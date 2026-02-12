F5 Shareholder Alert: ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuits Against F5, Inc. - FFIV

NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until February 17, 2026 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against F5, Inc. (NasdaqGS: FFIV), if they purchased or otherwise acquired the Company’s securities between October 28, 2024, and October 27, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Western District of Washington.

Get Help

F5 investors should visit us at https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nasdaq-ffiv-1/ or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

F5 and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On October 27, 2025, the Company announced its fourth quarter fiscal year 2025 results, disclosing significantly below-market growth expectations for fiscal 2026 including expected reductions to sales and renewals, elongated sales cycles, terminated projections, and increased expenses due in significant part to a security breach involving BIG-IP, the Company’s highest revenue product.

On this news, the price of F5’s shares fell from a closing market price of $290.41 per share on October 27, 2025 to $258.76 per share on October 28, 2025, a decline of an additional 10.9% in the span of two days.

The case is Smith v. F5, Inc., et al., No. 25-cv-02619.

