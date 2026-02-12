Bob Gagnon Honored as a 2026 CRN Channel Chief

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Egnyte, the secure platform for content collaboration and governance, announced today that CRN®—a brand of The Channel Company—has selected Bob Gagnon, Senior Vice President of Global Channel Sales, for inclusion on the 2026 CRN® Channel Chiefs list. This prestigious annual recognition celebrates key IT channel leaders who are driving change and shaping the future of the industry.

A member of Egnyte’s leadership team since 2025, Gagnon leads Egnyte’s global channel business focused on expanding leverage and growth across managed service providers (MSPs), value-added resellers (VARs), and value-added distributors (VADs). Over the last year, Bob has overseen the launch of Egnyte’s new partner hub, introduced an enhanced partner program centered around Egnyte's three core partnering priorities: profitability, enablement, and simplicity, and shepherded in several key global distribution partnerships.

“Bob’s leadership has had a tremendous impact in advancing our channel ecosystem,” said Reece Rovig, Chief Revenue Officer at Egnyte. “Over the last year, he has elevated our global partner strategy, strengthened relationships, and helped drive meaningful growth. His well-deserved recognition as a 2026 CRN Channel Chief reflects the passion and expertise he brings to our partners every day.”

The annual CRN Channel Chiefs list spotlights the most influential leaders across the IT channel, celebrating those who champion collaboration, drive innovation, and empower their partners and customers to achieve shared success.

“Leaders recognized as CRN Channel Chiefs this year have demonstrated unwavering commitment to their partners and the broader IT channel. Their vision, passion, and drive for innovation continue to shape the future of our industry. We are proud to celebrate their achievements and the positive impact they make every day,” said Jennifer Follett, Vice President, U.S. Content, Executive Editor, CRN.

The 2026 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2026 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.

About Egnyte

Egnyte combines the power of cloud content management, data security, and AI into one intelligent content platform. More than 23,000 customers trust Egnyte to improve employee productivity, automate business processes, and safeguard critical data, in addition to offering specialized content intelligence and automation solutions across industries, including architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC), life sciences, and financial services. For more information, visit www.egnyte.com.

Media Contact

Erin Mancini

Sr Manager, Public Relations

media@egnyte.com