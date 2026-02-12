Italy Construction Industry Report 2026: PNRR Funding, Data Center Megaprojects & Milano Cortina 2026 Infrastructure Drive Italy's Next Construction Investment Cycle - Forecast to 2030

Dublin, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Italy Construction Industry Databook - Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume, 40+ Market Segments Across Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Institutional, Infrastructure Construction, City Level Construction by Value and Construction Cost Structure, Q1 2026 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The construction market in Italy is expected to grow by 2.6% on annual basis to reach EUR 111.64 billion in 2026.



The construction market in the country experienced robust growth during 2021-2025, achieving a CAGR of 5.5%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 2.1% during 2026-2030. By the end of 2030, the construction sector is projected to expand from its 2025 value of EUR 108.85 billion to approximately EUR 124.38 billion.



This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the construction sector in Italy, offering a comprehensive view of market opportunities in the building and infrastructure construction industry at the country level. With over 100+ KPIs covering growth dynamics in building and infrastructure construction, construction cost structure analysis, and analysis by key cities in the country, this databook provides a wealth of data-centric analysis with charts and tables, ensuring stakeholders are fully informed.



Key Insights

Italy Residential Construction



Italy's residential construction market is transitioning from an incentive-led renovation boom to a more selective mix of targeted retrofits and constrained new-build supply. The near-term outlook is shaped by (i) the remodulation of tax incentives, (ii) permitting / governance scrutiny in key cities, and (iii) steady though not fully normalised cost pressure in labor and materials.

Project Landscape

New housing supply is constrained: Permits data indicate quarterly volatility, with ongoing YoY weakness, limiting the ability to scale new build rapidly.

Permits data indicate quarterly volatility, with ongoing YoY weakness, limiting the ability to scale new build rapidly. Private vs. public involvement:

Private-led: Urban infill, regeneration, build-to-sell, and higher-spec rental stock in top cities.

Urban infill, regeneration, build-to-sell, and higher-spec rental stock in top cities. Public-enabled: Enabling works, planning frameworks, and co-funded regeneration that de-risks private capital (where municipalities can execute).

Enabling works, planning frameworks, and co-funded regeneration that de-risks private capital (where municipalities can execute). Investment outlook: Residential investment is likely to re-balance away from incentive-arbitrage and toward projects with clearer unit economics (prime micro-markets, staged refurbishments, mixed-tenure schemes).

Industry-Specific Developments

Technology: From Jan 1, 2025, BIM/digital methods are required for public contracts above a value threshold, raising baseline digital expectations across the supply chain (designers, QS, contractors).

From Jan 1, 2025, BIM/digital methods are required for public contracts above a value threshold, raising baseline digital expectations across the supply chain (designers, QS, contractors). Sustainability: Retrofit demand is increasingly tied to measurable performance upgrades (energy, resilience), not just cosmetic improvement, favouring integrated envelope MEP contractors.

Retrofit demand is increasingly tied to measurable performance upgrades (energy, resilience), not just cosmetic improvement, favouring integrated envelope MEP contractors. Workforce: Skilled-trade availability remains uneven; the tightest pinch points are MEP installers, facade specialists, and site management (amplifying execution risk on multi-building retrofits).

Italy Commercial Construction



Italy's commercial construction is increasingly defined by a "quality and conversion" cycle: offices and retail/hospitality assets that meet ESG and user-experience requirements attract capital, while secondary stock pushes owners toward major refurbishment or change of use.

Project Landscape

Office: Prime-led refurbishments and new builds in Milan/Rome; occupiers concentrate on high-efficiency, transit-linked buildings (supporting "core" submarkets).

Prime-led refurbishments and new builds in Milan/Rome; occupiers concentrate on high-efficiency, transit-linked buildings (supporting "core" submarkets). Retail & hospitality: Stronger capital flows into proven footfall/tourism nodes; hotel investment momentum in 2025 supports refurb pipelines in Rome/Venice/Milan.

Stronger capital flows into proven footfall/tourism nodes; hotel investment momentum in 2025 supports refurb pipelines in Rome/Venice/Milan. Private vs. public involvement: Predominantly private capex, but schedule risk is often driven by public approvals and infrastructure interfaces.

Industry-Specific Developments

Tech: Accelerated adoption of BIM, digital cost control, and energy analytics to meet investor/tenant ESG requirements.

