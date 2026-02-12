Canada Construction Industry Report 2026: A CAD 261.3 Billion Market by 2030 - EV Gigafactories, Rental Housing & Major Transit Projects Drive Canada's Next Investment Cycle

Dublin, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Canada Construction Industry Databook - Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume, 40+ Market Segments Across Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Institutional, Infrastructure Construction, City Level Construction by Value and Construction Cost Structure, Q1 2026 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The construction market in Canada is expected to grow by 3.9% on annual basis to reach CAD 222.11 billion in 2026.



The construction market in the country experienced robust growth during 2021-2025, achieving a CAGR of 5.8%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% during 2026-2030. By the end of 2030, the construction sector is projected to expand from its 2025 value of CAD 213.78 billion to approximately CAD 261.30 billion.



This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the construction sector in Canada, offering a comprehensive view of market opportunities in the building and infrastructure construction industry at the country level. With over 100+ KPIs covering growth dynamics in building and infrastructure construction, construction cost structure analysis, and analysis by key cities in the country, this databook provides a wealth of data-centric analysis with charts and tables, ensuring stakeholders are fully informed.

Key Insights

Report Scope: This report provides market size and forecast across 40+ construction segments for ten years from 2021-2030 in Canada



KPIs covered include the following:

Market size by value

Market size by volume of construction

Number of units

Canada Economic Indicators

Canada Top Cities Construction Data

Canada Residential Construction



Canada's residential construction market is being reshaped by a "high-cost but high-need" reality: construction input prices have cooled from the peak volatility of 2021-23, but the cost base remains elevated while affordability pressures keep demand structurally strong. The result is a pipeline increasingly oriented toward purpose-built rental, faster delivery methods (modular/panelized), and policy-enabled supply (accelerator funds, low-cost construction loans). CMHC data shows starts in major markets have been near-record/steady in 2025, but with sharp differences by city, highlighting that approvals, servicing capacity, and local economics now determine outcomes as much as national demand.

Project Landscape

Ongoing/upcoming activity: Rental delivery has remained strong in several large cities, with completions and starts supported by CMHC programs; the pipeline is increasingly multi-unit and rental-led.

Rental delivery has remained strong in several large cities, with completions and starts supported by CMHC programs; the pipeline is increasingly multi-unit and rental-led. Private vs public involvement: Private developers lead execution; public sector shapes feasibility via low-cost loan programs, municipal acceleration, and land/servicing levers.

Private developers lead execution; public sector shapes feasibility via low-cost loan programs, municipal acceleration, and land/servicing levers. Investment outlook: Capital is most durable where projects can (a) secure low-cost construction funding, (b) standardise design, and (c) de-risk approvals.

Industry-Specific Developments

Technology/productivity: Greater adoption of standardised designs, modular components, and tighter digital project controls to reduce schedule risk and rework.

Greater adoption of standardised designs, modular components, and tighter digital project controls to reduce schedule risk and rework. Sustainability: Stronger pull toward high-performance envelopes, electrification readiness, and low-carbon materials, partly driven by the federal green buildings agenda.

Stronger pull toward high-performance envelopes, electrification readiness, and low-carbon materials, partly driven by the federal green buildings agenda. Workforce: Trades availability is now a strategic constraint. Developers who lock in labour and supply early are outperforming on schedule certainty.

Canada Commercial Construction



Canada's commercial construction story is less about broad-based new office towers and more about mixed-use intensification, repositioning, and "experience and performance" assets. Post-pandemic office demand is stabilising unevenly, while prime mixed-use districts and retail-entertainment corridors attract investment, especially where projects can credibly meet decarbonization expectations and provide flexible space.

Project Landscape

Mixed-use megaproject example (Toronto): The Well illustrates the direction of travel for large-scale, integrated office/retail/residential with sustainability positioning.

The Well illustrates the direction of travel for large-scale, integrated office/retail/residential with sustainability positioning. Conversions as a commercial strategy: Calgary's downtown incentive program has supported 21 conversion projects, turning significant office area into homes and other uses, providing a blueprint for other CBDs with excess space.

Calgary's downtown incentive program has supported 21 conversion projects, turning significant office area into homes and other uses, providing a blueprint for other CBDs with excess space. Private vs public involvement: Private capital leads; municipalities influence outcomes via incentives, zoning, and downtown revitalisation programs.

Industry-Specific Developments

Tech adoption: Higher penetration of BIM, digital commissioning, and smart-building systems driven by operational cost reduction and tenant demand for measurable performance.

Higher penetration of BIM, digital commissioning, and smart-building systems driven by operational cost reduction and tenant demand for measurable performance. Green building trend: Commercial feasibility is increasingly tied to financing/tenant premium for efficient, resilient buildings aligned with federal strategy direction.

Commercial feasibility is increasingly tied to financing/tenant premium for efficient, resilient buildings aligned with federal strategy direction. Workforce: Speciality trades (MEP, controls, envelope) are in high demand as commercial shifts toward higher-tech, higher-performance builds.

