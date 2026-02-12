PRISM MarketView Launches PetCare Index

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRISM MarketView, a leading provider of unbiased market insight and company news, today announced the launch of its PRISM PetCare Index, created to track publicly traded companies driving growth and innovation across the global pet care sector.





The index includes companies advancing veterinary services, pet pharmaceuticals, insurance, diagnostics, premium nutrition, digital health platforms, and pet-focused retail. Industry analysts project the global pet care market will exceed $350 billion over the next several years, supported by steady growth in companion animal healthcare, premium nutrition, and subscription-based services.

As consumers increasingly view pets as family members, demand is accelerating for preventative healthcare, specialty therapeutics, tele-veterinary services, insurance coverage, and personalized nutrition. PRISM MarketView reviewed companies positioned to benefit from these long-term secular trends across the pet care ecosystem.

Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health is a global animal health company developing pharmaceuticals, vaccines, and wellness products for companion animals and livestock. Its companion animal portfolio includes parasiticides, dermatology treatments, and chronic condition therapies sold through veterinary and retail channels worldwide. The company continues to focus on portfolio optimization, margin expansion, and balance sheet improvement while advancing new product innovation in pet therapeutics.

Chewy

Chewy is a leading direct-to-consumer e-commerce platform for pet food, supplies, pharmacy services, and healthcare products. Its Autoship subscription program drives recurring revenue and customer retention across millions of active customers. The company continues expanding higher-margin categories such as Chewy Health, private label, and advertising while investing in operational efficiency and veterinary services.

Trupanion

Trupanion provides subscription-based medical insurance for cats and dogs, reimbursing veterinarians directly for eligible treatments. The company generates recurring revenue through monthly policies and emphasizes long-term pet lifetime value. Management remains focused on disciplined underwriting, technology investment, veterinary partnerships, and gradual expansion as pet insurance adoption increases across North America.

About PRISM MarketView:

Established in 2020, PRISM MarketView is dedicated to the monitoring and analysis of small cap stocks in burgeoning sectors. We deliver up-to-the-minute financial market news, provide comprehensive investor tools and foster a dynamic investor community. Central to our offerings are proprietary indexes that observe emerging sectors, including biotech, clean energy, next-generation tech, medical devices and beyond. Visit us at prismmarketview.com and follow us on X.

PRISM MarketView does not provide investment advice.

Contact:

PRISM MarketView

info@prismmarketview.com

646-863-6341

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/708472ab-5421-4da1-907e-f225baa71021