — all backed by industry-recognized certifications and decades of expertise in water quality improvement.

“Homeowners want real, lasting protection for their plumbing and appliances, not ongoing maintenance headaches,” said Oxana Maceac, President of RainKing Systems. “We’ve spent years listening to families across Central Florida, learning what works and what doesn’t. This new salt-free system gives people a **practical, low-maintenance way to protect their homes while preserving the integrity of their water.”

RainKing’s commitment to quality isn’t just in product selection, it’s in how they serve people. Technicians walk homeowners through what their water contains, what the treatment will do, and what changes to expect at the tap. Independent customer reviews highlight the difference homeowners notice in water taste and clarity, and many say the team’s knowledge made them feel confident in the solution they chose.

Since opening in 2018, RainKing Systems has steadily built its reputation in Polk, Lake, Osceola and surrounding counties, earning accreditation from the Better Business Bureau with an A+ rating — a mark of reliability that matters when families are investing in long-term water systems.

For Florida families who are tired of scale, odor issues or unpredictable water quality, RainKing’s salt-free option is now available as part of its full suite of water solutions. Call today for a FREE WATER TEST!

About RainKing Purification Systems

RainKing Systems is a trusted water purification and treatment company based in Haines City, Florida, serving Central Florida homeowners since 2018. With deep local experience and an A+ accreditation from the Better Business Bureau, RainKing helps families understand what’s in their water and choose solutions that work for their home and health. The team begins every project with a professional water test at no cost, then recommends customized systems — from whole-home conditioning and well water purification to advanced reverse osmosis drinking water systems — that deliver noticeable improvements in taste, clarity, and everyday reliability. RainKing’s approach blends hands-on expertise with real outcomes homeowners can feel and trust

Press Inquiries

RainKing Systems

info [at] rainkingsystems.com

1-800-682-0152

https://rainkingsystems.com/

2755 FL-17, Haines City, FL 33844