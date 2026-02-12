Press Release – No. 3 / 2026

Zealand Pharma conference call on February 19 at 2pm CET (8am ET) to present full year 2025 financial results

Copenhagen, Denmark, February 12, 2026 – Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20045078), a biotechnology company transforming the future of metabolic health, announced that it will host a conference call on February 19, 2026, at 2:00 pm CET (8:00 am ET) following the announcement of financial results for the full year of 2025.

Participating in the call will be President and Chief Executive Officer, Adam Steensberg; Chief Financial Officer, Henriette Wennicke; and Chief Medical Officer, David Kendall. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.

The live listen-only audio webcast of the call and accompanying slide presentation will be accessible at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/23mcfcxf. To receive telephone dial-in information and a unique personal access PIN, please register at https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI21d42ba397554c7088d1911aa7cea23e.

Participants are advised to register for the call or webcast approximately 10 minutes before the start. A recording of the event will be available following the call on Zealand Pharma’s website at https://www.zealandpharma.com/investors/events-presentations/.

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) is a biotechnology company focused on advancing medicines for obesity and metabolic health. Combining more than 25 years of peptide R&D expertise with a proprietary data platform that leverages advanced data‑driven and AI/ML approaches, Zealand Pharma aims to lead a new era in obesity and metabolic health.

To date, more than ten Zealand Pharma‑invented drug candidates have entered clinical development, of which two products have reached the market and three candidates are in late-stage development. The Company has collaborations with global pharmaceutical and biotechnology partners for research, development, and commercialization.

Founded in 1998, Zealand Pharma is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with a U.S. presence in Boston, Massachusetts. Learn more at www.zealandpharma.com.

Contacts

Adam Lange (Investors)

Vice President, Investor Relations

alange@zealandpharma.com

Neshat Ahmadi (Investors)

Investor Relations Manager

neahmadi@zealandpharma.com

Rachel James-Owens (Media)

Vice President, Corporate Communications & Media Relations

Zealand Pharma

Email: RJamesOwens@zealandpharma.com