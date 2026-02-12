200,000 Expected at Toronto Rally for Iran’s Lion-and-Sun Revolution as Global Day of Action Spans Three Continents

TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over 200,000 demonstrators are expected to fill Yonge Street on Saturday, February 14, 2026, as part of a coordinated Global Day of Action supporting Iran’s Lion-and-Sun Revolution. The 1:00 PM rally, organized by Cyrus The Great Organization, will be one of three simultaneous demonstrations in Toronto, Los Angeles, and Munich responding to a call to action from Iranian opposition leader Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi.

The rally stands in solidarity with the #IranRevolution2026, urging the international community to take urgent and practical steps in support of the Iranian people. Six key demands—including protecting Iranians by weakening the regime’s repression apparatus, especially the IRGC, while freezing its assets and shutting down its shadow oil fleet—are clearly outlined. Additional demands call for ensuring open internet access, expelling regime diplomats, prosecuting officials, securing the immediate release of political prisoners, and recognizing a legitimate transitional government under the leadership of Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi. Full details are available at: http://www.iranopasmigirim.com/en.

Following the historic turnout of 150,000+ participants on February 1, as reported by CBC News citing Toronto Police estimates, organizers anticipate even larger crowds on February 14. High-ranking federal and provincial officials have been invited and are expected to attend in support of Iranian-Canadians demanding justice following the regime’s crackdown on nationwide demonstrations.

Event Details:

WHAT: Global Day of Action Rally and March

WHEN: Saturday, February 14, 2026, at 1:00 PM

WHERE: Starting at Yonge Street and Steeles Avenue (Centerpoint Shopping Centre parking lot), marching south on Yonge Street

WHO: Organized by Cyrus The Great Organization (https://www.cyrusthegreat.ca)

Media Opportunities:

The rally is expected to fill the length of Yonge Street, with elevated vantage points available for media to capture the full scale of the crowd. Thousands of Lion-and-Sun flags—the national flag of Iran prior to the 1979 Islamic Revolution—will line the route. A “Wall of Martyrs” will display updated casualty figures reported by international human rights organizations.

A designated media booth will be located in front of Meridian Centre, at the intersection of Beecroft Road and North York Boulevard.