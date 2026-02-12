BellRing Brands Shareholder Alert: ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit Against BellRing Brands, Inc. - BRBR

NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until March 23, 2026 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE: BRBR), if they purchased or otherwise acquired the Company’s securities between November 19, 2024 and August 4, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

BellRing and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On May 6, 2025, the Company disclosed that “several key retailers lowered their weeks of supply on hand, which is expected to be a mid-single-digit headwind to our third quarter growth,” and that “[w]e now expect Q3 sales growth of low single digits.” On this news, the price of BellRing’s shares fell $14.88 per share, or 19%, from $78.43 per share on May 5, 2025, to close at $63.55 per share on May 6, 2025, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Then, on August 4, 2025, post-market, the Company reported its fiscal 3Q 2025 financial results, disclosing a disappointing new 2025 sales outlook, stating “BellRing management has narrowed its fiscal year 2025 outlook for net sales to [a] range between $2.28-$2.32 billion,” due to “several other competitors” gaining space to sell their products with a large retailer and that “it is not surprising to see new protein RTDs enter[ed]” the convenient nutrition market. On this news, the price of BellRing’s shares fell $17.46 per share, or nearly 33%, from $53.64 per share on August 4, 2025, to $36.18 per share on August 5, 2025, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The case is Denha v. BellRing Brands, Inc., No. 26-cv-00575.

