Mountain America Credit Union Ranked Among the Nation’s Top 5 by TIME.com in Loans and Mortgages 

SANDY, Utah, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union has been recognized as one of the top five financial institutions in the nation in the loans and mortgages category by TIME.com’s inaugural America’s Best Financial Services of 2026 list, based on a comprehensive consumer survey conducted by TIME and Statista. This distinction marks Mountain America as the highest-ranked Utah-based financial institution in any category on the list.

The America’s Best Financial Services rankings reflect the feedback of more than 20,000 U.S. consumer respondents who evaluated financial service providers across criteria including digital services, customer service, value for money, and trust. The list highlights leading companies across key service categories, and underscores Mountain America’s continued commitment to delivering exceptional loan and mortgage solutions for members nationwide.

This recognition follows closely on the heels of another national honor: USA Today’s America’s Best Customer Service in Financial Services, which Mountain America received earlier this month, reinforcing the credit union’s strong performance in both member experience and financial services delivery.

“We are incredibly proud to be recognized among the top five financial institutions in the nation for loan and mortgage services by TIME.com,” said Sterling Nielsen, president and CEO of Mountain America Credit Union. “This ranking reflects the dedication of our entire team to empowering members with competitive, trustworthy lending options and personalized support. Being the highest-ranked Utah institution on this list and receiving a second national accolade in such a short time, speaks volumes about the member-first culture at Mountain America.”

Mountain America Credit Union serves over one million members with a full suite of financial products, including competitive and flexible loan and mortgage solutions designed to help consumers achieve their financial goals1. The credit union’s mission to guide members toward financial success continues to pave the way for industry recognition and expanding service excellence.

For more information about Mountain America Credit Union visit macu.com.

About Mountain America Credit Union

With more than 1 million members and $21 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union helps its members define and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, over 110 branches across multiple states; and more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America—guiding you forward. Learn more at macu.com.

1 Membership required—based on eligibility. Loans on approved credit.

Federally insured by NCUA. Mountain America Federal Credit Union does business as (dba) Mountain America Credit Union. Loans on approved credit.

Equal housing lender. NMLS ID 462815.