Hot chips for the win! Cavendish Farms Quick Crisp Crinkle Chips win Product of the Year

DIEPPE, New Brunswick, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Less than six months into their launch, new Quick Crisp Crinkle Chips are already a Canadian favourite. Winner of the 2026 Product of the Year, the world’s largest consumer-voted award for product innovation, the Crinkle Chips, Cavendish Farms’s hot new take on potato chips, are taking the freezer aisle by storm.

The Crinkle Chips, conveniently made to cook in just five minutes in the air fryer, are the latest addition to the game-changing Quick Crisp lineup, delivering top quality taste at top speed.

“We’re proud to keep bringing Canadians new, crowd-pleasing food that’s easy to prepare. When we launched our Crinkle Chips we knew snack time would never be the same,” says Julie Levesque, Vice President, Marketing, Cavendish Farms. “Now that people have had a chance to taste them, Canadians are telling us these are a freezer must-have.”

The all-new Cavendish Farms Quick Crisp Crinkle Chips are available at major grocery retailers across the country.

Product of the Year, the world’s largest consumer-voted award for product innovation, highlights products that deliver meaningful benefits to consumers through design, innovation, and performance. The Product of the Year distinction is based on a national consumer survey conducted by Kantar, where shoppers vote on innovation, value, and overall satisfaction. Winning products earn the right to display the iconic red Product of the Year seal—a mark that has been shown to influence consumer trust and purchase decisions.

About Cavendish Farms

For over 45 years, Cavendish Farms has been a family-owned business. It puts pride, dedication, and a whole lot of know-how into everything it grows, and everything it makes. Cavendish Farms products can be found in the frozen section of your favourite grocer in Canada. In most stores, you can expect to find a variety of Cavendish Farms products. For more information about Cavendish Farms, please visit www.cavendishfarms.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

media@jdirving.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cab59be7-0c03-4572-84f1-f5bfcf3fa604