NMDP Appoints Ginna Laport, MD, to New Senior Physician Leadership Role

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NMDPSM, a global nonprofit leader in cell therapy, hired Ginna Laport, MD, as senior vice president, strategic, scientific and clinical partnerships. In a newly created role, Dr. Laport will develop new strategic relationships that further the organization’s mission and also serve as a consultative partner to transplant centers, accelerating how research with center trial sites advances the cell and gene therapy field, increases greater clinical practice adoption and expands patient access.

“Ginna joins NMDP at a pivotal moment for the field and our organization, where we’re realizing our five-year strategy of impacting 10,000 patients’ lives annually by increasing access to life-saving cell therapy,” said Steven Devine, MD, chief medical officer of NMDP and senior scientific director, CIBMTR® (Center for International Bone Marrow Transplant Research®). “Ginna’s deep expertise in cell therapy, from academic medicine to drug development in biotech and pharma are instrumental in shaping how NMDP’s reimagines what’s possible for patients with blood cancers and diseases.”

With nearly three decades of experience, Dr. Laport’s background spans academic clinical medicine, national leadership in transplantation and cellular therapy, and senior roles in biopharmaceutical drug development. She spent the last decade in the biotech and pharma industry, most recently as chief medical officer of CARGO Therapeutics developing autologous CAR-T therapies. Previously, she also served as global vice president of clinical development at Genentech / Roche and in executive roles at Tempest Therapeutics and Corvus Pharmaceuticals. During her tenure, she directed pivotal clinical trials, supported FDA approvals for first-in-class bispecific T-cell engagers for non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and led multinational clinical research development organizations.

Previously, Dr. Laport spent the first two decades of her career in international and national academic and leadership positions—most recently as a professor in the Blood and Marrow Transplant Division of the Stanford University School of Medicine. She also served as a faculty member in Hematology and Blood and Marrow Transplantation at The University of Chicago and The University of Pennsylvania. Dr. Laport served as chair of the Blood and Marrow Transplant Clinical Trials Network (BMT CTN) Steering Committee and in various leadership roles within the American Society for Transplantation and Cellular Therapy (ASTCT), including as a board member, secretary and president-elect. She also served on committees for the American Society of Hematology (ASH), the CIBMTR (Center for International Blood and Marrow Transplant Research), and NMDP’s Donor and Patient Safety Committee.

Dr. Laport received her medical degree from the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston and her bachelor’s degree from Baylor University. She completed her internal medicine residency and fellowship in hematology and oncology at the University of Chicago. She officially joined NMDP on Jan. 12, 2026 and will remain based in San Francisco, Calif.



About NMDPSM

At NMDPSM, we believe each of us holds the key to curing blood cancers and disorders. As a global nonprofit leader in cell therapy, NMDP creates essential connections between researchers and supporters to inspire action and accelerate innovation to find life-saving cures. With the help of blood stem cell donors from the world’s most diverse registry and our extensive network of transplant partners, physicians and caregivers, we’re expanding access to treatment so that every patient can receive their life-saving cell therapy. NMDP. Find cures. Save lives. Learn more at nmdp.org.

