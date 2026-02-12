New Protocol Mutuum Finance Reports MUTM Phase 7 Acceleration with 300% Growth Since Q1 2025

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momentum in the new crypto sector often builds quietly before it becomes widely visible. Early distribution phases, steady holder growth, and protocol development milestones can signal that a project is moving into a stronger position.





That appears to be the case with Mutuum Finance (MUTM) , which has reported accelerated participation during its latest phase. While many top crypto assets are trading within established ranges, Mutuum Finance is progressing through structured stages that have drawn increasing attention from the DeFi crypto community.

What Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Is Building

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is developing a decentralized lending protocol on Ethereum. Its stated goal is to create structured liquidity markets where users can supply digital assets to earn yield and borrowers can access liquidity under clearly defined risk parameters.

The protocol framework includes two lending mechanisms . One is a pooled structure where users deposit assets into shared liquidity pools and receive yield based on borrowing activity. The other is a more direct market format with predefined Loan to Value limits and liquidation thresholds for supported assets. These mechanisms are designed to balance capital efficiency with risk management, although full implementation depends on continued development and testing.

To date, Mutuum Finance has reported raising more than $20.5M and growing its holder base to over 19,000 participants. These figures indicate early stage traction, though long term adoption will depend on execution and broader market conditions.

Current Price, Phase 7 Status and 300% Growth

MUTM is priced at $0.04 in Phase 7 of its ongoing token distribution. According to project updates, more than 15% of this stage has already been allocated, reflecting continued participation as the phase advances.

The distribution began in early 2025 at $0.01. Since then, pricing has increased in structured increments across successive phases, resulting in a 300% rise from the initial level. Each phase introduces a predefined higher price tier, leading toward the stated launch valuation of $0.06. This step based progression differs from exchange driven volatility, as pricing changes occur through scheduled stage transitions.

Mutuum Finance also provides a public 24 hour leaderboard that displays participation activity. Observers can review allocation trends and daily engagement in real time, adding a layer of transparency to the distribution process.





MUTM Supply, Allocation Structure and Payment Options

The total supply of MUTM is fixed at 4 billion tokens. Of that amount, 45.5% is allocated for presale distribution. This represents approximately 1.82 billion tokens reserved for early stage participants.

To date, 845 million tokens have been sold. The phased structure means tokens are released in controlled allocations rather than all at once. As each stage fills, the next opens at a higher price.

MUTM can be purchased using supported cryptocurrency payment methods as well as card payments. This flexibility broadens accessibility and allows participants who may not already hold digital assets to enter more easily. The allocation model is designed to provide transparency and visibility into distribution progress. Combined with the 24 hour leaderboard, it offers measurable indicators of participation activity.

V1 Protocol Activation and Ongoing Development

Mutuum Finance has activated its v1 protocol, marking a significant development milestone. The team confirmed the release publicly, allowing users to test core lending and borrowing functions in a live environment.

Participants can interact with liquidity pools that include ETH, WBTC, USDT, and LINK. Users are able to observe how supplied assets generate yield and how borrowing parameters operate within defined limits.

The roadmap also outlines additional phases of development beyond v1. As the project progresses toward broader deployment, updates regarding protocol expansion and ecosystem features are expected.

With Phase 7 accelerating and funding surpassing $20.5M, attention around the project continues to increase. The combination of staged price growth, active development milestones, and expanding holder participation has positioned Mutuum Finance within discussions about top crypto projects emerging from the current cycle.