Accelerated adoption of BIM, digital cost control, and energy analytics to meet investor/tenant ESG requirements. Sustainability: "brown-to-green" refurbishments are becoming the default pathway for offices and hotels (facades, HVAC systems, controls, low-carbon materials).

Workforce: Fit-out trades (MEP, fire, controls) are the critical constraint; projects with early procurement and integrated subcontracting win.

Italy Institutional Construction



Institutional construction in Italy is primarily a public-capacity and delivery story: demand is steady (health, education, sport), but outcomes depend on tendering speed, project management capability, and NRRP milestone execution.

Project Landscape

Healthcare: Build/upgrade of territorial care infrastructure supporting a patient-centered model (community facilities and digitisation).

Build/upgrade of territorial care infrastructure supporting a patient-centered model (community facilities and digitisation). Sport/event venues: Construction and readiness testing for Milano Cortina 2026 venues (e.g., hockey arena readiness monitoring; temporary speedskating venue build-out).

Construction and readiness testing for Milano Cortina 2026 venues (e.g., hockey arena readiness monitoring; temporary speedskating venue build-out). Private vs. public involvement: Overwhelmingly public-funded with private contractors delivering via tenders; private capital appears selectively (venue-related real estate and hospitality overlays).

Industry-Specific Developments

Tech: BIM adoption is moving from "optional advantage" to "entry requirement" on many public tenders.

BIM adoption is moving from "optional advantage" to "entry requirement" on many public tenders. Sustainability: Hospitals/schools increasingly procure for lifecycle performance (energy, maintenance, indoor quality), favouring integrated design-build teams.

Hospitals/schools increasingly procure for lifecycle performance (energy, maintenance, indoor quality), favouring integrated design-build teams. Workforce: Shortages are most acute in PMO, clinical MEP, fire safety, and commissioning roles.

Italy Industrial Construction



Industrial construction is being pulled by two forces: (i) energy transition infrastructure and (ii) digital infrastructure (data centers), both highly capex-intensive, grid-dependent, and schedule-critical.

Project Landscape

Data centers: Vantage announced >€350m investment for a second Italian campus near Milan. Eni-Khazna announced plans for a 500MW data center campus near Milan, tied to low-CO? "blue power" positioning. Private vs. public involvement: predominantly private capex, but public stakeholders matter via grid planning, permitting, and "strategic investment" classification.

Industry-Specific Developments

Tech: Industrial projects are adopting tighter digital controls (schedule, procurement tracking, QA/QC) to manage complex commissioning and uptime requirements.

Industrial projects are adopting tighter digital controls (schedule, procurement tracking, QA/QC) to manage complex commissioning and uptime requirements. Sustainability: Low-carbon power sourcing, heat reuse concepts, and lifecycle efficiency are becoming standard in data center projects.

Low-carbon power sourcing, heat reuse concepts, and lifecycle efficiency are becoming standard in data center projects. Workforce: Rising demand for high-voltage engineers, controls/automation, and commissioning managers.

Italy Infrastructure Construction



Italy's infrastructure cycle is dominated by the execution of the PNRR and a set of high-profile mobility megaprojects. The strategic question is less "is funding available?" and more "can delivery keep pace with milestones, permitting, and governance scrutiny?"

Project Landscape

Strait of Messina Bridge: Government approval for the ~€13.5bn bridge has been reported, with communications indicating work start expectations around 2026 (subject to approvals).

Government approval for the ~€13.5bn bridge has been reported, with communications indicating work start expectations around 2026 (subject to approvals). Milano Cortina 2026 enabling infrastructure: Venue readiness remains an active delivery focus, with test events and ongoing construction monitoring.

Venue readiness remains an active delivery focus, with test events and ongoing construction monitoring. Private vs. public involvement: Heavy public sponsorship; private contractors deliver; PPPs appear selectively depending on asset type and revenue profile.

Industry-Specific Developments

Tech: Digital delivery (BIM and data handover) is becoming a competitive necessity in public infrastructure bids.

Digital delivery (BIM and data handover) is becoming a competitive necessity in public infrastructure bids. Sustainability: Resilience and carbon considerations increasingly shape project specifications (materials choices, construction methods, reporting).

Resilience and carbon considerations increasingly shape project specifications (materials choices, construction methods, reporting). Workforce: Megaprojects intensify demand for tunnelling, rail systems, HSE, and project controls specialists.