Canada Institutional Construction



Institutional construction in Canada is supported by non-discretionary service needs, especially healthcare, making it one of the more resilient segments. The defining theme is capacity expansion and modernisation (beds, cancer care, ambulatory, research) paired with rising expectations for energy performance and campus resilience.

Project Landscape

Major hospital development (Ottawa): The Ottawa Hospital's new campus is a large-scale build program including hospital, research/life sciences buildings, parking, and a central utility plant.

The Ottawa Hospital's new campus is a large-scale build program including hospital, research/life sciences buildings, parking, and a central utility plant. Provincial program pipelines: Ontario's fiscal updates emphasise multi-year health infrastructure investment supporting dozens of projects and new beds.

Ontario's fiscal updates emphasise multi-year health infrastructure investment supporting dozens of projects and new beds. Public vs private involvement: Predominantly public commissioning; private sector participates via major construction contracts and (in some cases) alternative procurement models.

Industry-Specific Developments

Technology: Greater uptake of prefabricated MEP, digital site logistics, and commissioning tech to reduce schedule risk and operational defects.

Greater uptake of prefabricated MEP, digital site logistics, and commissioning tech to reduce schedule risk and operational defects. Sustainability: Energy and carbon targets are moving upstream into design requirements, with more focus on electrification-ready campuses and high-performance envelopes.

Energy and carbon targets are moving upstream into design requirements, with more focus on electrification-ready campuses and high-performance envelopes. Workforce: Institutional projects intensify demand for MEP, clinical-grade construction, and project controls talent.

Canada Industrial Construction



Industrial construction is being propelled by Canada's manufacturing retooling and energy-transition-related investment in EV/battery supply chains, critical minerals, and energy infrastructure. The segment's outlook is strong, but execution risk rises with permitting timelines, utility capacity (power), and workforce competition.

Project Landscape

EV battery megaproject (Ontario): PowerCo (Volkswagen) began construction of initial major buildings at the St. Thomas gigafactory in late 2025, targeting production in 2027; contracts for foundations/structural steel were awarded in 2025.

PowerCo (Volkswagen) began construction of initial major buildings at the St. Thomas gigafactory in late 2025, targeting production in 2027; contracts for foundations/structural steel were awarded in 2025. Private vs public involvement: Private sponsors lead; governments shape feasibility through infrastructure enablement, permitting cadence, and (in some cases) strategic project acceleration.

Private sponsors lead; governments shape feasibility through infrastructure enablement, permitting cadence, and (in some cases) strategic project acceleration. Investment outlook: Strong for "strategic industries" where supply-chain localisation and electrification create durable demand; weakest where power/permitting constraints are unresolved.

Industry-Specific Developments

Technology: Higher use of industrialised construction, modular equipment skids, and advanced schedule controls for megaproject delivery.

Higher use of industrialised construction, modular equipment skids, and advanced schedule controls for megaproject delivery. Sustainability: Industrial projects increasingly bundle emissions reduction and electrification readiness into base design.

Industrial projects increasingly bundle emissions reduction and electrification readiness into base design. Workforce: Heavy industrial and civil trades are bottleneck roles, especially where industrial coincides with major transit and hospital builds.

Canada Infrastructure Construction



Infrastructure construction in Canada is characterised by large, multi-year pipelines, rail modernisation, and expansion of clean electricity. The segment is underpinned by public funding and financing platforms (including the CIB), but faces real delivery constraints due to cost escalation, procurement complexity, and limited skilled labour capacity.

Project Landscape

Urban transit (Toronto): Ontario Line program activity continued in 2025, including early construction steps such as work on the operations/maintenance/storage facility.

Ontario Line program activity continued in 2025, including early construction steps such as work on the operations/maintenance/storage facility. Intercity rail (Toronto-Quebec City): Canada's Alto high-speed rail planning phase was awarded to a consortium (Cadence) in Feb 2025, positioning a long-cycle infrastructure program with major downstream construction demand.

Canada's Alto high-speed rail planning phase was awarded to a consortium (Cadence) in Feb 2025, positioning a long-cycle infrastructure program with major downstream construction demand. Financing platform scale (CIB): CIB reported $16.8B invested in 102 projects (July 2025 update), with most under construction, supportive of multi-sector infrastructure backlogs.

Industry-Specific Developments

Technology: Greater use of digital project controls, BIM at portfolio scale, and construction analytics to manage claims/schedule risk in megaprojects.

Greater use of digital project controls, BIM at portfolio scale, and construction analytics to manage claims/schedule risk in megaprojects. Sustainability: Electrified transport, low-carbon materials, and climate resilience are becoming standard bid requirements tied to federal direction and financing criteria.

Electrified transport, low-carbon materials, and climate resilience are becoming standard bid requirements tied to federal direction and financing criteria. Workforce: Civil, electrical, and heavy equipment roles remain structural bottlenecks; labour planning is now a "front-end" strategy item.

