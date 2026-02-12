Ardent Health Shareholder Alert: ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit Against Ardent Health, Inc. - ARDT

NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until March 9, 2026 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Ardent Health, Inc. (“Ardent” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ARDT), if they purchased or otherwise acquired the Company’s securities between July 18, 2024 and November 12, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee.

Ardent Health investors should visit us at https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nyse-ardt/ or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

Ardent and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On November 12, 2025, post-market, the Company disclosed a $43 million decrease in third quarter 2025 revenue due to revised determinations of accounts receivable collectability after the Company transitioned to a new revenue accounting system and from purported “recently completed hindsight evaluations of historical collection trends.” The Company further disclosed a cut to 2025 EBITDA guidance of $57.5 million at the midpoint, or about 9.6%, from $575 million – $625 million to $530 million – $555 million due to “persistent industry-wide cost pressures,” including “payer denials,” and also recorded a $54 million increase in professional liability reserves “with respect to recent settlements and ongoing litigation arising from a limited set of claims between 2019 and 2022 in New Mexico” as well as “consideration of broader industry trends, including social inflationary pressures.”

On this news, the price of Ardent’s shares fell $4.75 per share, or nearly 34%, from $14.05 per share on November 12, 2025, to close at $9.30 per share on November 13, 2025, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The case is Postiwala v. Ardent Health, Inc., et al., No. 26-cv-00022.

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.