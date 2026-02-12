Steves & Sons celebrates 160 years of operation and legacy

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Steves & Sons, the oldest millwork manufacturing company in the United States under the same family ownership and management, is celebrating 160 years of continuous operation.





The 160th anniversary comes as the company recently underwent a generational leadership change and has made progress on several key initiatives. These initiatives include a nationwide hiring expansion, the launch of an autonomous trucking pilot and tens of millions invested in its interior door plants, including a 100,000-square-foot expansion in Brigham City, Utah, robotics integration across all facilities, and new state-of-the-art machinery. Its largest future investment is in vertical integration, with a 400,000-square-foot molded door skin plant in Athens, Georgia.





Announced in 2022, the Athens facility is the world’s most advanced molded door skin plant and is anticipated to be fully operational in 2026. Alongside its focus on proven processes and equipment, the facility will also feature new controls technology and will be carbon neutral, preserving the natural environment for future generations.





As a further testament to Steves & Sons’ sustainability efforts, the San Antonio-based doormaker was also recently designated by ReWorksSA as a Pinnacle Certified Sustainability Champion for the second consecutive three-year term.





“Our commitment to providing our customers with the highest quality service and craftsmanship is foundational at Steves,” said Doug Gartner, president of Steves & Sons. “As we enter our 161st year, we will continue to fulfill that promise, keeping innovation, sustainability and excellence at the forefront of our operations.”

Steves & Sons currently operates plants in Virginia, Tennessee, Georgia, Texas and Utah. The company is hiring for 130 positions companywide as it continues to vertically integrate and grow its market share coast to coast.





“Our business is a people business, not just for those we serve, but also our team members. We are proud to be hiring for positions at all levels of our organization as we grow our team coast to coast,” said Scott Lovett, chief operating officer of Steves & Sons.

While other interior door manufacturers are closing plants and offshoring production to other countries, Steves & Sons is committed to growing American jobs and opportunities in manufacturing. In November, Steves announced it had officially certified its domestically manufactured molded interior door and exterior steel door products as compliant under the Build America, Buy America Act (BABA), reinforcing the company’s longstanding commitment to American manufacturing, job creation and supply chain integrity.

Established in 1866, Steves & Sons, Inc. is a sixth-generation door manufacturer based in San Antonio. Over its 160-year-history, the company has grown from a modest lumber supplier into the largest family-owned door manufacturer in the nation, producing well over 10 million doors annually, supplying our military through two world wars and other conflicts and expanding into new markets.





“We are door people, but our work has always been more than just about doors,” said Sam Bell (Tres) Steves III, CEO of Steves & Sons. “It’s about history, hard work and an unwavering commitment to service, to delivering the results our customers have come to know and expect from us for generations. As CEO, I look forward to carrying on that legacy for years to come.”

Beyond business, the Steves family legacy is one of philanthropy and community involvement. Members of the Steves family have served as mayors of San Antonio and Terrell Hills, as chairman of the United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County, and president of HemisFair ’68, among other civic leadership roles.

As a testament to Steves & Sons’ impact and legacy, the Witte Museum recently debuted “The Steves Family: Building San Antonio,” a new exhibit celebrating Steves & Sons’ contributions to the City of San Antonio throughout its 160-year history.

