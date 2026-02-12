Empower Your Future: A Heartfelt Guide for Every Hardworking Soul. New Book Releases from Palmetto Publishing.

Charleston, SC, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Blue Collar Game: is more than just a guide; it’s a heartfelt tribute to the dedication and resilience of blue-collar workers. Authored by Jack Sorenson, this essential read is crafted for anyone seeking to elevate their career and personal growth. With genuine respect for the trades, Sorenson shares invaluable insights drawn from years of hands-on experience. Each chapter is filled with practical advice that transcends mere theory, offering real-world strategies that have proven effective for countless individuals.



Readers will encounter relatable stories that highlight the challenges and triumphs faced in various industries. The book addresses essential topics such as overcoming obstacles, effective leadership, and seizing opportunities. It serves as a reminder that self-improvement is not only achievable but also within reach for everyone willing to put in the effort.



Key themes include:

- Practical wisdom for navigating the blue-collar landscape

- Real-life lessons from years of experience

- Strategies for overcoming adversity and embracing leadership

- Inspiring stories of resilience and success

- A call to action for personal and professional growth



Jack Sorenson structures the narrative to resonate deeply with those who labor tirelessly, reminding us that hard work is the foundation of a brighter future.



For anyone who believes in the transformative power of hard work and the promise of a better future, The Blue Collar Game : is essential. It serves as a rallying cry for those ready to take control of their destinies and uplift those around them. What secrets of success will you uncover within its pages?



The Blue Collar Game : is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.

About the Author: Jack Sorenson is a happily married father of a beautiful little girl. A high school All-American athlete and collegiate four-year starter and captain, he holds two college degrees. With over 15 years as a beach lifeguard, he has completed over 500 ocean rescues. His diverse experience includes various blue-collar jobs and a successful career as a merchant mariner, achieving five promotions in four years. An EMT, surfer, paddleboarder, fisherman, mountain biker, and sports coach, Jack embodies the average blue-collar worker who has mastered the inner game of workplace success. His book, The Blue Collar Game, serves as a blueprint for personal and professional growth.

