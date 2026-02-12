Malaysia Construction Industry Report 2026: Market to Grow by 6.1% this Year Following a CAGR of 10.5% During 2021-2025 - Forecasts to 2030

Dublin, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Malaysia Construction Industry Databook - Market Size & Forecast by Value & Volume, 40+ Market Segments Across Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Institutional, Infrastructure Construction, City Level Construction by Value & Construction Cost Structure, Q1 2026 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The construction market in Malaysia is expected to grow by 6.1% on annual basis to reach MYR 70.40 billion in 2026.



The construction market in the country experienced robust growth during 2021-2025, achieving a CAGR of 10.5%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2026-2030. By the end of 2030, the construction sector is projected to expand from its 2025 value of MYR 66.33 billion to approximately MYR 89.86 billion.



This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the construction sector in Malaysia, offering a comprehensive view of market opportunities in the building and infrastructure construction industry at the country level. With over 100+ KPIs covering growth dynamics in building and infrastructure construction, construction cost structure analysis, and analysis by key cities in the country, this databook provides a wealth of data-centric analysis with charts and tables, ensuring stakeholders are fully informed.

Reasons to Buy

Comprehensive Insight into Construction Market Dynamics: Gain a holistic understanding of the construction market across 40+ segments and sub-segments, covering residential, commercial, institutional, industrial, and infrastructure construction. The analysis highlights market size, growth opportunities, demand drivers, and structural trends shaping the industry.

Gain a holistic understanding of the construction market across 40+ segments and sub-segments, covering residential, commercial, institutional, industrial, and infrastructure construction. The analysis highlights market size, growth opportunities, demand drivers, and structural trends shaping the industry. Detailed Analysis of Construction Costs: Access granular construction cost intelligence with breakdowns by construction type, material category, and labor profile. The report provides clear visibility into material price movements, labor cost variations, and cost benchmarks by worker type, supporting accurate budgeting and cost planning.

Access granular construction cost intelligence with breakdowns by construction type, material category, and labor profile. The report provides clear visibility into material price movements, labor cost variations, and cost benchmarks by worker type, supporting accurate budgeting and cost planning. Top Ten Cities Construction Value: Evaluate the construction market size across top ten cities, with value split by key city-level construction sectors. This city-focused assessment enables comparison of urban demand concentration, sectoral exposure, and investment attractiveness.

Evaluate the construction market size across top ten cities, with value split by key city-level construction sectors. This city-focused assessment enables comparison of urban demand concentration, sectoral exposure, and investment attractiveness. In-Depth Volume and Value Data: Develop a comprehensive view of the market using historical data and forward-looking forecasts across both volume (units, sq. ft., km, capacity) and value metrics. Data is segmented by construction activity, asset class, and project type to support robust market modeling.

Develop a comprehensive view of the market using historical data and forward-looking forecasts across both volume (units, sq. ft., km, capacity) and value metrics. Data is segmented by construction activity, asset class, and project type to support robust market modeling. Strategic Market-Specific Insights: Support informed decision-making by identifying high-growth segments, emerging opportunities, and structurally attractive sub-markets. The analysis assesses key trends, growth drivers, policy impact, and execution risks influencing the construction industry.

Support informed decision-making by identifying high-growth segments, emerging opportunities, and structurally attractive sub-markets. The analysis assesses key trends, growth drivers, policy impact, and execution risks influencing the construction industry. City-Level Trend Analysis: Gain detailed insights into tier-1, tier-2, and tier-3 city dynamics, including differences in demand drivers, project pipelines, cost structures, and execution risks, enabling targeted and location-specific construction strategies.

Report Scope



This report provides market size and forecast across 40+ construction segments for ten years from 2021-2030 in Malaysia.



KPIs covered include the following:

Market size by value

Market size by volume of construction

Number of units

Malaysia Economic Indicators

Malaysia Top Cities Construction Data

Malaysia Residential Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Housing type (multi family, single family)

Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)

Price point/income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Malaysia Residential Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Green building by Housing type (multi family, single family)

Green building by Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)

Green building by Price point/income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)

Malaysia Commercial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Office (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Retail (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Hospitality (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Restaurant (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Entertainment

Sports facility

Other commercial building construction

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Malaysia Commercial Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Office green building construction

Retail green building construction

Hospitality green building construction

Restaurant green building construction

Entertainment green building construction

Sports facility green building construction

Other commercial green building construction

Malaysia Industrial Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units):

Manufacturing Plants building construction

Chemical & Pharmaceutical building construction

Metal & Material Processing building construction

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Malaysia Institutional Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Healthcare construction

Educational construction

Other building construction

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Malaysia Institutional Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Healthcare green building construction

Educational green building construction

Malaysia Infrastructure Construction Sectors: 10-year market size & forecast in value terms by:

Marine and inland water infrastructure

Utility system construction (oil and gas infrastructure, communication infrastructure, power infrastructure, water and sewer infrastructure)

Transportation infrastructure (highway, street and bridge construction, railway construction, airport construction, and tunnel construction)

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Malaysia Green Infrastructure Construction: 10-year market size & forecast in value terms

Malaysia Construction Cost Structure Analysis: 10-year market size & forecast in value terms:

Cost Analysis by Type (Material, Labour, Equipment, Others)

by Type (Material, Labour, Equipment, Others) By Material & Work Cost: It provides the cost outlook of material costs by type of materials used in construction (Cement, Steel, Sand, Aggregates, Bricks, Wood, Windows Glazing, Flooring, Plumbing, Electrical, Painting, Other Materials)

It provides the cost outlook of material costs by type of materials used in construction (Cement, Steel, Sand, Aggregates, Bricks, Wood, Windows Glazing, Flooring, Plumbing, Electrical, Painting, Other Materials) By Labour Cost: It provides the cost outlook of labour costs (RCC Construction Work, Masonry and Plastering Work, Plumbing Work, Water Proofing Work, Carpentry Work, Electrical Work, Tile Fixing Work, CATV Antenna Points, Painting Work, Departmental Labour)

It provides the cost outlook of labour costs (RCC Construction Work, Masonry and Plastering Work, Plumbing Work, Water Proofing Work, Carpentry Work, Electrical Work, Tile Fixing Work, CATV Antenna Points, Painting Work, Departmental Labour) By Type of Construction (New, Re-Development)

(New, Re-Development) By Material Cost: It provides the cost outlook of material costs by type of materials used in construction (Concreting Sand, Stone Aggregate, Ordinary Portland Cement, Reinforced Concrete (Grade 30 MPA), Reinforced Concrete (Grade 40 MPA), High Tensile Steel bars, Mild Steel Round Bars, Structural Steelwork, Plywood Formwork (1800*900*12mm), Clay Bricks)

It provides the cost outlook of material costs by type of materials used in construction (Concreting Sand, Stone Aggregate, Ordinary Portland Cement, Reinforced Concrete (Grade 30 MPA), Reinforced Concrete (Grade 40 MPA), High Tensile Steel bars, Mild Steel Round Bars, Structural Steelwork, Plywood Formwork (1800*900*12mm), Clay Bricks) Type of Labour (Skilled vs. unskilled)

