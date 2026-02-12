Johnson Fistel Investigates Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) in Connection with Proposed Sale to Saltchuk Resources

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, PLLP has launched an investigation into whether the board members of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ: GLDD) breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of the Company to privately owned Saltchuk Resources, Inc.

Background

On February 11, 2026, Great Lakes announced that it had entered into a definitive merger agreement with Saltchuk Resources, Inc., pursuant to which Great Lakes stockholders are expected to receive $17.00 per share in cash. Johnson Fistel is investigating whether the proposed transaction adequately reflects the Company’s intrinsic value and whether the Board conducted a process designed to maximize shareholder value.

